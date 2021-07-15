Investor AB (IVSXF) CEO Johan Forssell on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 14, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg - Head of Corporate Communication

Johan Forssell - Chief Executive Officer

Helena Saxon - Chief Financial Officer

Joachim Gunell - DNB Markets

Derek Laliberte - ABG

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Hello, and welcome, everyone to Investors Q2 conference call. We are hosting this conference call this late in the afternoon as we've had a board meeting today, and then, we released our report as the board meeting was finalized. As usual, we will start out with our CEO, Johan Forssell; will present the results followed by our CFO, Helena Saxon. And then we will open up for a Q&A session. So please, Johan.

Johan Forssell

Thank you very much, Viveka. And once again, welcome to this conference call.

If we start on page number 2, we are clearly seeing an improved economic environment and I think combination with the low rates has continued to fuel asset prices. But there are uncertainties that remain; we know about supply chain issues, geopolitics, and of course, the spread of the delta variant. And it is worrying that the delta variant is now spreading not the least in Asia, in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, whether it's a low vaccination level among the people, and this is clearly a risk; and we are already seeing an impact in a few places. One example being [indiscernible] plant in Malaysia where they produce gloves, and that is currently being affected that they need to handle. So it is something that needs to be watched and how this is spreading around the world. But overall, as I started with, we are seeing an improvement in the economy. And of course, the first quarter from the graph has opened very strong. The net asset value was up 5%, and our total shareholder return was up 15% and that can be compared with the stock market in Sweden being up 7%.

Moving them to the page number 3; the listed companies had a total return of 5% in the quarter. Patricia Industries value was up 3%, that was driven by higher earnings, but mitigated by multiple contraction. There was a strong operational performance in the companies and the two companies made strategic acquisitions. And then, Grand Group and the Grand Hôtel property were divested in the quarter. The strong development within EQT continued to boost when it comes to value, and also we have a very strong cash flow in the quarter. And actually the cash flow for the total group was very strong in the quarter driven by equity distribution from Mölnlycke [ph], and then also distribution from three related to the divestiture of the passive infrastructure, and finally, the divestiture of Grand Group and the related property. So we have a very strong financial position that -- that we will utilize where we see opportunities, and I will come back to that.

If I then move to Listed Companies; the top priorities in the quarter has been to handle supply chain issues, and of course, the rapidly changing demand. At the same time, of course, many strategic investments in R&D technology and total sustainability is of course continuing at high speed.

Moving down a little bit to Patricia Industries; the reported sales growth in the quarter was 16%, the organic growth sales was 25%, and the difference between is mainly that we have a double digit negative currency effect in the quarter. The profit growth was very strong, up more than 30% and the divestment of Grand's generated SEK1.5 billion of net proceeds. BraunAbility and Permobil made important strategic add-on acquisitions in the quarter. Permobil acquired Progeo which is a leading Italian manufacturer of manual wheelchairs, with annual sales of about SEK100 million. BraunAbility acquired a majority in Q'STRAINT which is actually the global leader in wheelchair securement solution; so basically constraints with a revenue of about US$60 million, and this company has a profitability above the level what we see in BraunAbility. It is great to see that when we look through our subsidiaries and look at the pipeline of potential add-on acquisitions, we have a very strong pipeline. And we plan to invest significant capital going forward to grow our subsidiaries through not only [indiscernible], but towards accelerating when it comes to M&A activity.

Moving down to slide number 6; for sure, the second quarter last year was a weak quarter [ph] as you can see from this graph. Compared to that weak second quarter last year, the organic growth was 25%, and the profit was up 32%. But as I've mentioned before, we should remember that we also have the carriers that have win in the quarter. Most company -- and this is important, I think that most companies delivered strong sales and profit was in -- on an absolute level. So basically, this regarding the base levels; and we come back to that on the next slide.

So here you have the different companies and I will run through a little bit each company. I'm not going to comment about the performance versus the second quarter last year, but also to give you an indication when it comes to the organic performance where we speak about currency and add-on acquisitions, the organic development versus the second quarter '19. So you can have a little bit of a feeling where are we now compared to pre-COVID levels. As you can see from the chart, if we exclude Sarnova, which I will come back to, all companies generated very strong growth compared to last year between 18% and 81% organic growth. If I start down with BraunAbility, the organic growth was 81% in the quarter, and you can also see that we have a good margin expansion. If we then compare BraunAbility compared to the second quarter level, 2019; we can see that for BraunAbility, we are still clearly below pre-COVID-19 levels, actually double digits below. So this is one company -- one we saw a short recovery in the quarter, we are still below where we were before COVID-19.

