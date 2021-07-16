olando_o/iStock via Getty Images

The plight of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) always gives me a bit of a chuckle. In an ever-changing world for energy over the past several years, somehow one has always been able to count on this partnership to underperform expectations and overpromise on a better future that is just around the corner. A head in the sand approach to the Extraction Oil and Gas (XOG) bankruptcy and overpaying for water handling assets just before United States production volumes fell off the proverbial cliff are two major blunders, but they are not the first two in the history of the partnership.

With current common and preferred distributions suspended, I've become increasingly concerned with how propped up the preferreds have traded. Management was forced to cut both payouts as part of a recent refinancing, and despite no fresh news, the preferreds have traded up nearly 25% since the announcement. Over the same timeframe, the common units have traded down - not up - because of pretty poor results. While the preferred payments are cumulative, structurally I do not see a resumption of the preferreds as possible until at least 2024... if not later. Even then, there is a lot of risk along that path, including extreme sensitivity to both oil prices and drilling activity that is not present at most partnerships.

Put it all together, and the risk versus reward on these preferreds skew extremely poorly compared to either unsecured debt or even a flyer on the common equity at this point. Short borrow costs remain incredibly high (near 100% annual on the Preferred B) or volumes extremely low (9,000 average daily volume on the Preferred C), so I'm not certain that the play is to make a bet on the downside either. Safe to say it makes sense to stay away.

Reminder On Poor Execution

The trap of an overly bullish management pontificating on the future has caught most investors at least once. At times, senior executives flirt the line between misleading statements and protection under safe harbor provisions quite closely. It is one of the reasons why I avoid reading / listening to transcripts or even taking a look through investor slide decks until deep into my own due diligence process. Keeping all of that out of the equation is better for the process in my view.

With that said, management context is important. But it has to be fact-checked and audited and that comes with experience. In general, the longer someone has invested in a particular area of the market, the easier it becomes to flush out those who have a history of poor execution and not delivering on forecasts. Within midstream, NGL Energy Partners skews towards bottom of the barrel on this measure and has for quite some time now.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Recent EBITDA trends at first glance look positive, although extremely lumpy. However, that misses all of the bloat going on within the asset base. Over the past three fiscal years - but primarily fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 - the partnership spent $2,800mm on acquisitions. It did sell assets over the same timeframe, but net of disposal proceeds and backing out maintenance capital expenditures, NGL Energy Partners spent a net $2,250mm to pick up new midstream holdings. Nearly all of this was in the water handling business, whether it be in providing freshwater for fracking or dealing with the backflow of produced water post drilling. It was an interesting angle and rather unique in midstream, with management promising stellar returns over and above traditional pipeline investment.

The largest components of this spending were on Mesquite Disposals (New Mexico saltwater disposal wells and infrastructure, $892mm) and Hillstone (Texas Permian water pipelines, $600mm), but NGL Energy Partners also spent significant capital organically growing its nascent water infrastructure business in the Permian. Assuming the firm did achieve double digit returns on invested capital (or 8.0x EBITDA), these projects should have added $280mm in EBITDA versus fiscal 2018 earnings. NGL Energy Partners shifted gears from a partnership with no strategic direction to becoming the only publicly-traded partnership expected to generate the majority of EBITDA from handling water.

Unfortunately, even taking fiscal 2022 guidance at face value, returns have not been up to snuff. Fiscal 2018 EBITDA was reported at $388mm and with flat results out of the other segments, the projects have added less than $200mm in EBITDA to the bottom line. Once investors consider the high cost of capital at NGL Energy Partners (recent senior secured note issuance priced at 7.5%, Class C and Class D Preferreds paying 9.6% and 9.0% respectively), it's clear that all of these efforts barely cover the financing costs - if at all. That is strike number one: lots of debt that has not led to any accretion of value to equity owners.

Picking Apart 2022 Guidance

After pretty sour results reported just a few weeks ago to close their fiscal Q4, it looks like that situation is getting worse on the "overpromise, underdeliver" front. NGL Energy Partners reported adjusted EBITDA of $94mm, missing Wall Street consensus of $137mm. The end result was fiscal year 2021 EBITDA came in at $448mm, down nearly 25% from fiscal 2020. Obviously there were some major headwinds going on, many of which are definitely transitory. Within the quarter, Winter Storm Uri obviously drove weak water volumes as completions fell to a crawl in Texas and New Mexico. Plus, Extraction Oil and Gas has also been slow to ramp crude volumes coming out of its bankruptcy, limiting volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline. The depth of these issues eased by March, and as far as full year earnings are concerned, it goes without saying that the coronavirus obviously had a big impact. That said, the peak to trough decline present here is much worse than other midstream partnerships within my coverage universe, with some managing to pull off positive year over year comps or low single digit declines.

