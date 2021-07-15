courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Update

On July 15, a Tennessee appellate court dismissed Endo International's (NASDAQ:ENDP) request for immediate review of a default judgment leveled against the company in April. The company lost a similar appeal in June. Barring what seems like a highly unlikely successful future appeal, the company will face a damages trial starting on July 26 for the default judgment against them for the opioid damages sought by counties in eastern Tennessee.

Ramifications

Liability has already been found. Therefore it is highly likely damages will be granted to the plaintiffs, who are seeking $2.4 billion. That does not mean the company is out of appeals or will have to post the full $2.4 billion in escrow while it appeals. But I do believe that a massive judgment against the company in just one jurisdiction will narrow the company's avenues for dealing with these opioid liabilities. As I wrote in my last piece on the company a bankruptcy filing seems like the most expedited and most economical way of dealing with all of these lawsuits. This latest lost appeal just reinforces my opinion on that necessity.

That is not to say that a bankruptcy is a panacea. Obviously, any chapter 11 filing is disruptive to a company. A chapter 11 filing also does not stay the government from suing a company. Mallinckrodt (MNK), however, was able to reach a global settlement for its opioid liability once it filed for bankruptcy. I believe that the cost of fighting all of these individual lawsuits will prove far more expensive in terms of dollars and management attention than attempting to reach a global settlement...even if it involves bankruptcy.

The market seems to agree with me. ENDP stock is down ~30% since I wrote the last piece and even the company's secured bonds have traded down five points this month. Someone bought 4,000 August $2 put contracts today. Clearly, that person is betting on a bankruptcy in the short term. The damage is leaking to Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) as well.

Conclusion

I remain convinced that a chapter 11 filing for Endo is the cheapest and fastest way for the company to achieve a settlement for its opioid liability. The news from the courtroom continues to be negative for the company. Perhaps the company and its lawyers know something I don't, but the stock and bond markets don't seem to believe that. While I believe shorting some of the company's bonds is a better risk/reward right now than shorting the stock, my experience is that all of a company's securities suffer short-term price pain in a bankruptcy scenario.