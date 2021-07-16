JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is in a curious situation. The tech distributor has, like so many stocks, had a strong 18 months, up ~90%. It spun off its call-center business, Concentrix (CNXC), a spin-off that has proven to be a huge winner so far (I don’t have SNX’s pre-spin price, but it looks like the combined shareholder return has been north of 80% since the spin last December). The company is a solid player in a quiet, but competitive space, and we might expect it to focus on its own business as a more concentrated company.

And perhaps that’s what’s happening, though not in a quiet sense. Synnex is merging with Tech Data, a previously publicly-traded competitor that was bought out by Apollo last year, only to re-emerge from the private equity chop shop in this deal some nine months after close. It creates a company that should have strong market position and a reasonable valuation.

I have not yet decided whether it’s worth taking a position, so I thought to share some of my thoughts here. The research is mostly based on the merger filings and the company financials.

(Note: Share prices are as of Wednesday, July 14th close. I refer to the merger filing from when Apollo bought it out as the 2020 merger filing, and the Synnex/Tech Data merger as the 2021 filing).

Synnex

Synnex is a tech distributor, like I said. The industry is attractive due to broader exposure to investment in technology with less of the idiosyncratic risk of becoming obsolescent. I found Wedgewood Partners’ recent letter detailing their CDW Corporation (CDW) thesis to be a pretty good case for the industry as well – above GDP growth, and then the broad secular driver of work from everywhere forcing companies to invest in top-line equipment in more places, which puts more pressure on distribution everywhere, making scale more important.

The tech distribution business usually earns a low multiple – it's perceived as low value-add – but along with that revenue growth there’s very little cap-ex, meaning it should generate a lot of cash over the years. In the first 6m of this fiscal year (which ends in November), Synnex generated $5.68/share of free cash flow, or $3.91 if you back out working capital changes and share-based compensation. Even the lower number is a 6.7% free cash flow yield or a ~15x free cash flow multiple.

One of the curiosities I’ve had here is that we have to back out Concentrix from Synnex’s numbers, and whatever adjustments that might entail from inter-segment revenue, etc. Just doing it as straight as possible – subtracting Concentrix’s free cash flow as reported on their 2020 10-K from Synnex’s numbers as on their 2020 10-K – I get an average of $7.89/share in free cash flow for the past three years, or $7.16/share if I back out SBC and working capital changes. Synnex usually does better in the back half of the year, but the COVID dynamics may warp that (they guided for a muted Q3 with the midpoint being a 2% revenue drop, though operating income midpoint is 7.5% higher).

The short summary is that Synnex appears to be a good company at a fair price, before you consider Tech Data.

Tech Data

I have missed out on Synnex’s move to date, and I passed on Concentrix around $100/share, to my loss, but I was lucky with Tech Data. I thank Thomas Lott, whose analysis over the years nudged me towards my own research at a time I was trying to add tech to my portfolio, but with a value orientation (which also led to a big Dell (DELL) win for me from the Lott pipeline).

Tech Data is also a tech distributor. Its business has been an even skinnier margin business, historically, than Synnex – 1.2-1.6% operating margins FY2018-2020 vs. Synnex’s 2.3-2.7% operating margins from 2018-2020. Its cap-ex has been higher, but they generated $508M in free cash flow in their fiscal 2020 (which ended in January 2020 – another curiosity is accounting for the misalignment in the two companies' fiscal years).

Apollo Global (APO) took Tech Data private last year. The bidding process was drawn out, according to the 2020 merger filing: Apollo tentatively bid $120/share in July 2018, then backed out after doing due diligence. They returned to the table – literally, a dinner discussion – the next summer, leading to a $130/share bid by November. This opened up a bake-off, where Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) got involved with a $140/share bid, and Apollo eventually sealed the deal at $145. Perhaps relevant, while four strategic bidders and 56 potential financial bidders were contacted, only four financial players got involved and none of the strategics at that time.

The valuation of this deal was $5.2B, or a total consideration of $5.8B when you factor Tech Data’s net debt from their last public quarterly filing, for the quarter ending April 2020. For what it’s worth, sales dropped 2.75% that quarter, and net income 13.25%, though it was still $1.34/share.

The market feared for the life of the deal in the peak of the pandemic market scare, with the shares closing at $100 on March 18th, 2020, but I don’t recall seeing any public indication from the parties involved that the deal was at risk. (This was another missed opportunity on my part – I had sold my shares in January and did not buy back in here.)

