Zhonghui Bao/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCPK:CAOVF) [688:HK], which I think is fair taking into account its valuations and the various factors explained in this article.

China Overseas Land's gross profit margin has been declining in the past two years, and its reliance on public land tenders makes it relatively more vulnerable to increasing land prices. Separately, China Overseas Land has a relatively low net gearing of 33%, and this could potentially give the company an edge in future land tenders considering the introduction of policies like the new borrowing curbs and the new centralized land tender program.

China Overseas Land's valuations are undemanding. It trades at 4.1 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.53 times trailing P/B, and offers a forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 7.6%.

Fidelity and Interactive Brokers are two of the US brokerages that provides their clients with trading access to the Hong Kong stock market. This is relevant for readers who wish to trade in China Overseas Land's shares, as the company's OTC shares are much less liquid than its shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The three-month average daily trading values for China Overseas Land's OTC shares and Hong Kong-listed shares were approximately $20,000 and $40 million, respectively.

Company Description

On the company's corporate website, China Overseas Land calls itself the "property platform of China Overseas Holdings Limited (under China State Construction Engineering Corporation)." According to S&P Capital IQ data, state-owned enterprise China State Construction Engineering Corporation, which refers to itself as the "largest engineering contractor" globally, owns a 56% equity stake in China Overseas Land.

China Overseas Land's core property development business contributed 97% and 82% of the company's revenue and operating profit, respectively in FY 2020. The property investment segment accounted for the remaining 18% of China Overseas Land's FY 2020 operating profit. China Overseas Land also has other operations (construction and hotel businesses), which only represented less than 0.1% of the company's earnings in the most recent fiscal year.

China Overseas Land is the sixth largest property developer in Mainland China, based on contracted property development sales in 2020. I will be focusing my attention on China Overseas Land's core property development segment in this article, as the company earns the majority of its revenue and earnings from this business.

China Overseas Land's Land Bank By City Tier And Location As Of End-2020

Source: China Overseas Land's FY 2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Expensive Land Prices And Gross Margin Contraction

China Overseas Land's stock price has fallen by -26% in the past one year, while the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index has increased by +9% over the same period. The company's weak share price performance is understandable, if one looks at how Chinese real estate stocks have performed in general. A June 30, 2020 Asian Financial news article noted that "China’s property index (a property index of Chinese real estate companies developed by Wind, a Chinese-equivalent of Bloomberg) has plummeted to a close to a 10-year low as Beijing’s deleveraging reform and rising land costs put pressure on property firms’ growth and profits." I will discuss about land costs in this section, and focus on deleveraging in the next section.

China Overseas Land's gross profit margin has contracted from 37.8% and 33.7% in FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively to 30.1% in FY 2020. Future expectations of gross margin improvement are low, with sell-side analysts forecasting that China Overseas Land's gross profit margin will increase slightly to 30.2% in FY 2021 before decreasing to 29.6% in FY 2022, based on S&P Capital IQ data. At the company's FY 2020 earnings call, China Overseas Land acknowledged that the gross margin contraction is "a trend in the industry" and emphasized that future earnings growth is dependent on both "the industry situation and our own management standard." On the positive side of things, the company stressed that it is "very confident" to "be able to maintain the best level" of profitability among its peers.

One of the most significant headwinds for the Chinese property industry is expensive land prices, which is the main reason for the declining gross profit margins of China Overseas Land and its peers. The increase in land prices in China is evidenced by the fact the authorities' revenue associated with land usage rights transfers has been increasing significantly in the past few years as per the chart below.

Chinese Government's Revenue From Transfer Of Land Usage Rights

Source: Franklin Templeton June 2021 Research Report Titled "China calling: The rise of Chinese bond markets"

The problem relating to expensive land prices has not gotten better in 2021 year-to-date. A June 25, 2021 research note published by broker CGS-CIMB Securities mentioned that Chinese property developers which participated in its recent investor conference highlighted that "land prices were higher than expected, especially during 22 cities’ centralized land sales in Mar and Apr 2021, and gross margin based on these prices will be in low-teens."

