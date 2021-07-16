Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is scheduled to report its Q2 results after market close next Thursday. Investors would be curious to see if the chipmaker can continue its streak of revenue outperformance in Q2 as well. But in addition to focusing on just its top-line figure, investors may also want to monitor its segment financials and its management’s outlook for H2FY21 and FY22. These items will shed light on Intel’s operational and financial positioning and are likely going to influence its stock price in the coming weeks and months.

Segmented Performance

Let me start by saying that Intel generates most of its revenue from two out of its five reporting segments. Its data center group (or DCG) and client computing group (or CCG) accounted for 28.3% and 53.9% of the company’s overall revenue in its last quarter, respectively. Interestingly, these two segments also have their own dynamics at play currently, which can impact the chipmaker’s overall financials in the near term.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, company filings)

On the data center front, a broad swath of Intel’s enterprise customers was digesting excess inventory during Q1 which resulted in sluggish data center sales for the chipmaker in its last quarter. However, this softness in enterprise demand may be behind us and my guesstimate is that Intel’s data center sales could rise sequentially by at least 5% in Q2. I say this because one of Intel’s close industry peers, Micron (MU), posted particularly strong quarterly results only two weeks ago, across almost all its reportable segments.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Micron’s management also noted during their earnings call, held about two weeks ago, that their sales were partly driven by favorable enterprise demand and stated that these industry tailwinds could continue for the rest of the year.

Our data center, after the digestion period earlier in the year in the second half, driving strong demand for us as well… In FQ3, data center DRAM revenue grew quarter-over-quarter, driven by strong demand from cloud customers and increases in module density. Data center SSD bit shipments and revenue grew sequentially, driven by both cloud and enterprise. Data center demand is expected to be strong in the second half of calendar 2021 as cloud demand picks up and enterprise demand improves due to broad economic recovery.

For the uninitiated, Micron and Intel’s data center division, both cater to enterprise customers within the semiconductor space, albeit with different products, making them close to industry comparables. So, while Micron’s recent earnings report may not be an absolute predictor for Intel’s upcoming results, the former’s strong set of results and positive outlook from its management does suggest that Intel could also experience favorable enterprise demand trends in its Q2 FY21 and possibly also in its FY21.

Moving on, Canalys revealed this week that shipments for desktops, notebooks, and workstations were up almost 13% year over year, but marginally declined on a sequential basis, during Q2 CY21. Assuming a slight drop in Intel’s average selling prices due to intensifying battle for market share gains with AMD, I estimate the chipzilla’s client computing group revenue would be sequentially down by about 2% in Q2.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Canalys)

Intel’s other reportable segments -- namely programmable solutions group, non-volatile memory solutions group, and internet of things group – don’t have any major catalysts at play and so, I expect their sales to remain flat year over year. Keeping all these factors in mind, I anticipate Intel’s overall revenue to roughly come in at $18.7 billion. If we exclude the sales contribution of its non-volatile memory solutions group, since its NAND business is getting divested, then the figure drops down to $17.6 billion.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Coincidentally, these Q2 revenue estimates line up with the analyst consensus, which currently spans from $17.43 billion to $18.9 billion.

The Outlook

Moving on, Intel’s near-term prospects seem a little muddy at the time of this writing. For starters, we don’t yet know if the inventory digestion issue amongst Intel’s customers is over, if it’s still ongoing or if the enterprise demand resumption is only transitory. We’ll just have to patiently listen to Intel management’s comments and their outlook around the same, during their upcoming earnings call, to gain clarity on the situation.

I think it’s needless to say but if the chipmaker's management even hints that the inventory digestion issue is still ongoing, it would suggest that Intel’s data center revenue could remain subdued in Q3 as well and indicate that the chipmaker underperformed its close industry peer, Micron. I suspect that this could, in turn, trigger a market selloff in Intel's shares.

Secondly, Intel was expected to announce the general availability of its 10nm-based Sapphire Raid Xeon chips by 2021-end but this timeline has reportedly been moved to 2022. Investors should closely listen in on management’s comments around:

the nature of this delay -- is this delay driven by component shortages or 10nm wafer yield issues?

is there any risk of more such 10nm-related delays?

can these delays spill over to other product lines, such as Intel’s Alder Lake that's due for release later this year?

Lastly, listen in on Intel management’s comments regarding how these factors could collectively impact their FY21 revenue guidance. The chipmaker’s top brass is projecting their revenue for the year to come in at $72.5 billion, but the community of professional analysts has an extremely diverging opinion about the chipmaker's near-term prospects. This is evident from the table below, which highlights the widening variance between the Street's low and high-end revenue estimates for Intel over the next four quarters.

Final Thoughts

Intel has outperformed the Street’s revenue estimates in all 9 of its last 9 quarters. From a purely statistical standpoint, the company is likely to top the Street’s estimates once again.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, past performance isn’t always indicative of future performance. Intel is currently surrounded by a few uncertainties that can either propel or subdue its shares over the coming weeks and months. To gain clarity on its near-term prospects, listen in on Intel management’s comments around their server ramp delays, monitor their revenue outlook for the year, and track their segment financials. These items will highlight the chipmaker’s operational and financial positioning in its industry, and are likely going to dictate where its shares head next. For now, I'm neutral on the stock. Good Luck!