As might be expected from a private equity deal, Tech Data put on some debt and underwent acquisition and integration expenses, while cutting SG&A:

From the Synnex/Tech Data merger filing

There’s also a pandemic effect in there, I’m sure, and I surmise from Tech Data’s overall performance – sales dropped 1.7%, and 3% on a constant currency basis – that the company’s focus on post-merger optimization kept them from seeing the same uptick that Synnex and others saw. We don’t, as far as I can tell, have data for Tech Data’s Q1 2022 (ended April 2021), but the merger filing shares projections of 7% revenue growth for Tech Data in FY2022. More on those projections in a second.

The Deal

The terms of this deal are that Synnex will pay Tech Data (i.e. Apollo Global, its owner) 44M in shares, and $1.61B in cash. Apollo Global will invest $500M in Tech Data prior to the close of the deal.

That amounts, as of the January 31st Tech Data numbers and using Synnex’s current share price of $116.63, to

44m shares * 116.63 = $5.13B

$1.61B in cash

$1.06B in additional net debt on Tech Data’s balance sheet

Or $7.8B in enterprise value.

There are shareholder lawsuits included in the 2021 merger filing lambasting Synnex for paying $7.2B, or $1.2B more than Apollo paid a year ago (based on Synnex's pre-deal share price of $103.2). Since then, SNX has gone up ~13%, so it is paying around $7.8B vs. the $5.8B that Tech Data agreed to in November 2019. Which is an increase of 34%. Remember that Synnex could have hypothetically gotten involved in the bidding for Tech Data at the time and snagged the company for $6-$6.5B, let’s say. Isn’t this egregious?

Well, I suppose. Apollo is obviously getting paid here – they essentially trade $5.17B in cash last June for $1.1B in cash and $5.13B in shares in the combined company. I’m not sure how to factor the debt in for their IRR but I think given their share ownership of SNX – which comes with the right to nominate 4 of the 11 board members as long as they maintain a 30% or more position in SNX – it’s right to exclude it in both cases. So basically a 21% return from when the deal closed if you just measure June 30, 2020-June 30, 2021.

But keep in mind that SNX had Concentrix at the time and was likely working on their spin-off plans (which they announced two months later, and only completed a year after Tech Data’s bidding war). So they may not have been able to manage a TECD acquisition. SNX also traded for about $120/share* in November 2019, when Tech Data was putting itself up for sale, and that share gets you about $277 now (1 share of CNXC + 1 share of SNX), or 130% return. The whole market went up, and while TECD’s performance was not apparently strong in 2020, and its balance sheet has the scars of private equity, paying 34% more for it 20 months later is not terrible.

*I'm not able to find historical pricing, but given the CNXC spin was a one share for one share, and that Yahoo Finance refers to it as a 2 to 1 split, I'm doubling the end of November 2019 price of $61.52/share to get there. If you just use that as the start point and ignore CNXC, the return is almost 90%, so still a strong number.

One other tidbit here – the termination fee is curious. I’m no M&A expert, but how do you read this?

When I look at that – that Synnex is required to pay a fee if their board changes their recommendation or they accept a superior acquisition proposal, it almost looks to me like Synnex is the target here. Considering that Apollo a) is being primarily paid in SNX shares, b) agreed to put $500M into the combined company even as they get their $1.61B in cash, and then considering that Rich Hume, CEO of Tech Data, will be the CEO of the combined company while SNX’s CEO Dennis Polk will become executive chairman, it’s at least more of a merger of equals.

I say all this because I worry a little about the private equity involvement and the feeling that Apollo took Tech Data private, larded it up a little, and then took a quick payout. There are reasons to think that’s not the case.

The Set-Up

Synnex shareholders have already approved the acquisition, so all that’s left is regulatory hurdles and typical transactional steps. The deal is expected to close this year. The Biden administration is taking a more skeptical stance towards mergers, but I would be surprised if that comes into play here. And if it does, you would think that if divestitures don’t solve it, SNX is left with a net-cash balance sheet and a good set-up for its business, and an unused buyback plan. Not the worst outcome.

In terms of an ongoing valuation, there is at least one more curiosity. We don’t have a ton of numbers from Tech Data for this year, and that company is still digesting the Apollo Global deal. Along with that we need to reconcile its fiscal year timing with Synnex in our analysis. And then there’s seeing what Synnex looks like as a stand-alone, no Concentrix company, and what the short-term Covid hangover and long-term tech acceleration effects look like. I am going to keep my valuation efforts fairly basic.

Let’s start with three peers to give an estimate of what’s a valuation range.

