Here's Why I'm Rolling The Dice With Gaming REITs

As many of my readers know, I was a net-lease developer for many years – building and leasing stores to chains like Dollar General (DG), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), and O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY).

Blockbuster Video too, though I take no responsibility for their eventual demise.

As such, I’ve always been fascinated by the net-lease business model, best identified by safe, reliable, long-term rental income. Engaging with them taught me how to evaluate tenants’ creditworthiness and construct leases that optimized my risk-adjusted returns.

Another valuable lesson was in identifying sites for them. In order to do that, I would spend considerable time in the areas they wanted to be in. That way, I could collect data such as traffic counts, largest employers, and nearby retail chains.

In most towns I visited, I would look to find the local Walmart (WMT) first. It would typically be where the best factors came together.

This was especially true in the rural markets I worked in, where the county populations were 40,000 or less. In those cases, Wal-Mart was the dominant catalyst that drove most all of retail traffic.

During those days, I built projects in more than 25 counties across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. It was a terrific experience for me to learn the net-lease sector literally “from the ground up.”

And it paved my way right into what I do today – another terrific experience I’m extremely blessed by.

Reminiscing about REITs and the Birth of the Gaming Subsector

I was recently on Clubhouse, speaking to investors about net-lease real estate investment trusts. As I told them, “There are 21 net-lease REITs within our broader coverage spectrum, which includes gaming REITs.”

Around 10 years ago though, that list was much smaller, filled with familiar names like:

Realty In come ( O

W.P. Carey ( WPC

National Retail ( NNN

Agree Realty ( ADC

EPR Properties ( EPR

However, the list has mushroomed, much to many investors’ delight these days. In this low-yield environment, net-lease REITs provide something worth looking at.

Institutional investors like Cohen & Steers (CNS), Green Street, and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) – just to name a few – have become fixated on this growing category as well. That kind of attention certainly hasn’t hurt the growth of new subsector players like:

NETSTREIT ( NTST

Broadstone Net Lease ( BNL

Alpine Net Lease ( PINE

Essential Properties ( EPRT

And then there’s the gaming REITs…

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), for one, was created from a tax-free spinoff of Penn National’s (PENN) real estate in February 2013. At seven years old, it’s the oldest gaming REIT in existence, holding 52 properties in 17 states.

Oh, and it has zero exposure to the Las Vegas Strip, believe it or not. As such, Gaming and Leisure hasn’t benefited from the so-called Sin City boom, as evidenced by its share price below.

Then Came MGM and VICI

MGM Growth Properties (MGP) was next to go public. That was in 2016 via the creation of a fully taxable MGM Resorts International (MGM)-owned subsidiary with 10 of its casinos’ real estate assets.

Out of the gaming REIT group, MGP has the second-highest exposure to Las Vegas. But it also has exposure in Atlantic City, Detroit, and Ohio.

In this case, the tenant really owns the landlord since MGM owns about 60% of MGP’s equity. And it will keep control until it gets below 29.9% ownership.

It’s worth noting that, prior to Covid-19, MGP formed a joint venture with Blackstone (BX) to acquire:

Majority ownership of the MGM Grand Las Vegas

The real estate assets at Mandalay Bay

Completed on Feb. 14, 2020, it also included entering into a long-term triple-net lease with MGM Resorts.

The third gaming REIT to list was VICI Properties (VICI) on Oct. 16, 2017. It was another spinoff, this time of real estate assets operated by Caesars (CZR) after the latter went bankrupt.

VICI executed an initial equity private placement in November 2017. And its IPO happened shortly thereafter on Feb. 1, 2018.

The REIT owns 28 properties in 17 markets and has been the most active acquirer of gaming properties. It appears to have set itself up for additional activity through a series of negotiated options too.

VICI has the most Las Vegas exposure out of the gaming REITs with 42% of revenue being generated there.

Although gaming REITs are essentially a sub-category of net lease, it’s important to understand the differences between owning Realty Income versus owning shares in VICI Properties.

So let’s delve into that.

Gaming REITs’ Basic Business Model

For starters, here’s the kind of retail store I used to build:

This one too:

Fortunately on that last one, I was slowing down my video store projects before it was too late. Though I did have a few vacancies to resolve thanks to the Red Box phenomenon.

The good thing about these smaller retail stores is that the buildings can be easily repurposed when a tenant vacates. The bad thing is that many of the ones I developed were in secondary and tertiary markets, where replacement tenants were scarce.

I also built drugstores for CVS (CVS), Walgreen's (WBA) and Eckerd Drug (“RIP”). And while those leases were/are usually flat for 20 years, the real estate was usually A+ with strong traffic counts.

Now, I’m not showing you these pictures to provide you with a biography of my developer career. It’s to highlight the difference – in terms of building quality – for the gaming REITs.

