Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

Tech stocks (QQQ) (ARKK) were the market darling of 2020 and have seen a comeback recently...

... after lagging high yield (SPYD) and value meaningfully earlier in 2021.

This reversal of roles was largely due to the quick dissemination of the COVID-19 vaccine, falling case numbers and hospitalizations, and a general shift in consumer attitudes that favored more public gatherings, travel, and a return to the workplace. As a result, traditional non-tech industries that had suffered disproportionately from the COVID-19 restrictions were now on the mend. Additionally, rising inflation concerns and the Federal Reserve's laid-back approach to them caused many investors to believe that they should raise their discount rates being applied to investment cash flows.

This disproportionately hurt high-growth investments like tech because the vast majority of their cash flows are likely to come well into the future. In contrast, dividend paying stocks are highly profitable today, so increased discount rates have a substantially lower impact on their intrinsic values.

However, lately the Federal Reserve has shifted its rhetoric on inflation and appears to be taking it much more seriously. As a result, investors are shifting their calculus to assume that central bankers will take more aggressive action to fight inflation. This of course favors tech valuations as it means that discount rates might not need to rise quite as much as previously thought.

Additionally, multiple variants of COVID-19 - in particular the Delta variant - have been spreading rapidly, causing some concern that the economic recovery might not be as sharp and strong as previously thought.

With all that said, however, we believe that moving forward dividend paying value stocks will once again outperform the richly valued high growth stocks for the following reasons:

#1: Valuations Are Historically Disconnected

Despite yield and value's resurgence earlier this year, tech is still very richly valued. All one has to do is take a look at the multiples on leading tech names like Tesla (TSLA), Square (SQ), and Zoom (ZM):

While all three are generating strong growth rates, they will need to generate many years of massive growth to justify their current gigantic multiples.

In contrast, many value stocks are trading at historically cheap valuations despite their fundamentals being at their strongest levels in years. For example, blue chip midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Enbridge (ENB), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) are nearing the end of their aggressive CapEx periods and now have very strong, well-diversified, and fully-integrated midstream infrastructure empires backed by historically strong balance sheets and record-high distribution coverage. Furthermore, they are gushing free cash flow and are in position to begin buying back shares or continue bolstering their balance sheets.

Despite all of these strengths, Mr. Market is pricing them at a massive discount to their historical distribution yield spread with interest rates:

#2: Tech Is Losing Its Biggest Tailwind

With COVID-19 clearly in terminal decline - variants notwithstanding - most tech companies are about to lose their biggest tailwind. For example, ZM benefitted enormously from the precipitous decline in air travel that crushed companies like Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) and DoorDash (DASH) profited from the headwinds faced by many restaurants such as Cracker Barrel (CBRL). Last, but not least, e-commerce giants like Amazon (AMZN) and even major player retailers like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW)

Moving forward, however, there is little to no risk that COVID-19 restrictions will increase on the net and in fact they will very likely continue to rapidly lift. Furthermore, consumers have a lot of pent-up demand and will likely want to make up for lost time by flooding public places and enjoy time with friends and family, especially as we continue to move through the primary vacation season and then into the holiday season in the fall.

People are returning to the theaters and shopping centers in droves, employees are returning to the office, and people are once again flying on work and leisure trips. All of this means that the previous COVID-19 tailwind will be largely removed. While there will almost certainly be lingering effects as consumer adoption of disruptive technologies will likely carry over, the overall trend over the next six to twelve months will overwhelmingly be in the favor of consumers returning to their pre-COVID-19 habits and preferences.

#3: Inflation Will Continue To Rage

Regardless of the shifting rhetoric coming out of the Federal Reserve, we believe that inflation will inevitably continue to rage at a high rate and that ultimately the Federal Reserve will be powerless to kill it.

The most obvious reason for this is the massive surge in the money supply over the past year due to heavy quantitative easing by the Fed to go along with the aggressive stimulus spending from the U.S. government.

As a result, the CPI index has hit its highest level since August 2008 and the core inflation index is at its highest level in three decades.

While the simple solution appears to be for the Federal Reserve and government to halt easing and stimulus and then hike interest rates, it is not so easy.

First of all, heightened geopolitical tensions with the likes of China, Russia, and Iran mandate that the U.S. Government invest aggressively in naval, aerospace, and A.I. capabilities in order to maintain world peace and U.S. dominance.

Second, with U.S. government and corporate debt at their highest levels in history with continued heavy deficit spending going on in the government, interest rates cannot rise much without crashing the entire economic system.

A massive economic contraction would result if interest rates were to rise meaningfully as the U.S. government would have to dramatically increase taxes to service its massive budget and debt. This in turn would combine with a higher cost of capital for companies to reduce consumption, growth investments, and payroll. This would then producing a downward spiral in the economy that would wreak significant havoc on the economy as a whole.

What this ultimately means is that the CPI index will likely continue to significantly outstrip interest rates, meaning that inflation will be very difficult to bring under control.

While this may be very bullish for inflation hedges like gold (GLD) and silver (SLV)...

Year Real Interest Rate Gold Performance 2010 Clearly Positive Up Significantly 2011 Clearly Negative Up Significantly 2012 Clearly Negative Up Significantly 2013 Clearly Positive Down Sharply 2014 Slightly Positive Down Slightly 2015 Clearly Positive Down Sharply 2016 Clearly Positive Up Slightly 2017 Roughly Zero Up Slightly 2018 Slightly Positive Flattish 2019 Slightly Negative Up Significantly 2020 Roughly Zero Up Significantly 2021 Clearly Negative ???

... it is not a positive trend for tech companies with massive valuation multiples. Since future dollars will be worth much less due to inflation, the net present value of their future cash flows is also thereby reduced. In contrast, dividend paying value companies will be much less impacted as management teams and investors will be able to use those cash flows in the near future before they lose much of their purchasing power.

Investor Takeaway

High growth tech had a great 2020 and has recently seen a revival thanks to new language coming from the Federal Reserve. However, we believe that ultimately the Federal Reserve will be powerless to fully fight inflation and that political and geopolitical forces will continue to drive huge budget deficits in the U.S. government, which in turn will tie the Fed's hands-on interest rates. As a result, inflation will be headed higher for the foreseeable future which will significantly reduce the net present value of tech's distant future concentrated cash flows.

While we still own some tech, we continue to be bullish on value dividend stocks and overweight our portfolio towards this segment of the market accordingly with 32 attractively priced high conviction income opportunities in our portfolios compared to just 2 attractively priced high conviction tech opportunities.