onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Altus Midstream (ALTM) was created without much debt. But common shareholders have preferred shares ahead of them and some redeemable non-controlling interests. Both of these are far larger than the actual debt. Yet for common shareholders these both represent claims that are in effect higher on the "financial ladder" than the common units. Because of that preference to claims, both can be considered similar to debt if finances get tight due to a cyclical industry downturn. When they are included in the debt, then the midstream ratios balloon far higher than many midstream companies in the industry. That financial leverage may make this issue unacceptable for many income investors.

Income investors like to have a safe claim on the income. That means there is a measure of safety in the income distribution. Hopefully that safety comes from some low financial ratios that result in a strong balance sheet as well as a low payout ratio in case the cash flow stream should decline. Altus Midstream may have an acceptable payout ratio for many income ratios. But the balance sheet appears to be loaded with too much financial risk.

Source: Altus Midstream First Quarter 2021 10-Q.

Apache (APA) is firmly in control of Altus Midstream. Therefore, Apache can determine whether or not the firm receives cash for its redeemable noncontrolling interest or limited partner units. There is an inherent conflict of interest in this situation as Apache may choose the cash in a situation that would require a distribution cut to properly finance the choice made by Altus Midstream management.

Source: Altus Midstream First Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release

The value for the Apache limited partner redeemable non-controlling interest is in excess of $600 million. That is a substantial amount when the first quarter cash flow from operating activities is roughly $44 million.

Similarly, the company has a substantial redeemable preferred stock balance that carries even more liability than shown above due to some of the conversion features.

Source: Altus Midstream First Quarter 2021 10-Q.

The embedded derivative liability shown above is combined with other liabilities on the press release. Frankly, management needs to explain the variations in the value of that derivative shown above on a quarterly basis because that derivative is a material liability. Most likely this derivative liability would "show up" as additional common dilution when the conversion occurs.

What management did in the press release is definitely allowed. But it also conveys an opinion that finances may be a little tighter than management would publicly state.

The superior claims to the common units are closer to $2 billion. This makes the ratio of those claims to the cash flow absurdly high for any midstream company. Paying any dividend on the common units is probably not a real smart thing to do until the company financial situation is greatly simplified with the common units in a far better position.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 15, 2021.

One of the reasons for that distribution is to provide a "prop" for the common units. The common units clearly jumped in value when the distribution was announced. On the other hand, the percentage yield of the common is in the higher risk area.

But if the distribution on the common is initiated before the balance sheet strength is within a reasonable range, then there could be a risk of a crisis later on due to insufficient cash and liquidity on the balance sheet.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 15, 2021.

Altus Midstream shares have already declined considerably enough that a reverse split was enacted. That reverse split already made the shares less valuable and was likely caused by the delays from the Coronavirus demand destruction and the OPEC pricing war.

Altus Midstream began corporate life with an ambitious capital commitment schedule. The industry downturn affected the growth of Altus by effectively bringing online a bunch of relatively empty pipelines. The take or pay portions of the pipelines has a volume commitment. But usually that commitment is something less than the full volume. Furthermore, some of the larger pipeline projects take a while to operate optimally at capacity. All of this and more could have delayed the expected cash flow that led to the reverse stock split.

The problem now is that with roughly $2 billion in claims ahead of the common units the market would probably like to see a minimum amount of cash flow approaching $700 million a year. That amount of cash appears to be far away if it ever happens. In the meantime there is the threat of some conversions to dilute the common quite a bit or require some large cash payments.

Apache itself has a large discovery off the coast of Suriname in its partnership with Total S.A. (TOT). Offshore projects at some point demand a lot of funds to bring the offshore wells onto production. That fund demand could be as much as 5 years into the future. But when that demand arises, Apache may treat Altus Midstream as its personal piggybank. I have followed companies in the past that have done just that given the disclosures in the 10-Q.

The other potential issue is that the profitability of the Suriname discoveries may be far better than anything Apache currently has in its portfolio. That would make it hard for some projects like the acreage that Altus services to compete for capital dollars. Apache could in fact sell the Permian assets as a noncore sale because profits offshore and in Egypt turn out to be superior to the Permian assets.

Conclusion

So, while the market celebrates the current dividend with a higher common unit price, there appears to be a lot of issues that need to be dealt with over the next five years. Many of those issues appear to be "lose-or-breakeven" decisions affecting common unit holders. The financial situation above shows enough risk that these common units may not be a suitable holding for many income investors.

The market needs a lot more clarity about the future disposition of claims that are superior to the common units as shown on the balance sheet. There is a chance that the common units could do ok as the balance sheet deleverages. But there is also a decent chance of an unfavorable outcome.

Because there is that risk of an unfavorable outcome, potential income investors may want to defer to more expert investors that can properly evaluate a complicated situation like the current one for Altus common limited partners. There appear to be a lot of common units in other companies that offer the same or better appreciation potential with far less claims ahead of the common and lower financial leverage as well.

The preferred equity and non-controlling interests are equity. Therefore the survival of the company appears to be reasonably assured. But that is not the same as stating that the common unit holders have a reasonable low risk future ahead. It is very possible for the company to survive while current unit holders sustain loss of principal as the balance sheet deleverages.