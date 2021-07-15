Calvin Chan Wai Meng/iStock via Getty Images

Most investors or market followers have been waiting on Uber's (NYSE:UBER) stock to take off but it just hasn't happened. Chase Coleman's Tiger Global bought a large stake in the company during 2019, and it seems as though even he got it wrong. 2020 obviously had its part to play as the company couldn't operate effectively but as many stocks surged based on future expectations Uber underperformed expectations. This article outlines possible reasons why the stock might not experience success in the near future. We look forward to the debate in the comments section!

Performance

Uber stock has underperformed the market since listing. There was a brief moment when it performed well towards the end of 2020, but the stock has seen negative returns since the start of 2021. We think that the company's inability to rectify its flawed income statement along with a restructuring process has been key drivers. Uber has also diversified its business very early in its lifecycle; Competitors have risen in various segments during this time, which has also affected. Let's get into further analysis.

Operating Analysis

Positives

Uber has established itself across the globe in a relatively short space of time. Recent developments have seen the company amplify its expansion into promising markets such as South Korea, South America, and Dubai through partial acquisitions. Uber has agreed with South Korea Telekom in a split-off strategy that will contest local player, Kakao.

Continued recovery in ride businesses due to an ease in lockdown restrictions means that the business unit recorded its best performance last quarter since Q-1 2020. The company also experienced sustainability in its other business units as deliveries have grown 230% year over year.

Uber's streamlined in recent times, and it's been decided that the company will focus on its core business. The self-driving unit (ATG) was sold to Aurora in 2020 for $4 billion. In addition, the sale of Uber Elevate to Joby Aviation. It should be noted that Uber invested capital into the respective companies as part of the deals but still recognized a $1.6 billion capital increase.

Negatives

Uber's spending has been a problem. The financials are discussed in detail later in the article, but Uber's not improving in bottom-line earnings, reflecting the possibility of poor management. Mobility take rates are a problem. This means that capital allocation between geographic settings is more complex than usual due to the inequality in pandemic effects and procedures. The U.K. has been a critical market for Uber. However, the business model is being forced to change as Uber can't any longer classify workers as self-employed. Minimum wage and benefits need to be paid, and cost increases may subsequently be an ongoing issue.

Source: GuruFocus

The return on invested capital chart shows a negative number and inconsistency in competitive advantage. Ideally, one would like to see a gradual increase in the ROIC. Sustainable growth in ROIC reflects competitive advantages such as cost leadership or differentiation.

Financials

Source

Source

Uber has failed to sustain revenue growth as new competitors have entered the market. The company should've focused on cutting costs during a period of maturity, but a failure in doing that has caused strain on operating income. Low depreciation and amortization indicate that Uber hasn't improved on intangible assets that contribute to revenue; this questions the future competitive advantage.

Source

Uber has long struggled with its cash flow. The negative cash flow is still an issue, although it has to be said that free cash flow is now positive. A positive free cash flow spurs on the intrinsic value of a stock.

Source: GuruFocus

In addition to poor earnings reports, Uber also hasn't improved its earnings per share. Struggling net income figures, as well as a surge in shares outstanding, have resulted in shareholders being significantly under-rewarded.

Source: GuruFocus

Uber saw its cost of financing spike after its listing. The cost of capital decreased during 2020 as the cost of debt was reduced, and investors demanded lower equity premiums during a bullish market. The future of the company's capital structure remains to be seen, but our feeling is that investors will start demanding higher premiums, and the cost of debt increases will go up in the coming years.

Source

The final matter to discuss is the earnings surprises. It's been proven that stocks overreact in the long-term to earnings surprises, and Uber's track record paints a sorry picture. Out of the past nine quarters, the stock has underperformed four times. There's been much anticipation from investors regarding Uber's earnings, but the reality is that the expectations haven't been fulfilled.

Valuation Metrics

It's difficult to place a valuation on a company in a growth phase with negative cash flows, so readers should use the following valuation metrics as an indicator rather than an instrument to judge their entire investment decision. A few metrics can be used at various stages of life cycles, and these are P/S and an asset-based valuation.

Let's start by looking at the relative valuation.

Source

The price to sales ratio trades poorly against the sector average; although analysts expect it to improve, the relative comparison will remain discouraging.

In valuing a company based on capital invested versus EBITDA, investors can use the following formula: (((Invested Capital/EBITDA) x Normalized EBITDA) - Debt)/Shares Outstanding. The asset-based valuation is written as follows: (enterprise value - debt + cash - minority interest)/shares outstanding

Calculation: ($94.90 billion - $9.79 billion + $5.66 billion - $24 million)/1.88 billion = $35.52 per share

A reason why Uber struggles with its asset-based valuation is because of the high number of shares outstanding. In addition, minority interest is growing steadily and could dilute shareholders even further, as synergy acquisitions are more costly than financial acquisitions.

Final Word

Uber is a stock that investors have been waiting on to perform for years. Fundamental issues remain in question, and it seems as though there are operational issues as analysts continuously get their optimistic estimates wrong. The company doesn't provide good value to its shareholders, which can be seen in the diluted EPS and valuation metrics. The stock is a sell, in our opinion.