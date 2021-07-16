jimmcdowall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Back at the beginning of May, Valaris (NYSE:VAL) emerged from bankruptcy and its shares began to trade on NYSE. Fellow contributor Henrik Alex discussed the company's position right after the completion of its restructuring, so I will focus on the developments that happened after the company exited bankruptcy and discuss the current situation.

The company's fleet status report, which was released on May 3, contained a significant number of contracts and contract extensions. Since then, the company published 10 press releases which indicated new contract awards. This is a bit unusual for an offshore drilling company which typically preferred to announce major contracts in separate press releases, while other news was published in regular fleet status reports.

There is no practical need to discuss these contracts one by one (if you are interested, you can visit the news page on Valaris' website or wait for the fleet status report which will be published in the upcoming weeks). Instead, I'll focus on the company's segments and their current position.

Drillships

After restructuring, Valaris has 4 active drillships (DS-10, DS-12, DS-15 and DS-18), 7 stacked drillships (DS-4, DS-7, DS-8, DS-9, DS-11, DS-16, DS-17) and 2 options to purchase newbuild drillships by the end of 2023 (DS-13 for $119 million and DS-14 for $218 million).

Drillship DS-12 has already received a one-well contract from Total (TOT) (Q3 2021) and a four-well contract from BP (BP) (Q1 2022, estimated duration 285 days). Drillship DS-18 got a three-year contract from Chevron (CVX) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and the rig will begin working in the first quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract.

With just four active drillships, Valaris should not have problems with keeping them busy, especially after the recent positive developments in the oil market which should provide some support to contracting activity in the deepwater space. The situation with the company's stacked drillships is more challenging. First, they will need higher dayrates (before COVID, industry executives often talked about $300,000 dayrates for activation).

Second, it's hard to estimate the exact cost of reactivation. Transocean (RIG) has recently reiterated that reactivating cold stacked floaters would cost $50 million-$75 million, but real costs could be higher as rigs spent years without work.

In its latest earnings call, Valaris stated: "We will reactivate these rigs when dayrates and contract durations can justify it. But as evidenced by our actions, we do not expect this will happen for at least 2 years".

In this light, the money-making power of Valaris' drillship segment is limited for the next few years, and the ultimate fate of its cold stacked rigs is uncertain. In my opinion, at least some of them will not survive.

Semi-subs

The semi-sub segment is now limited to 3 active rigs (8505, MS-1, DPS-1) and 2 stacked rigs (8506, 8503). Before exiting restructuring, Valaris retired 5 semi-subs compared to just 3 drillships.

Semi-sub Valaris DPS -1 has recently received a contract from Woodside offshore Australia. The contract is projected to begin at the end of Q1 2022 or at the beginning of Q2 2022. The rig will work for 300 days. Bassoe Offshore estimated that the dayrate on the contract is $220,000 which is nothing to boast about since Australia is an expensive region. It should be noted that the rig has no contracts until the Woodside contract and is currently located in Malaysia.

It looks that Valaris management believes that drillships will have competitive advantage in most regions, so it decisively shrank its semi-sub fleet and focused two of the three active semi-subs on Australia which is a region for semi-subs. The fate of the two stacked rigs is unclear at this point. In general, all floaters, drillships and semi-subs, will need a significant increase in demand for higher dayrates.

However, it is not clear whether this increase in demand will be big in the near term as national oil companies are traditionally more focused on shallow water activity while majors are under huge pressure from politicians, environmental groups and ESG investors. Theoretically, smaller companies should ultimately step in, grab some assets from the majors who divest them in an attempt to "reduce their carbon footprint", and develop them on their own, which will be bullish for drillers. However, the speed of this process is anybody's guess at this point.

Jack-ups

Valaris has decent contract coverage in the jack-up segment, and the company announced new jack-up contracts after the publication of its May fleet status report. Saudi Aramco is Valaris' major customer (for both Valaris-owned rigs and rig owned by ARO Drilling, a joint venture with Saudi Aramco), so the ultimate end of OPEC+ deal will serve as an additional positive catalyst for this segment.

It should be noted that jack-up dayrates remain under pressure, but the ultimate elimination of older jack-ups in the upcoming years should tip the scales towards higher dayrates:

Source: Valaris presentation

The same thesis was the idea behind the creation of Borr Drilling (BORR). Borr Drilling investors know that this thesis did not play out within the expected timeframe due to the major blow from the coronavirus pandemic, but I think that it will be ultimately proven correct, and old rigs will leave the market, which will be bullish for jack-up dayrates and positive for drillers with modern jack-ups.

Final thoughts

Valaris exited bankruptcy with $655 million of cash and $550 million of debt due 2028. In this case, it was a true, healthy restructuring which put the company into a net cash position. This is a major advantage in the current market environment as the timing of the upside in dayrates is still uncertain. Valaris has no survival risks post-restructuring, it is surely a driller to follow.

In the near term, the company's shares will remain sensitive to the fluctuations of the oil market, and there is little that Valaris can do about it. The company has good near-term contract coverage, but its backlog for 2023 is very small, so a lot will depend on the next "contracting season."