CDW ARW AVT Price 176 112 39.6 Enterprise Value 27.7B 10.3B 4.8B 2021 P/E 23.8 9.2 16.6 EV/EBIT 22.1 9.8 29.1 EV/EBITDA 16.9 8.3 15.4 EV/(EBDA-Cap-ex) 25.11 12.90 18.17 MC/FCF 19.24 10.70 9.08 2020 ROE 65.3% 10.6% -0.8% 2020 ROIC 24.4% 11.8% 5.4%

Financials as of Q1 CY 2021; estimates courtesy of Seeking Alpha, financials courtesy of company filings and my calculations for the ratios

SNX + TECD is, as of May 2021 for SNX and January 2021 for TECD, an $11.2B market cap company, with net debt of $2.9B, for an approximate $14.1B enterprise value. I am not going to bother with pro forma data on their free cash flow or EBITDA or anything, there are too many headaches. If I got it right, SNX has produced $470M EBITDA-Capex in the last twelve months, and $380M in free cash flow. If you annualize their first six months of this fiscal year as I did above, there’s $406M to $590M in free cash flow from just SNX, again pending how you handle working capital and share based comp.

TECD reports $858.9M in adjusted EBITDA for the year ending January 2021 (page 132 of the SNX merger filing). If I back out everything except acquisition costs and purchase accounting, and then subtract income tax, interest, and cap ex, I get $396M in free cash flow. Assume it’s more like $350M because you have to account for higher taxes based on the adjustments.

So we can say, very loosely, that the combined company’s free cash flow power is somewhere north of $700M. That gets us a 5% free cash flow yield as a starting point, with a modest .7% dividend and debt paydown as the planned capital return for the time being.

Now let’s go to the projections. I’m setting aside synergies, which I don’t think are included in the not to be relied upon financial projections in the filings. (Synergies are projected as 25%+ on non-GAAP earnings in the first year post close, and $200M by the end of year two). The filings reiterate several times that these are illustrative and not to be relied upon. They are interesting, nevertheless.

Here's Synnex:

That’s building in a revenue slowdown next year, and then bouncing back to trend in 2023. Then let’s throw in Tech Data:

For the following work, I’m going to equate Synnex’s FY year N to Tech Data’s year N+1, just to simplify.

We can play with these numbers in any way we want, really. For example, SNX has said in presentations that Cap-ex will equate to D&A. Only applying that to parent Synnex and then using Tech Data projections, we get Cap-ex in the year ending November 2023 or January 2024 of $137M. Adjusted free cash flow from Tech Data, if we re-back out SBC, is $588M, which we can tot up with SNX’s net income to get ~$1.018B in free cash flow in the 2023/24 combined year.

You can show off your arithmetic and pre-algebra skills too if you want. I’ll just throw out a couple illustrative multiples.

FY SNX 2022 EV/Adj.EBITDA = 9x

FY SNX 2023 EV/free cash flow = 13.9x

We can see from the table above, those are both low numbers for the sector. SNX and TECD are combining to form a leader in the space. I don’t know enough competitively to understand how it stacks up to CDW literally, but that would seem to be the target from a performance and multiple standpoint.

SNX currently trades at 12x trailing EV/EBITDA. Slap that on to the company’s 2022 number, and even with no debt paydown or synergies, the stock is $165 vs. the current $116, 42% over the next two years.

Conclusion

Why don’t I own shares in SNX, then? I’m not 100% sure in that loose math; I don’t mean in the calculation per se, but how solid can those numbers be? Serial acquisition and divestiture is not really a strategy I like to buy into, even though Synnex’s spin-off and then this acquisition both make sense, and the tech distributor space would make sense for a roll-up strategy.

I’m also a little nervous I’ve missed out, though of course I’ve missed out before on these names.

And I’m still working out in my head and analysis what the incentives are. Is it as simple as Apollo wanted a quick payout? Or do they believe this combined vehicle will be the best way to get payback? Does the combined company become too big for another exit 3-5 years down the line?

That said, these are well-run companies in an attractive sector, one Warren Buffett and team were ready to buy into not so long ago. Synnex isn’t getting a steal, but they also don’t seem to be overpaying to me unless the private equity damage is deeper than I can see. It doesn’t really make sense that it would be, given Apollo’s ongoing stake. And given Hume’s involvement, this could better be stated as a full merger of equals and a passing of the torch, or else a sneakily structured buyout of Synnex. So I may open a position, especially if the stock approaches its pre-deal price.

Anyway, it’s a curious situation, and investors who can sort out the different pieces tend to do well in those sorts of stories.