Past is the past, and the big question though is fiscal 2022 guidance. Management expects an impressive rebound, guiding for $570 - 600mm in EBITDA. That is in line with fiscal 2020 earnings, which might not appear to be a stretch. However, there are exigent circumstances present that investors need to consider. These two factors combined will keep a lid on EBITDA growth and free cash flow over the coming years, and that's key to holding a bearish view on the preferreds.

Extraction Oil and Gas Saga, DJ Basin Outlook

Within the Crude Oil Logistics segment, NGL Energy Partners basically owns one crown jewel (if it can be called that): the Grand Mesa Pipeline. Other than that, holdings include 3.6mm barrels of storage in Cushing, two small scale terminals, and various low value assets like tow boats, barges, rail cars, and the like. The Crude Logistics segment historically earned between $200 - 220mm pre-pandemic, and while it was never disclosed, based on total pipeline capacity and disclosed FERC shipping rates, Grand Mesa likely contributed $185 - 195mm in segment EBITDA in recent years inclusive of its 1.6mm barrels of origin tankage at the start of the line. This is 90% of segment EBITDA and more than 30% of 2022 guidance. Grand Mesa is extremely important.

Investors with strong memories will recall Extraction Oil and Gas heading into bankruptcy was a major negative catalyst last year. Extraction was an anchor shipper on Grand Mesa, paying a hefty $4.31 per barrel with a 61,800 bpd minimum volume commitment ("MVC"). Walk up shipment rates had fallen to the $2.00 per barrel range out of the Denver-Julesburg Basin ("DJ Basin") due to market economics, with Extraction calling out these above market rates as a contributing factor to its bankruptcy filing. After the usual legal back and forth, the two came to a deal to keep Extraction Oil and Gas volumes on Grand Mesa, negotiating the removal of the MVC and shifting to a base rate plus price adder mechanism, something that is a big benefit obviously given the move in crude oil since that deal was struck. While the terms of the agreement are private, investors can largely assume based on management commentary from recent earnings calls that rates are back to around that $4.00 tariff range because of the price adder. All good right?

The new wrinkle is ongoing consolidation. Bonanza Creek (BCEI) completed a merger with HighPoint Resources in April 2021. Nearly immediately after, Bonanza Creek and Extraction Oil and Gas (fresh off bankruptcy emergence) announced a merger of equals, bringing the two together under a new name: "Civitas Resources". The paint had not even dried on that before the new entity announced an all-stock acquisition of Crestone Peak. The framework of the DJ Basin has changed dramatically in just a few short months as far as major players are concerned. While Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and PDC Energy (PDCE) were the most dominant players in the play up until this point, these four entities that will make up the new Civitas Resources completed 366 wells over the past two years - just shy of Occidental with 415. With Occidental de-emphasizing the DJ Basin in favor of its Permian acreage, Civitas Resources is now the top dog.

Like many exploration and production ("E&P)" companies, management at Civitas Resources has committed itself to maintenance levels and not production growth - even at $70.00 per barrel West Texas Intermediate. That might seem like it would lead to maintaining the status quo, but the key thing here is the optionality. Remember that Extraction did not agree to minimum volume commitments from its acreage, instead only making an acreage dedication to Grand Mesa. NGL Energy Partners has a similarly-structured agreement in place with Bonanza Creek, and I think you could see the drilling program shifted around to avoid higher transport payments. Management is likely itching to explore HighPoint and Crestone Peak land after the acquisition, both of which did not actively drill much during late 2019 and throughout 2020.

Importantly, in pitch decks for both the merger of equals and the acquisition of Crestone Peak, cost savings related to midstream were highlighted as part of combined entity synergies. For a pipeline operator, having one large counterparty (particularly with such a clean balance sheet) is a benefit to have as far as avoiding a repeat of the Extraction Oil and Gas bankruptcy headache, but I do think it's a net negative for tariff rates on crude oil takeaway.

As far as the rest of the basin, as mentioned Occidental Petroleum, PDC Energy, and what is now Civitas Resources did more than 60% of drilling completions over the past two years. While PDC Energy is guiding for 5 - 10% production growth from Q1 2021 production levels, Occidental has continuously de-emphasized its DJ Basin activity, currently running just one rig versus a four or five rig program back in 2019. Production peaked at 800 kbpd in the DJ Basin back in 2019 and has since leveled off at 500 kbpd; I don't foresee the DJ Basin performing any better than flat going forward even at current oil prices.

