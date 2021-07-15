Anna Frank/E+ via Getty Images

Almost a year ago, I called AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) a steady growth play, yet one with lackluster margins. I observed that the company was a steady medtech growth name, yet the problem is that the company has been losing money since the IPO 15 years ago, albeit that the loss rate is manageable and is financed with dilution.

The Investment Case

AtriCure was founded in 2000 as a developer of innovative surgical devices creating precision lesion in cardiac and soft tissues. The Isolator developed is a bipolar ablation clamp, an alternative to create lesions which block electrical impulses, responsible for atrial fibrillation.

The Isolator was commercialized from 2003 for both open-body and minimally invasive procedures, and usage in atrial fibrillation prevention cases a bit later in time. AF is prevalent, with 33 million people impacted in the US, as the irregular heartbeat increases the risk of a stroke.

On the back of this situation, the company went public in 2005 at $12, valued at just $100 million. The $38 million revenue base was substantial, but it came with a $15 million losses. Amidst the crisis in 2009, shares fell to just $1 on the back of the continued losses and concerns about the economy.

With more products developed, revenues surpassed the $100 million mark in 2014 as this triggered a big rally to $20 per share. Ever since, operating momentum has been solid with 2019 sales up 15% to $231 million, albeit accompanied by a $33 million operating loss. With shares trading at $45 just ahead of the pandemic, the valuation of $1.5 billion resulted in about 6 times trailing sales. This is reasonable in the medtech world, certainly in combination with double-digit sales growth, yet there still was the issue of losses.

With shares trading at $40 in September, I noted that the implied sales multiple had expanded from 3 to 6 times sales, while losses were still an issue. While the multiple was justifiable in this low interest rate environment and given the topline sales growth, I failed to see the immediate appeal as the margins were still not there.

A Double

Little could I have imagined that shares could double in the time frame of less than a year, aided by very strong market conditions as well of course. In November, the third quarter results were reported as a 3% fall in quarterly sales. $55 million was not inspiring, driven by the pandemic of course, albeit that operating losses were cut in half to $4 million.

2021 started on a solid note as the company obtained FDA label expansion for its cryo nerve block therapy, now being able to treat patients in the age group of 12-21 as well. While fourth quarter sales came in at $57.7 million, that was still down 6% from the year before as quarterly operating losses of $17 million were quite steep, up from the year before. Full year sales fell from $231 to $206 million on the back of the pandemic, although that a $250 million revenue guidance for 2021 was relatively comforting.

While the $10 million EBITDA loss seen in 2021 looks modest, it is up from the $6 million loss reported for 2020 as that adjusted metric came hand in hand with a $48 million GAAP loss last year. In that sense, I continue to be disappointed, but that did not withhold other investors as shares had already risen to $60 in February, the time when the results were released.

In April, the company posted first quarter results with sales up 11% to $59.4 million, accompanied by an EBITDA loss of $4.7 million. Following the results, the company hiked the full year sales guidance to $254 million, but still saw EBITDA at a loss of around $10 million. Later that month, the FDA approved the EPi-Sense system to treat patients diagnosed with long-standing Afib, as this approval might drive further commercial traction.

On the back of this approval and strong sentiment, shares had risen to $80 at the moment, for a $3.4 billion operating asset valuation. Based on that valuation, sales multiples have expanded to 13 times sales, a very rich multiple based on the current growth and lossmaking operations, as it seems that the market is anticipating real growth acceleration on the back of the recent approval.

A Concluding Thought

If we take a long-term view, it is very clear that the company is showing continued growth, as recent approvals will only fortify the strength in the continued growth story. Losses are reported along the way, very clearly the result of investments into the business, although it is hard to disentangle the regular and growth expenses from a P&L statement.

The long-term view shows that despite relatively stable long-term growth trends, which outpaces the market, that the sales multiples attached to the business keep expanding, and this is happening despite a lack of operating leverage. All these factors make me very cautious here, despite some good news from the FDA, and while I have been too cautious on the back of margins concerns last year, I am certainly leaning cautious here.