For instance, VICI recently announced it’s acquiring the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas for $4 billion. The property has:

More than 7,000 hotel rooms, making it the largest single hotel complex in America)

2.3 million square feet of convention space, making it the largest privately-owned conference center in America

The initial rent is $250 million and the going-in “year one” cap rate is 6.25%. The lease will have an initial term of 30 years, with two 10-year renewal options at tenant’s option… with annual rent escalations of either the greater part of 2% or CPI per year – capped at 3% – beginning in 2023.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) has agreed to guarantee the rent obligations to VICI through 2023 if adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) generated by the Venetian Resort is less than $500 million.

See the Difference Between “Regular” Net-Lease REITs and the Gaming Kind?

Right above? That’s why I wanted you to see the other net-lease REIT properties. To compare them with the Venetian.

Do you see the difference in quality?

The Venetian’s $250 million in rent is equal to 1,000 deals sourced by Realty Income’s $250,000 in rent per property.

Also, going back to replacement cost, the Venetian has been standing tall for 55 years. And it’s a core asset acquired at a significant discount to replacement cost.

Upon completion of the transaction, VICI will own 99 acres – plus its existing call rights on an adjoining approximately 28 acres. Together, they will form one of the largest contiguous-land ownership blocks at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Furthermore, I don't know how many new resorts you can build at this scale and this quality for $489 bucks a square foot (land included). Think about it…

Buy the Venetian at a 6.25% cap rate or 1,000 Dollar General stores at 6.25%...

To put that into context, the GM Building and Ala Moana Mall have traded at cap rates with 3%-4% handles. So VICI shareholders like me can participate in this cap-rate compression story that a gaming REIT represents.

One Other Important Difference

Compared with traditional net-lease REITs, gaming REITs have extremely attractive general and administrative (G&A) costs. VICI’s averages around 2.5% as a percentage of revenue.

In other words, it only takes 18 people to run VICI compared with around 180 people for Realty Income.

Upon closing the Venetian deal, VICI will have an enterprise value of about $30 billion. Yet it runs on around $30 million of G&A (including non-cash stock comp).

In a research report, Green Street pointed out that:

“The average capex incurred by property owners over long holding periods can absorb as much as 30% of net operating income. For net-lease REITs, the amount is at the very low end of the range and is typically incurred to release space vacated by defaulting tenants or in situations where former tenants elect not to renew their lease. “Given the ‘mission critical’ nature of the gaming locations to the operator's business, lease renewals are likely to be far higher for the gaming REITs than in other property types such as stand-alone retail boxes.”

(Green Street)

Because of their highly efficient business model, gaming REITs can generate enhanced growth with less risk. And as Green Street also points out, “If a tenant doesn’t renew their lease, the gaming license stays with the property, not the tenant.”

The Opportunity

To continue quoting Green Street, “There are nearly 1,000 casinos operating across the U.S.” They generate about $75 billion in gross gaming revenue. Moreover, these “REIT-able assets” represent around 60%-70% of the addressable market.

Although the chart below is dated 2019, it still provides a good snapshot of the opportunity set that exists here:

(Green Street)

In terms of valuation, let’s compare the dividend yield of the broader net-lease REIT universe – gaming REITs and all:

(iREIT Tracker)

As you can see, MGP and GLPI are yielding around 5.6% and VICI is yielding 4.2%. I color-coded our usual blue chips for further clarity: ADC, O, NNN, and WPC.

(Just think about owning VICI, which yields 4.2% and owns trophies like the Venetian…)

Now compare the p/AFFO multiples for the broader net lease sector:

(iREIT Tracker)

As you can see, GLPI and MGP trade at an average multiple of 14x. And VICI trades at 16.9x. O and ADC, meanwhile, trade at an average multiple of 20x.

More importantly, by purchasing shares in VICI, you get very attractive growth, as viewed below:

(iREIT Tracker)

In Conclusion…

We consider VICI a shining star in the net-lease sector. And we’re especially attracted to its low payout ratio. Its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio in Q1-21 was just 73%.

(REIT Base)

That’s lower than all other net-lease REITs, which averages 83.9%.

(REIT Base)

Essentially, VICI’s strong fundamentals support very likely dividend growth in 2021 and beyond:

(REIT Base)

VICI has an iREIT iQ (quality) score of 87 and an iV (value) score of 79. This puts it in our buy range:

(iREIT on Alpha)

We believe Mr. Market has totally missed the boat with regard to trophy gaming properties like VICI owns. Shares remain mispriced in my opinion and deserve a multiple closer to 19x or 20x.

Keep in mind, it collected 100% of rents during the pandemic. And, again, the Venetian deal will generate considerable dividend growth power in 2022.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In short, we believe shares are attractive right now and that investors can build a healthy position in a property sector that’s often confused with traditional net-lease assets.

So...

Are you rolling the dice?

