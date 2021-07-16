grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Helix Is On A Slow Build

In recent times, Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) has strengthened its order book after bagging contracts from West Africa through Q7000, a contract extension in Brazil, and improved utilization in trenching work. Its management, looking at the headwinds in the industry, was proactive in bulking up the balance sheet through debt maturity extension and cash flow improvement. So, the risk factors are fewer compared to some of its peers in the industry.

However, the oversupply in the oilfield service sector continues to weigh on its pricing. In Q1, the company saw at least three long-term contracts wind down as the market moved to spot rates, typically lower than long-term rates. Plus, many well abandonment services have been deferred in 2021, which can cause utilization to remain low, at least for the rest of the year. Relative valuation-wise, HLX can provide a small window of opportunity to pick up the stock at the current level. But overall, I think investors need to be patient before a long-term rally catches up.

The Fundamental Drivers

HLX continues to highlight the uncertainty in the offshore market even as the pandemic recedes in 2021. Its vessels in the Well Intervention business in the Gulf of Mexico are still devoid of long-term agreements and will likely be in the spot market for the rest of the year. Utilization, too, will stay low for these assets. While Q5000 sees substantial work opportunities for production enhancement and abandonment operations, utilization for Q4000 marginally declined due to a gap in schedule alignment between projects.

In Brazil, the intervention vessels (Siem Helix 1 and Siem Helix 2) are under contract by up to August-December, although the management expects follow-up contracts. Q7000, too, appears to have extended contracts beyond Q3 2021 (in Nigeria). The intervention fleets achieved 100% utilization in Brazil and 88% utilization in the Gulf of Mexico.

Investors may note that the company's well-intervention business in the North Sea was severely affected by the pandemic-led downturn. Only one of the intervention vessels (Well Enhancer) has been confirmed to be working for most of the year in the North Sea. On top of that, inclement weather affected its performance in Scotland. Utilization dropped to a low of 38% in the North Sea and West Africa in Q1.

I also have a slightly bearish outlook on the Robotics segment because of less site clearance work in 2021. The Robotics chartered-vessel fleet's utilization (90% in Q1) is still high, but a drop from Q4 2020. Production facilities, however, should be consistent, especially after projects like a production re-completion at Droshky. However, scopes are limited in these operations.

Short-term Forecast

HLX's management continues to consider 2021 to be challenging, except that the downtrend is on the cusp of reversing, which indicates a robust recovery in 2022. Despite the oversupply in the service sector keeping prices down, volume is increasing. The management estimates that many energy producers expect the energy price to strengthen, which is a positive sign for increasing volume in 2022.

However, the situation is far from rejuvenating for HLX. During Q1, it lost three long-term contracts at its legacy rates, which means it will now operate at a much lower spot rate. The company, on its part, had already taken that into account and refinanced the convertible debt and extended maturities, which should provide it the backbone to withstand longer.

Analyzing Current Strategies

HLX's management is looking to gain market share in the UK, North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, and Brazil. The Gulf of Mexico has expanded its service offerings to include hydraulic stimulation and riserless capabilities. It added contracted work from West Africa, including Q7000 working in West Africa, as I discussed above. It has recently signed a contract in Australia, which can provide drivers in the medium to long term. It also expects to replicate the well abandonment model and underlying decommissioning work in Droshky in other geographic regions.

The other part of the company's strategy involves the potential to expand its offering in the offshore wind market. While trenching will remain the mainstay of its Robotics business, it sees significant growth in wind farm projects. However, the management understands that the returns from these investments are long-term in nature, while in the short term, the capital investment is unlikely to produce sufficient returns. To know more about its strategies, read my previous article here.

Analyzing Q1 Drivers

In Q1, HLX's revenues from the Well Intervention segment increased by 18% compared to Q4 2020, while the segment operating income saw a 170% increase. The improvement in the performance can be primarily attributed to the Q5000 vessel. The Q4000's performance was slack due to a difference in the project schedule. It also participated in a deepwater production enhancement and abandonment program, resulting in 100% utilization.

On the other hand, the Robotics segment witnessed a 47% sequential revenue drop in Q1, resulting in operating income turning negative in Q1. However, the segment can bounce back in Q2 and Q3 as Grand Canyon II and APAC went under contract in Q2 and are expected to see substantial utilization going into Q4. Plus, a renewal in wind farm survey and site clearance work can augment revenues.

Cash Flows And Debt Profile

HLX's cash flow from operations (or CFO) improved significantly in Q1 2021. Compared to a negative CFO a year earlier, it turned to ~$40 million in Q1. Despite lower revenues in the past year, decreases in working capital requirements led to the rise in CFO. Capex, too, decreased in Q1, resulting in a significant increase in free cash flows in Q1 2021.

Since HLX's liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) is strong ($377 million), it faces no repayment risk in the near term. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.20x) is lower than many of its peers. In the rest of FY2021, it plans to decrease debt by $33 million through scheduled principal repayments. The majority of its debt repayment lies in 2026 ($200 million). I think, given the maturity extension, the company's balance sheet is robust for the medium term.

Linear Regression-Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, the US offshore rig count, and HLX's reported revenues for the past six years and the past four quarters. Based on the model, I expect its revenues to increase in the next 12-months (or NTM) and then flatten in NTM 2023.

Using the average forecast revenues, a simple time-series regression model suggests that its EBITDA will decrease modestly in the next two years. In NTM 2024, the model indicates a reversal and EBITDA growth.

Relative Valuation

HLX's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is sharply higher than its peers, which means the sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to decline much sharply compared to its peers in the next year. This should typically result in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (6.8x) is significantly lower than its peers' (OII, DRQ, and OIS) average. So, the stock is reasonably valued at this level.

According to the sell-side analysts' estimates, the target price is $6.1, which, at the current price, yields ~17% upside. I think the stock has a limited strength to move up, and therefore, I do not deviate significantly from Wall Street's returns potential.

What's The Take On HLX?

Helix has steadied its course quite remarkably in the past quarter amidst several headwinds. Investors may note that despite the increase in energy prices, oversupply in the oilfield service sector and deferrals on abandonment work continue to hinder HLX's outlook. Overall, in FY2021, the management expects revenues, EBITDA, and free cash flows to decrease compared to FY2020. So, the stock price underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

On the other hand, it expanded its geographic footprint by adding contracted work from West Africa through Q7000, an extended contract in Brazil (although at a lower rate), and an expected rise in trenching in the North Sea. With much-improved cash flows, debt maturity extension, and comfortable leverage, the company has sufficient strength in its balance sheet to ride out the ongoing weakness in the industry. While I do not see much upside in the near term, investors might want to hold on to the stock for participating in the future upside.