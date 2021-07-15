ferrantraite/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) and Celsius Network (CEL-USD) are two companies offering great yields on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. However, I believe that Celsius Network likely has a more sustainable business model and is cheaper than the Voyager Digital stock based on market capitalization, AUM, revenues, and the coming launch of Celswap.

What is Celsius Network?

Celsius Network is an international platform that provides high deposit yields on a variety of crypto assets. There are over 300,000 active wallet users, 832,433 members, about $16 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM), and they are also the lowest cost provider of loans. Soon they will have a unique international credit card and many other financial products. They have a phone app and desktop app. I consider them the most transparent crypto-related platform and they won the "Best Cryptocurrency Wallet" of the year award by Fintech.

What is Voyager Digital?

Voyager Digital is a US crypto brokerage platform that allows trading between 60+ crypto assets and also provides high deposit yields on a variety of crypto assets. They currently have over 500,000 funded accounts and I calculate they have around $2.6 billion in AUM after the recent market sell-off. They plan to become a one stop shop for financial services, which allows for stock trading, forex trading, options trading, pay check deposits, a debit card, margin accounts, etc.

Comparing the Sustainability of Each Business

Companies June 2021 Assets (AUM) Market Cap Forward Rev Rev/AUM Celsius Network ~$16,000mm ~$2,300mm ~$650mm ~4.00% Voyager Digital ~$2,600mm ~$2,500mm ~$450mm ~18.00%

(Source: Derek Teed, 2020 Income Statements and Balance Sheets. Forward Revenue is my own estimation based on results from April to June)

See table above. The (Revenue / Assets Under Management) is at about 4% for Celsius. The 10 largest banks average about 4%. Voyager is at about 18% right now. The Revenue / AUM shows us the amount of revenue that a company might be extracting from the AUM if they are taking fees from depositors.

Why compare Revenue/AUM?

The AUM is the golden goose for banks and brokerages. It is what the businesses use to create revenues. If you take revenue fees from AUM and give it to shareholders, then you slightly lower future revenues for the company by lowering your asset base.

I calculate that Voyager takes about 6.0% of their AUM in fees right now. Voyager Digital makes about 90% of their revenue on trading spread fees. Let's assume Voyager gives back 50% of the trading spreads (this might be a generous assumption) to the users. This means that Voyager might take about $202mm (90% * 50% * $450mm) away from depositors in fees going forward and they might give back $45mm (10% of revenue) in interest. Therefore, at the current revenue run rate, Voyager might subtract about $157mm of AUM. This means Voyager will subtract about 6.0% from their AUM every year in fees going forward. This can be sustainable for the business if net deposits and/or asset prices continue to rise, but it is less sustainable than a company that adds to their AUM.

Celsius is a bit different from banks, brokerages, and Voyager. It takes no fees and gives back 80% of their revenues to the depositors in interest payments, which means they add to their AUM by about 3.25% (80% Revenue * 4% Rev/AUM) every year. This means that Celsius will grow AUM even if the market stays flat and they have no net deposits. This means that Celsius is a bit more sustainable because Celsius business model grows the AUM while Voyager subtracts from it.

Trading fees will likely conduct a race to the bottom

I have confirmed that Binance.us, Coinbase Pro, and Crypto.com offer lower trading fees (usually .1% to .5%) for altcoins than Voyager (1.3% spread in April). I also went onto the Matic Network (Polygon) and used Quickswap (QUICK) where the gas fees were about $.001 for Polygon transactions and .3% for the transaction fee on Quickswap. Cardano and Polkadot will very likely lead to a decreases in gas fees as they launch too. Prices will likely go down as the industry matures, which is how business works over time. Since switching costs between platforms are low, I assume that over time many users will migrate to lower cost platforms and all platforms will lower fees to stay competitive. We saw this with Robinhood where they eventually forced all the traditional stock brokerages to lower trading fees to zero to stay competitive.