With the picture of demand for drilling in the DJ now set (flattish), it is time to talk about egress supply. There is significant crude oil takeaway capacity out of the DJ Basin: Grand Mesa (150,000 bpd), Saddlehorn (recently expanded to 290,000 bpd), White Cliffs (100,000 bpd), and Pony Express (100,000 bpd). In-basin demand stems primarily from the only refinery in Colorado, a 98,000 bpd refinery that predominantly purchases its feedstock from the DJ Basin. This puts production less in-basin demand at roughly 51%, incrementally worse than the Permian crude takeaway issue which has gotten far more press while also having a far worse outlook on production recovery.

NGL Energy Partners might have lucked out on the price adder mechanisms that they negotiated, and I admittedly am constructive on current oil prices persisting as well, so this is a tailwind. But I think most smaller investors might not have the appreciation on how sensitive the partnership now is to crude oil prices because of its negotiations. Assuming a $3.75 per barrel tariff and 125,000 barrels per day of utilization, I expect $154mm in EBITDA contribution from Grand Mesa in 2022. That puts overall crude oil segment earnings in the $175mm range. If oil prices decline, those earnings could quickly degrade.

Water Solutions Business

The Liquids Logistics segment has NGL Energy Partners operating as a wholesale marketer, purchasing gasoline, diesel, propane, butane, and other products and shipping it to retailers, refiners, or other wholesalers. The segment should see some benefit later this year from the re-opening trade, particularly on the butane side. That business has had two extremely strong quarters in recent years (back half of 2019), but largely has stayed in the $100 - 130mm EBITDA range on a trailing twelve month basis. I'm modeling on the high side, seeing $130mm in contribution this year.

That leaves one business line: Water Solutions. Napkin math then tells you that the Water Solutions business has to contribute $320mm in order to meet the mid-point guidance once factoring in $40mm of unallocated G&A costs. On an annualized basis, Water Solutions has never had a quarter with $80mm in segment level EBITDA contribution in its history. Admittedly, both the Hillstone and Mesquite water acquisitions occurred in July and November of 2019 ($43mm of quarterly EBITDA at an 8.5x multiple) so the timeline for hitting that is quite short.

*Source: Author Calculations.

As shown above though, completions in the Permian are down 50% versus 2019 levels. When Hillstone and Mesquite were underwritten, prevailing view was that completions in the Permian would be trending up, with the basin producing as much as 10 mmbpd per day by 2025. Today, it is a long slog back to even the 2019 high watermark when it comes to production in the basin.

The water business is reliant on completions for demand: water used during the initial fracking process and the takeaway and sequestration of contaminated water in saltwater disposal ("SWD") wells post completion. For wells that are currently producing, there is little to no need for water outside of enhanced oil recovery ("EOR") efforts, the latter of which is trending towards carbon dioxide EOR versus water use because of 45Q credits and better overall result.

While rig counts are up in the Permian, $80mm per quarter of contribution from the Water Solutions business would need a return to 2019 levels of activity with 500 wells per month of drilling in my view. Making matters worse, there has been new water infrastructure that was (unfortunately) completed in recent quarters that brings added competition. Offsetting is the skimming business, which recovers oil from produced water. That business should see strong benefits this year because of oil prices. Putting it all together, given that I do not see a return to 2019 activity levels and with the addition of new water processing plants and SWDs, EBITDA contribution from the Water Solutions segment will be around $70mm per quarter in fiscal 2022.

In total, I see NGL Energy Partners missing management given forecasts (yet again) by reporting $545mm in EBITDA versus $585mm guidance.

Recent Refinancing, Forced Distribution Cuts

NGL Energy Partners has historically been one of the more levered partnerships out there. As of the end of the fiscal year, the partnership had $3,375mm in long term debt and $984mm in preferred stock; that is 5.7x leverage based on the coming year guidance, 7.4x inclusive of the preferred stock. It ran into significant issues refinancing near term maturities, but found a solution in April: an issuance of a monstrous $2,050mm chunk of 7.5% Senior Secured Notes due in 2026 and the rollover of the Credit Facility, now with substantial available liquidity.

Creditors were tired of equity stripping off too much value, and even wanted a senior position to other unsecured debt outstanding in the company if they were going to step up to the plate and participate in the debt roll. Given other requests, such as management desiring a relatively covenant free setup (the elimination of a leverage covenant being a big one) there was no doubt this would come at a cost totally bore by equity owners. New provisions now require NGL Energy Partners to "temporarily" suspend its quarterly common and preferred unit distributions until leverage falls below 4.75x. At the mid-point of fiscal 2022 guidance, that requires paying down debt by more than $600mm. Using my own EBITDA estimates (which do creep up in later years) that figure is much higher.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Given all of this, the disparity in performance between the common and preferred are striking since the announcement of the suspension. While I think the writing was on the wall that a common distribution cut was coming, it was unclear whether it was 100% certainty that the preferreds would be suspended. Preferreds initially fell heavier than the common in the days after the announcement, but since that point are actually up around 25% versus where they traded in February when the cuts were announced. Meanwhile, the common is down 17%, creating a wide divergence between these separate pieces of the capital stack. In my view, this divergence makes little sense.