Laborie had an excellent performance in the quarter, up 67% organically, and very strong profitability. And here if we compare with pre-COVID levels; organically, we are now up mid-to-high single digits compared to the second quarter '19. So due to the strong development this quarter, we are now above previous levels. Advanced Instruments; our related subsidiary has continued to perform extremely well, and we are very pleased to have bought this company, it's grown 47% organically in the quarter, and the profit margin was 50%. And here it is clearly record levels of whatever you do the comparison with. Also Piab had a very strong quarter, organically up 33% compared to last year with more than expansion. And if we compare Piab's performance compared to the organic situation before COVID-19, they are up mid-to-high single digits. So, we had above previous levels.

Mölnlycke grew 18% organically, sub-margin expansion. And if we do the same comparison here with second quarter '19, and exclude the PPE contract, it's up just about mid-single digit compared to the second quarter '19 with Wound Care being the main driver, while surgical is up just a little bit. Permobil grew 18% in the quarter, and also here margins improved somewhat. And here we can see that if we compare with pre-COVID levels, the situation is relatively stable, now almost back to pre-COVID level, but actually a few percentage points below. Finally down, Sarnova; this was the company where we actually saw negative organic growth by 3% in the quarter, and there are two main reasons for that. First, there was a strong COVID-19 related sales last year. And secondly, we had an unusually mild flu season this year, the underlying performance is good. And if you look on the pre-COVID level, this is up a few percent compared to that level. So that's the surround through of the companies. And then, let me say a few more words about Mölnlycke on the following page.

As mentioned, organic sales was up 18% in the quarter. The contribution from the customer contract sales related to PPE was limited this quarter, and actually slightly lower than during the second quarter last year. COVID-19 related customer agreements within PPE are not expected to add material to say during the second half of this year. And please remember, that the second half last year was significantly boosted by PPE contracts; so that needs to be taken in consideration. However, the underlying business is strong; Wound Care grew organically by 20% in constant currency and we saw very good developments in the U.S. and in France. So, if we can grow 17% and we saw good development in glass and trace [ph]. The profit margin was up one percentage points driven by both, the strong sales but also a good mix. But it was negatively impacted by increased raw materials and also increased logistics costs. And the strong cash flow continuous in these companies as they were able to distribute €200 million.

With that, moving now over to EQT; the total return for the total franchise was 9%. The listed EQT AB company was up 9% in the quarter, and the increase in the sums were up 10%. But please remember, that we do the reporting in the sums with one quarter lag; so this is up until March 31. The cash flow as mentioned before was very strong, SEK3.8 billion to Investors during the quarter. One of the reason why it was so exceptionally strong was that the mid-market U.S. account made some significant exit, and our share in the mid-market U.S. fund is very high, but overall, a good cash flow. And EQT has very high activity during those significant investments and a number of exits.

So then -- to summarize; we have a proven governance model, and we stick to it, and I think we have a portfolio with high exposure to attractive long-term trends. And our focus is to continue to work relentlessly as an engaged owner with these companies, capture opportunities, both geographical expansion, but of course, also through M&A and other initiatives. And then, secondly, we also need to continue to make sure that we have an attractive portfolio.

So with that, I'll just hand over to Helena.

Helena Saxon

Thank you, Johan. And if we move over to the net asset value development, we can see that the adjusted net asset values continue to develop positively and landed at the end of the quarter at close to SEK660 billion. Johan talked about the developments in Patricia Industries, looking more closely at the Listed Companies, some SEK450 billion with the -- that the TSR was at 5% in the quarter compared SIXRX 7%. Year-to-date, the relative performance is stronger with 25% TSR versus listed SIXRX 22%. The strongest chart-wise performance was in Wärtsilä and Electrolux Professional, while the Ericsson and Husqvarna shares had a tougher quarter.

Moving over to Patricia, the total return was 3% in Q2 excluding cash. And on the next page, the sequential change in estimated market value is described in the following graph. The value here is driven by strong operational performance across the board, and with a significant distributions related to the divestments of both, Grand, the infrastructure -- infrastructure in Three [ph], and also financial investments. And the total value of Patricia Industries including cash amounted to almost SEK162 billion at the end of Q2.

Looking at the next page, I will go through the major drivers of estimated market value in the quarter. So Laborie were -- the Laborie estimated market value increased by SEK2.1 billion, and earnings impacted positively while multiples contracted. For Mölnlycke, earnings impacted positively, multiples and currency impacted negatively, and SEK2 billion was distributed in the quarter. Please remind -- be reminded that as before, the PPE related profits are adjusted for in the last 12 months earnings. For Three, the estimated market value change was SEK0.5 billion, and here we see a distribution as I commented before it related to the divestment of the passive network infrastructure. Permobil was impacted negatively in the quarter by multiples contracting, while earnings impacted positively resulting in the contraction of the estimated market value of SEK1 billion.