Most important, Celsius is currently developing Celswap, which is a crypto exchange that offers 0% trade fees and 0% spread fees on trades. This feeless feature will not make any money for Celsius. They are willing to lose money on a feature like this because it helps keep AUM on Celsius and it will attract more customers. Remember, the CEO is the main depositor so it benefits him too. In the long run I think this is a huge threat to businesses that rely on trading fees for revenues.

Celsius and Voyager Interest Rates

See table below. I want to give readers an easy way to compare interest rates offered by both platforms. This will make it easy to determine which platform you want to use to invest and gain the best interest on your crypto assets.

(Purple highlights: Voyager wins. Yellow Highlights: Celsius wins.)

(Source: Voyager's May Interest (APR) Rates and Celsius Network | Earn Bitcoin - Earn crypto with crypto lending)

Yield Boosters for Celsius Network and Voyager Digital

Depending on what percentage of CEL tokens you have in your account, you will get different interest rate boosts and loan discounts. See below.

(Source: Celsius Network | Earn Bitcoin - Earn crypto with crypto lending)

Voyager will give you a .5% interest boost on USDC, BTC, and ETH for holding 500 VGX. Voyager will give you a 1% interest boost on USDC, BTC, and ETH for holding 5000 VGX. See Loyalty program here.

Voyager shows lot more loyalty rewards than Celsius, but that is not quite a fair comparison. Voyager gives a boost to $40 for referrals if you hold 20,000 VGX, but Celsius already gives $40 per referral to everyone, but you need to deposit $400. Voyager will offer cash back on trades, but Celsius will take nothing for trade fees after they launch Celswap. Voyager offers withdrawal fee discounts, but Celsius has no withdrawal fees. Holding VGX gives 7% interest while CEL gives 4.86% interest, but the VGX tokens are printed and Celsius uses revenue to buy back CEL tokens.

Where Should you Deposit Stable Coins to Earn Interest?

If you want to invest $10,000 in USDC (the stable coin pegged to the US dollar), then the chart below will help you determine which platform is better for you.

(Source: Derek Teed)

(Note: The VGX token price of $2 was used in this illustration. The value of the 7% VGX interest did not compound on the portfolio because VGX is printed and added to total supply, which should create a corresponding 7% decrease in the price of VGX annually, holding all else equal.)

If you want to invest $500,000, then the chart below might help you determine which platform is better for you.

(Source: Derek Teed)

Buying the VGX token can be better for larger investors with over $500,000 to invest, but the advantage runs out after the 10th year because the 25% CEL boost gives USDC 11.1% interest while the 5000 VGX boost gives USDC 10% interest.

CEL Token Valuation versus Voyager Stock

I think that Celsius has about 6.0x the AUM of Voyager right now. I think it is a more sustainable business to rely on yield generation rather than trading fees. Celsius makes more revenue than Voyager. Celsius adds AUM to depositors, while Voyager subtracts AUM from depositors. Celsius is international and growing its blockchain developer team at a rapid pace. Celsius will only charge you 1% APY for loans up to 25% of your assets, which is the lowest in the industry, see the loan calculator here. However, Celsius' market capitalization is about the same as the Voyager stock.

Voyager has had faster user growth in the first 4 months of this year, but its app downloads have been falling recently. They have attracted some of the Wall Street Bets crowd and smaller retail investors, which has led to high trading revenues in the first 6 months of the year, however the trading volumes in the crypto market are about a third of the March to May volumes. Voyager does have a better onboard for dollar deposits and an app that allows for better ease-of-use. Voyager is only in the US right now.

Overall, both are solid companies, but I believe that the CEL token might be a better long-term investment than VYGVF at the moment.

