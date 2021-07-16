metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Despite the YTD share price outperformance, Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), a leading North American re-refiner and recycler of used oil, continues to execute well operationally and remains on the path to further beat and raises over the upcoming quarters. The recent acquisition of motor oil collection and re-refinery assets from Vertex Energy (VTNR) is an incremental positive to the longer-term growth potential, adding clear strategic and financial benefits at a reasonable price in a market where prices have been elevated. In sum, shares offer investors exposure to a cyclical recovery, pricing power, and upside from capital allocation (M&A or buybacks) as we head toward a broader economic reopening. And with shares also providing a c. 7% FCF yield, I am bullish on the CLH story at these levels.

Clean Harbors to Acquire Vertex Energy's Used Oil Business

CLH recently announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire motor oil collection and re-refinery assets from Vertex Energy. Specifically, the acquired assets include a re-refinery in Columbus, Ohio, and another one in Marrero, Louisiana, along with 17 branches throughout the Midwest and Gulf Coast. Alongside the assets, the deal also adds c. 200 employees and a related collection vehicle fleet. The transaction consideration is all-cash, totaling c. $140 million, and implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of c. 9x (a modest discount to CLH's current trading multiple). The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2021 but remains subject to (customary) approvals by US regulators and Vertex shareholders.

Positive Strategic and Financial Implications

On balance, I view the deal as a net positive for CLH. For starters, it increases the focus on sustainable solutions and allows CLH to better capitalize on the secular demand growth for re-refined oil as industries increasingly look to reduce their environmental impacts. In addition to supporting CLH's sustainable growth, it also adds considerable annual production capacity – specifically, CLH's re-refining capacity is set to increase c. 44% post-deal (equivalent to an additional c. 89 million gallons of used oil re-refining capacity) relative to CLH's pre-deal capacity of c. 200 million gallons. As a result, CLH looks set to become the dominant player by market share in the used oil re-refining market.

In addition to scale benefits, the transaction also strengthens CLH's waste oil collection capabilities and allows for a range of cross-selling opportunities within its Environmental Services segment. The latter should drive revenue synergies ahead, potentially driving upside to current projections for an incremental $100+ million revenue and c. $15 million in adj EBITDA from the acquired assets in the first full year of operations.

Timely Boost to Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

Notably, the deal adds considerably to the newly formed Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment. For context, CLH introduced a new segment structure comprising Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions and Environmental Services at its previous quarterly report. Following the re-segmentation, the new Safety-Kleen segment covers the entire re-refinery value chain, along with collection services for used oil filters, anti-freeze, and related items. Thus far, Safety-Kleen segmental revenues have been flat Y/Y (but higher sequentially) as higher oil prices and charge for oil rates were offset by slightly lower collection volumes in FQ1 '21.

Source: Clean Harbors Investor Presentation Slides

With the latest acquisition adding to the favorable spreads, however, the segment outlook appears bullish, with a 50-60% increase in EBITDA on the cards following spread-driven tailwinds to Safety-Kleen's margins. Having already risen by c. 480 bps Y/Y due to favorable supply trends and price increases in oil and blended products, the near-term margin target seems well within reach. Although the spread will likely narrow to some extent over the medium-term, accelerating miles driven post-reopening (CLH already sees miles driven and lubricant demand ticking up) could provide an additional tailwind for the business. The c. $4 million in government assistance also presents an incremental headwind near-term but should be more than sufficiently offset by the underlying strength of the business. On balance, with the market for sustainable lubricants on a secular growth path, I think recent moves to rebrand the segment and acquire capacity make a lot of sense.

Balance Sheet Capacity Adds to Capital Allocation Upside

With net leverage ending the prior quarter at a record low of 1.8x, CLH is well-positioned to execute tech-focused M&A deals to add to its Safety-Kleen Environmental business. In particular, the company is actively looking for opportunities to drive more volume across the network and leverage its recycling assets. Even though the Vertex deal likely takes leverage to 2.1x pro-forma in the event of a successful close, CLH still has plenty of room for additional acquisition announcements, and considering prior management commentary implying an increased focus on deploying capital for M&A, I expect more deals ahead.

Source: Clean Harbors Investor Presentation Slides

And even if the robust M&A pipeline (featuring potential opportunities of a similar size to its c. $1.3 billion Safety-Kleen acquisition) does not come to fruition, the company could still repurchase shares. Notably, the company has picked up on repurchase activity in recent quarters, with the c. $27 million repurchased in the latest quarter still well below the c. $75 million for fiscal 2020. And with a c. $180 million repurchase authorization remaining, expect more capital return ahead.

Final Take

Overall, I view the deal as a strategic positive for CLH, as the added focus on sustainable solutions should allow it to capitalize on secular demand growth for re-refined oil as industries increasingly look to reduce their environmental impacts. Over the near term, CLH should also benefit from strong underlying recovery trends and continued pricing increases, paving the way for further upside to the full-year results. With CLH shares also offering an attractive forward FCF yield of c. 7%, supported by an improving macro backdrop, a favorable pricing environment, and M&A upside, I am bullish.