And before I go to my last slide -- no sorry, we have -- I'm jumping ahead of myself. Please go to Page 17 with the financial position as of June 30. Investor's financial position remained strong, with AA rating, minus AA and AA3 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's, and the leverage ratio is just above 2% at the end of the quarter. And now, before I go to my last slide, with the average annual total return; I just want to remind everyone that during the quarter, the Annual General Meeting approved of the board's proposal of a 4-to-1 share split. The first day of trading post-split was May '19.

Then looking at this final graph, we can see that based on a strong portfolio and delivering on our strategy that TSR of the Investor share has outperformed, both SIXRX and our own return requirements over most period; in this case, 20, 10, 5 and one year, as well as year-to-date.

Thank you. And with that, I hand over to Viveka. You can start the Q&A.

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Yes. Thank you, Johan and Helena. We will now have a Q&A session. And our facilitator will just go through some instructions before we kick off the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Joachim Gunell of DNB Markets. Please go ahead.

Joachim Gunell

Thank you very much. So I mean, as highlighted in this quarter with strong cash flows providing insulation to say the least. I mean, would it be fair to be -- I mean, more aggressive with balance sheets and stuff? I mean, you don't only have the listed portfolio dividends to rely upon anymore.

Johan Forssell

Okay. Thank you for the question. And I can only say that, we recently had a board meeting in Patricia Industries and we went through the pipeline of the different subsidiaries, and we are really stepping up and have a number of great opportunities; I do believe in our subsidiaries. So, my expectation is that we will allocate more capital for significant add-on acquisition including outbound or putting in equity to finance these somewhat larger add-on acquisitions; so that is -- it's a top priority for us. In addition to that, we are of course, always looking at other opportunities both, on the listed and unlisted side. But what I really see in the pipe right now, it is to launch than normal opportunities within the add-on acquisition pipeline.

Joachim Gunell

Thanks, Johan. And Helena, can you perhaps elaborate a bit on when it will be relevant to take away this discount that you attribute to non-liquor driven by the PPE pandemic related boost here? I mean we have seen a broader PR universe -- I mean, expand their multiples quite substantially over the past one year -- yes, call it last year. And I think [indiscernible] valuation multiple at least -- it's not even up 10% during that timeframe.

Helena Saxon

Thank you, Joachim. It's very relevant question. I think it's not up to us to decide on PPE sales and stocks; it's something that is driven by external factors. And in particular, due to the delta variant of the virus, for example, that Johan mentioned before. But as we do not believe that the PPE sales is something that will go on forever, but it's likely to be related to this extreme situation. We do not want to value it like the rest of Mölnlycke but I will not give you a prognosis of when and how much, but -- but currently we see that it has impacted and we will see during the fall what happens.

Johan Forssell

Maybe I can add to that, that if you look on the PPE profit, because -- basically, the profit related to the PPE sales, we know it's more of a one-off nature. And we used last 12 months earnings when we put them out to billing [ph], and we also know that during the third quarter, as I mentioned, operationally, of course, we will need to think about that in the third quarter and fourth quarter. Last year there was significant sales of PPE, so that will make it -- call it a tougher comparison in terms of earnings. On the other hand, we have already reflected that in the valuation, so when we pass basically moving into 2022, the multiple will more gradually reflect the true higher multiples because then we gradually sort of get out of the PPE contracts.

Helena Saxon

At least that's what we expect currently.

Johan Forssell

Yes.

Joachim Gunell

That's very comprehensive. Thank you. And just a final one for me; I mean, with the decentralization initiatives here launched in non-liquor, can you provide some more color on what the accelerated long-term growth ambitions really mean? I mean -- and where that stemmed from? And perhaps how that relates to the historical quality, the mid-single digit 5% organic growth, that non-liquor has delivered in the past years?

Johan Forssell

I mean, basically, the company is now putting for [indiscernible] business areas with clear responsibility on terms when it comes to manufacturing hubs [ph] and R&D development. And by doing that, we both will incur antiseptics, gloves, and also the OR solution business, that -- our strong believe is that this will create even stronger focus. And of course, each business that we have will get an assignment to really develop that business. I cannot give you a specific figure for it but I think it will be even clearer than before when it comes to the focus, and when it comes to the accountability and the related incentives to it. And that, you know, is something that we believe as an owner is normally the right way forward. So we have [indiscernible] boost about the strong position the company has, the development of the company, and also we think and hope that this will further accelerate the opportunities going forward. But I don't know to what extent that will boost the future growth, but of course, our ambition is to grow this company as much as possible, given the high profitability and cash flow.