Some Final Thoughts

Interest Yields on Lending

Previously, I talked about how companies like Voyager make money by lending stable coins and cryptos to institutions. I said it was mainly given to institutions who play market makers and make money on crypto price spreads between exchanges. This is true, but there is more. When institutions or rich individuals want to trade or invest in crypto assets, they will borrow the cryptos from Celsius or Voyager and pay anywhere between 2% and 15%+ annually. They pay the interest because if they sell their current cryptos to buy other cryptos, they would incur massive capital gains taxes, so they would rather borrow with interest. This is the same type of thing that Jeff Bezos does in that he will borrow $millions to buy a home rather than sell AMZN and pay huge capital gains taxes. They also lend to people or institutions who are making bullish or bearish margin bets on cryptos.

Another important point I did not mention is that the blockchain tech behind cryptos allows for Celsius and Voyager to take back loans immediately and the transactions will settle in seconds or minutes. Or Celsius and Voyager could take the collateral and sell it in the market immediately. This makes these types of loans safer than similar traditional finance loans.

Recently the crypto market fell about 50% from May to June. Just about every bank on earth would be bankrupt if their AUM fell 50% within a month, but this event had almost no effect on Celsius or Voyager. Celsius only had to perform a limited number of margin calls on individuals, but that's it. None of the lending platforms went under.

How to Buy CEL Token

US residents cannot buy CEL token on the Celsius app because the US regulators have not provided clear enough guidance on how to distinguish between a security and a utility token, therefore the CEO decided to register with the SEC with a Form D, because Celsius has a very unique structure. I will talk about this structure in a future article. However, you can still buy CEL token on an exchange and send it to Celsius.

If you want to buy CEL token and you are a US resident, you will need to download the Metamask extension on your computer browser and create a Celsius account on the web app or your phone (referral code: 1910628f37, if needed). Next, do a bank deposit into ETH on the Celsius platform. Once that transaction settles, you withdraw the ETH to your Metamask wallet address. The ETH will be in your Metamask wallet within a couple minutes. Go to the bottom of the Metamask wallet and click Add Token, type in "CEL", and select CEL. Then you click on the ETH and click Swap. I would use 2% slippage or less. Once you have swapped ETH for CEL, the CEL will be in your wallet. Click on the CEL, click transfer, then enter your wallet address for the CEL token in your Celsius account and Confirm. Done. If you need help, message me in the comment section and I will respond.

If you are outside of the US, then you can do a bank deposit straight into the CEL token.

According to the CEO, about 60% of the $16bn in AUM is being held by US residents, while the rest is international. This helps give an idea of how much US residents trust the Celsius platform so far.

Risks

VYGVF stock

Regulations that are overly burdensome on US crypto industry.

Sustained fall in trading volume across the market and a race to the bottom in trading fees across the crypto industry.

Loss of interest in cryptocurrencies or a large, sustained fall in cryptocurrency market values.

Large contraction in Assets Under Management or a large contraction in the stock price multiples.

A platform hack.

VGX Token

Management does not improve the Voyager Loyalty Program.

Voyager platform has no user growth or falling user growth.

A large, sustained fall in cryptocurrency market values.

Onerous crypto regulations in the US.

CEL Token

Celsius Network has a falling user base.

A large, sustained fall in cryptocurrency market values and a drop in net deposits coming from bank accounts to Celsius Network.

Onerous and coordinated crypto regulations around the world.

A commoditization of yields over time.

Conclusion

Celsius and Voyager both offer compelling interest rates on their stablecoins and crypto assets, which can supplement a dividend portfolio. Use the chart in the article to find the best interest rates based on your assets and the amount that you want to invest.

Voyager Digital is a great company that offers a lot of cryptos and good interest for investors. However, I believe that Celsius Network likely has a more sustainable business model and is cheaper than the Voyager Digital stock based on market capitalization, AUM, revenues, and the coming launch of Celswap.

Update 12/28/21

Due to various reasons I no longer recommend anyone buy CEL token or deposit any assets on Celsius Network until it is fully regulated in the US. This would include an audit by a respected audit firm in the US and also having Celsius (and its 'securities' products) become fully registered with the SEC.