Cash Flow Forecast, Fiscal 2024 Outlook

For the Preferreds to have value here, there have to be a couple of questions answered:

Will the Preferreds ever make good on the cumulative payout? If so, when? If the Preferreds do not get restored, how will they be treated in a reorg?

*Source: Author Calculations.

My estimates for the next several years of earnings are above. Roughly three years from now around June of 2024, NGL Energy Partners will likely be in a position to where it would be released from covenant restrictions, reaching that mandated 4.75x leverage ratio. It is somewhat dependent on refinancing costs for the 2023 debt and asset sales could accelerate this, but I do not see management letting go of either Grand Mesa or the Water Solutions business, which really only leaves $125mm of EBITDA up for sale. The wholesale business likely would not carry very attractive multiples, which really only leaves the Cushing storage tanks as the most valuable where another party could likely significantly outearn what NGL Energy Partners does and pull out some synergies via larger existing footprint in Cushing and stronger marketing business (Plains All American (PAA) comes to mind). Unfortunately, there are a couple of reasons why they likely will not begin paying these right away once reaching 4.75x leverage.

Management has currently pushed targeting a capital structure with long-term total leverage of less than 4.0x. Paying preferreds derails reaching that target significantly. Accumulated preferred obligations would be nearly two years of free cash flow, so it certainly will not be able to borrow the $250 - 300mm needed to pay out cumulative obligated owed immediately.

Lower leverage than 4.75x will be particularly important as the company begins work on refinancing the bloated $2,050mm 2026 debt maturity alongside rolling over the ABL Lending facility. Those bonds will go current on the balance sheet in February of 2025.

In my opinion, creditors were quite strategic and looked at likely retained cash flow projections closely. They wanted management to be in a position where, absent an absolutely rip-roaring recovery in the business, they would be made whole before the preferreds are restored and paid what is owed.

As NGL Energy Partners heads into the 2026 refinance, it's going to find itself in a contentious place. The 2023 and 2025 bonds will have (hopefully) been rolled into more unsecured debt, albeit at higher rates than they are being paid at right now (trading at 8.0 - 9.0% yields to maturity and below par). But, creditors are going to frown on a $250 - 300mm cumulative preferred liability at that time. They know that the moment they give an inch on liquidity, the partnership is going to take that cash and pay out a lot of money that creates absolutely zero value for them.

Depending on markets, it's a very real and likely situation that senior lenders will push the company to make an offer to the preferreds. That could take the form of either a release of the liability at a discount or a preferred for common swap, the latter being something that investors saw occur at Summit Midstream (SMLP). Such a transaction would be both immensely dilutive to the common units and destroy a lot of perceived value of the preferred stock. In the case of Summit Midstream as a potential playbook, that partnership made two offers. In July of 2020, it eliminated 21% of its Preferred Units via an exchange for common equity at an 84% discount to face value ($4.00 recovery on $25.00 par). It followed it up in December, getting another 32% of remaining Preferred owners to take $0.33 on the dollar (so $8.35 assuming $25.00 par value) in cash. They received no direct compensation for cumulative payments that they were owed. As is always the case, there is also the chance that the energy market gets roiled. A failure to roll the 2023 unsecured obligation (which exceeds the availability on the ABL) or the 2025s could create issues for management prior to the 2026 maturity. In a Chapter 11 or out of court restructuring, the preferreds likely only pick up pennies on the dollar via a small equity share or warrants in the NewCo.

I'd peg the odds at 25% that the Preferreds get practically nothing (bankruptcy) and 50% that there is some preferred to common exchange that forces investors into the common. Meanwhile the Preferred upside is mostly capped (66% upside in a return to par). Simple scenario analysis puts fair value of these at less than $10.00 per unit in my opinion, representing more than 33% downside.

Takeaways

Smart money appears to be betting against the Preferreds heavily. The Series B, which has a much larger UPB outstanding and has more significant daily volumes, now exceeds 100% cost to borrow to sell short. The Series C is far cheaper on borrow (12.5% per annum) but the big fish are spooked by the lower trading volumes; it's much harder to unwind a position in a healthy way there, even for smaller investors.

That bearishness comes from good reasons. The cash flow outlook is tepid even with no common and preferred unit distributions, and there is a large degree of sensitivity to feverish oil and gas drilling activity via both the new Grand Mesa contract structure and the Water Solutions segment. Management has been, for a lack of better word, underwhelming. That matters in this space, and I'd much rather invest alongside a stronger horse and a better jockey. If you absolutely must be involved here, stick to the unsecured notes for a better risk / reward outlook, particularly maturities ahead of the new 2026 debt wall.