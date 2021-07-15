AboutnuyLove/iStock via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:BEVFF) (TSX: DIV.TO) does what its name says. It earns royalty and management fee revenue from not one, not two, but six businesses at last count. These businesses are spread across North America and belong to distinct industries.

Mr. Lube provides oil change and other automobile maintenance services. The most recent data has Diversified entitled to 7.95% of the system sales excluding tires and rims. The royalty rate on the exclusions is 2.5%. The royalty pool is adjusted on May 1 of each year to account for the net new locations. The 2021 adjustment saw an addition of 13 locations to the royalty pool bringing the number to 135 from the previous 122 at the end of Q1.

AIR MILES is a loyalty program enabling customers to earn reward points on purchases from a multitude of vendors. These points can be redeemed for various rewards such as travel, entertainment, groceries, electronics etc. Diversified receives 1% of the gross billings generated from this program. The gross billings are derived from a bunch of metrics besides the reward miles such as rewards redeemed, service revenue, commissions and promotions.

Mr. Mikes is a chain of full-service restaurants based in Canada. Diversified enjoys 4.35% royalty on the notional sales of the 38 restaurants in the royalty pool. This relationship began in 2019 and has an inbuilt 2% annual increase for the first four years. Thereafter, the royalty rate will depend on the sales growth of the restaurants in the pool. This business, in particular, was impacted due to Covid-19 and received relief from Diversified during the period.

Nurse Next Door or NND provides senior home care services. Annually, Diversified receives the greater of 6% of the gross sales from the franchises and corporate stores in the US and Canada OR $4.8 million, the latter being subject to a 2% increase per annum. To the extent this results in Diversified receiving more royalty than they are entitled to based on gross sales, NND receives compensation in the form of cash distribution or LP units exchangeable for common equity of Diversified. This royalty source, unlike the rest has the option to buy out the leased rights after November 15, 2026. Hence it is accounted for as a financing arrangement on Diversified's books instead of an intangible asset.

Oxford Learning provides tutoring services in a variety of subjects. Their relationship with our protagonist began in February 2020 and entitles Diversified to receive 7.67% royalty on the gross sales from Oxford's 146 locations in the US and Canada. This one, like Mr. Lube will have the royalty pool adjusted on May 1 of each year, with 2021 being the first. The royalty rate can be increased six times over the life of the agreement, in increments of 0.25%.

Sutton is a residential real estate business. It provides services to realtors and in turn receives fees from them. Diversified enjoys a monthly cut from this based on the number of agents in the pool, which at last count was 5,400. A 2% annual growth is built into this rate and comes into effect on July 1 each year. Sutton also received relief from Diversified due to the slowdown in this sector at the onset of the pandemic.

As of March 31, 2021, all of the above had positive working capital with little to no debt outstanding. Besides the royalty revenue, Diversified also earns annual management fees ranging from $200,000 to $40,000 from all of the above, except AIR MILES. Interested readers can devour more granular details on the above relationships from the Q1 MD&A.

As far as the corporate level expenses are concerned, these comprise salaries and benefits, G&A, professional fees and interest on credit facilities. Diversified enjoys a lean expense structure that is subject to low variability just like other royalty companies.

Diversified has a twofold aim, which in its own words is to:

(i) purchase stable and growing royalty streams from Royalty Partners, and (ii) increase distributable cash per share by making accretive royalty purchases.

As we can see it has done well for its investors over the years.

Data by YCharts

Armed with a fair idea of what this company does, let's check out the numbers next along with our rating on this diversified royalty investment.

Q1-2021 & Valuation

Diversified had a 5% increase in revenues in Q1-2021 with 4 out of the 6 investments showing a year over year increase.

Source: Diversified Financial Statements

The first quarter is hard to hang your hat on as the Q1-2020 quarter was partially impacted by COVID-19 and even the Q1-2021 had additional lockdowns in many provinces towards the end. Dissecting the categories though one by one we can make judgements as to where we think the revenue trend is heading. From a 50,000 foot perspective, the key advantage Canada (majority of Diversified's revenue base) has is that the vast majority of its eligible population have got the first vaccine dose.

Source: Covid-19 Tracker

The number of people getting their second dose is moving up by about 1.2% a day. By early August approximately 80% will be fully vaccinated and that should provide a normalcy of sorts to return. Travel at least within Canada should pick up and this should directly impact Mr. Lube. Air Miles Royalties track overall spending and that should again benefit. Canada's real estate market continues to boom and Sutton looks headed for strong Q2 and Q3 numbers. The last three categories will also show improvements but those will likely lag that seen in the first 3 described. In Q1-2021 Diversified's payout ratio crept over 100% but that should be easily remedied in the months ahead.

Source: Diversified Financial Statements

We expect annual numbers to hit 24 cents a share of distributable cash and that should cover the 20 cents of annual dividends. On a valuation basis, we think the closest comparative for Diversified is Alaris Royalty a company we used to cover prior to it getting taken off the OTC markets. On the TSX we can see that their dividend yields (and of course by extension relative price) tend to track each other quite well.

Data by YCharts

But the key risk for Diversified comes from its capital structure with significant amounts of debt maturities ahead.

Source: Diversified Financial Statements

The debt load is not exactly small either and is past the 4X debt to EBITDA mark (even when you deduct the cash on hand). This is on the high side with Alaris running at 2.51X at Q1-2021. Other royalty structures like Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (OTCPK:PZRIF) are running even lower at close to 1.5X. Currently there are no stresses in the system and any company can get a loan (two if it is actually viable), but that number is not something you can brush aside. We would note here that Diversified did cut its dividend in April 2020 from 23.5 cents annualized to 20 cents annualized, but it should have gone deeper to create a better chance to reduce its debt load.

Verdict

Diversified holds a good collection of businesses, most of which should be firing on all cylinders as Canada achieves widespread vaccination. The company's decision to do a minimal cut to its dividend has paid off as it made it through the worst of the pandemic and now is poised to benefit. We still think the debt load is high the business. If you still like the business and want to access it in a more conservative manner, the convertible debentures trading on the TSX offer a good yield to maturity and we think they are safe.

Source: TMX

At present we think there is no chance that these will be converted into shares.

The Convertible Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and bear interest at 5.25% per annum, payable on June 30th and December 31st of each year. As at March 31, 2021 and May 13, 2021, there was $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Debentures issued and outstanding, which are convertible by their terms for an aggregate of 12,637,362 common shares at a conversion price of $4.55 per share as of such date.

Source: Diversified Financial Statements

But the yield to maturity for a shorter term bond is fine and we like it. We rate the common shares as a "hold".