It is noteworthy that China Overseas Land is relatively more dependent on public land tenders for its land banking needs, as opposed to some of its other peers which also source a significant proportion of their land bank from mergers & acquisitions or urban renewal projects. China Overseas Land revealed at its FY 2020 results briefing that the proportion of its land bank acquired from land "auction and bidding" is "quite high." This makes China Overseas Land relatively more exposed to increasing land prices as compared with other Chinese property companies.

Looking forward, there are hopes that a new policy announced in early 2021 could help to lower land prices in China in the future. South China Morning Post reported on February 25, 2021 that 22 cities in Mainland China will "limit the number of land sales this year to three times while raising supply for bidding at each auction", which is referred to as a "centralized land supply program." Moody's (MCO) thinks that this new policy will favor "larger and financially stronger rated property developers" that have "more capital and liquidity" to "purchase land in the most desirable locations". In the subsequent section, I write about China Overseas Land's financial strength, and evaluate if this does give the company an edge.

Strong Financial Position

China Overseas Land's net gearing was 33% as of end-2020. In comparison, the average net gearing of seven other large-cap (market capitalization above $10 billion) Chinese property developers that I tracked was around 60%. In other words, China Overseas Land's balance sheet is pretty strong on an absolute and relative basis.

This is particularly important in light of new borrowing curbs for Chinese property developers that were first announced in October 2020 and called "The Three Red Lines". As part of the new policy, Chinese property developers are divided into four categories, which determines the amount of additional borrowings they are allowed to take on every year as per the chart below. China Overseas Land should fall into the green category, based on its FY 2020 financial numbers.

Details Of "The Three Red Lines"

Source: DBS Article Dated October 26, 2020

The bull case is that property developers with the highest debt headroom (as allowed by "The Three Red Lines" policy) like China Overseas Land, will be able to take market share away from its more highly leveraged peers by acquiring more land bank backed by their strong financial positions.

However, reality could be somewhat different. A June 20, 2021 Bloomberg article revealed that a number of real estate companies in China have utilized various financial engineering techniques like "off-balance-sheet dollar bonds", "convoluted corporate structures" and "joint ventures" to keep their headline financial leverage ratios low. This enabled the highly indebted Chinese property developers to continue being aggressive at bidding in public land tenders, while still complying with "The Three Red Lines" policy.

There are still two other (three in a year) centralized land tenders to be held in the rest of the year, and these will be closely watched to see if land prices do decline. Assuming average land prices drop in the next two land tenders, it will support the case of larger developers with robust balance sheets like China Overseas Land growing market share via industry consolidation.

Alternatively, if land prices remain high, it will probably suggest that China's new policies to regulate the property market and cool housing market prices have not worked as well as expected. This might in turn lead to other new regulations being introduced for China's property market in the future, which could create greater policy uncertainty.

Valuation And Risk Factors

China Overseas Land trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 4.1 times and 3.7 times, respectively according to the company's stock price of HK$18.20 as of July 15, 2021. The market also values the stock at a trailing P/B multiple of 0.53 times. The stock boasts consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 7.6% and 8.3%, respectively. China Overseas Land's valuations are attractive on an absolute level.

Its forward P/E valuations and forward dividend yields are right in the middle pack as compared with its large-cap property developer peers, which seems fair. This also provides support for my Neutral rating on the stock.

China Overseas Land's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Sunac China Holdings Limited (OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:SNCHY) [1918:HK] 2.9 2.6 8.1% 9.0% Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) [813:HK] 3.8 3.4 10.2% 12.0% Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRYF)(OTCPK:CTRYY)[2007:HK] 4.1 3.7 7.3% 8.2% China Resources Land Limited (OTCPK:CRBJF) (OTC:CRBJY)[1109:HK] 7.1 6.3 5.2% 5.8% Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:LGFRY) (OTCPK:LNGPF)[960:HK] 9.6 8.2 4.8% 5.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

China Overseas Land's key risks include higher-than-expected land prices going forward, greater-than-expected profit margin compression in the future, and the introduction of further regulations which is negative for the Chinese property market as a whole.