Joachim Gunell

Very clear. No, that's all for me. Thank you very much. And have a great summer.

Johan Forssell

Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question is from Derek Laliberte of ABG. Please go ahead.

Derek Laliberte

Good afternoon. So, I was wondering how you -- I think this question has been asked before, but how do you view your current portfolio in terms of resource allocation? I mean, you have quite a big number of holdings and many of them are really quite small and in relation to the total NAV or portfolio value. So, does this means that you're focusing more on bolt-on acquisitions in the current companies rather than new investments? And does it also mean that you sort of have a bigger minimum size requirement for completely new investments? Thank you.

Johan Forssell

Thank you, it's a good call out [ph]. I think that the smaller the companies are or else equal, we will demand a higher growth opportunity going forward. And secondly, our clear ambition is as you say, to grow some of our -- what you call a little bit smaller companies through add-on acquisition to use the strong platforms to boost them by doing ad-on acquisition, and that is normally the way we want to do it. Some companies that we are willing for a little bit longer time we have downed probably [ph] on the number of add-on acquisition broadening the company. It started out with only electric wheelchairs were brought and as to manual, we have brought in a seating and cushion of supports, we have also expanded it internationally, and say, for example, Australia, in a quite good way. When we now acquire a company like Advanced Instruments, we try to acquire a company that is a really strong leading player in it's niche with high profitability, good cash flow, and especially, the best products in the market. From that, of course, our plan is now to grow Advanced Instruments and the other subsidiaries through add-on acquisitions because then we can not only grow the size of them but to also create synergies in some cases and develop the platforms.

Derek Laliberte

Thank you. That's really helpful. And I had a follow-up on Mölnlycke, as well. I think I guess it's quite clear but just understand, I mean, it's -- it is new for business areas; that's because -- if that's primarily what's new there or the decentralization? And that focus on P&L responsibility, wasn't that's the case before as well? And then, I just wonder in general as well, if you want to highlight any other important improvements or focus areas that the new CEO has left greater as focusing on in the company?

Johan Forssell

I think if not saying that, you know, it has not been a good focus in the company before, but I do believe that this reorganization will further sharpen the focus in the company. So that's why we are very supportive of the changes that the board of the Mölnlycke and Sarnova is doing. In addition to that, you know, historically that this company has had a fantastic development growing, mainly organically. Of course, it's up to now to -- with [indiscernible] coming in and see us -- also, we can find a little bit more of M&A activity in that area, that is something that I know they are looking into, and not saying that, you know, it will accelerate. But of course, we are trying to find all avenues to grow this great company.

Derek Laliberte

Thank you. That's all for me.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from Andreas Lindberg of SEE [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I'm for Maria Lindberg [ph], I wasn't sure it was me but operates out [ph]. So yes, a short question on, you talked about the load in normal pipeline, why is that the case? Why has it grown a load now? And also, what do you say about the current price levels in the market? Thank you.

Johan Forssell

When it comes to the size of the pipeline, and I think it's a combination of -- it's always a combination, you know, it takes two to tango; so of course, there needs to be opportunity. But clearly, we have had a conscious focus now for some time to really work through and build out that pipeline, where in the company as the board and the management team in the company has really focused on that; so I think that is one reason. Then, of course, if you strike the deal or not, it's always a question if it becomes available, and the price level. We try to have an attitude or call it framework in our companies that we really map the target in terms of the potential for -- and the attractiveness of the statements, and also the fit with our companies. And based on that, of course, then trying to dance with the counterparties; if you take a proactive approach rather than low cost comes available, so that's the approach we do when we look into to the opportunities.

And the second question was, pricing. Yes, I mean, if the person ought to be very own [ph] -- in some cases, you know, pricing can be so space that we have to walk away. But in other cases, we also have a strong starting point, and we also have companies that actually want to be acquired by us. And in those cases, if you get an exclusive discussion, we can actually get opportunities at quite reasonable prices, especially considering the cost of capital in this market. So, I would say sometimes, yes, it can be tough but there are also opportunities where we actually can count -- come -- climb at reasonable levels. In our case, I would not say that we see it as a join-ish [ph] problem. To be very honest, it's more finding the right company that fits with our companies, and where we see that we can develop them. If we do that normally, we will grow into the multiples. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Okay, thank you. Do we have any questions on the web? No. With that, we conclude this conference call. And we wish you all a great summer. Thank you so much for today.