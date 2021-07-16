Sezeryadigar/E+ via Getty Images

Remember my article on the largest publicly traded provider of casualty and property insurance in the world? That's Chubb (NYSE:CB). I haven't changed my stance on the overall appeal of the company, provided the valuation becomes better. It's a class-1, truly amazing insurance business.

However, the unfortunate fact is that valuation remains at the very core of every relevant investment - and this dictates that any investor putting money to work in Chubb needs to be careful regarding his/her expectations for returns. While your money may be safe - and I believe it would be - you also might be getting less than you expect given the company's forecasts.

Let's take a look!

Chubb - How has the company been doing?

The company's overall fundamental appeal hasn't changed. It's an international business with 40% non-US business volume, and it has a well-diversified presence that seems likely to increase. The company also remains diversified in terms of its product lines.

(Source: Chubb)

The company also sports significantly better underwriting expertise in terms of results compared to peers and averages, with 10-year underwriting performance being nearly 8% better than average.

The quarterly results showed us that the company has grown premiums globally, with excellent results in both commercial business and personal business. The aforementioned underwriting performance has improved even further, and the company reports double-digit commercial P&C rate increases. All of these results were despite some fairly negative trends in the market, including winter storm losses in texas and other natural catastrophes. Even with the losses from the catastrophes, the company showed a P&C combined ratio of 91.8%. It's not as good as Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF), but the mix here is different, and Sampo is far, far smaller than Chubb. Chubb's accident combined ratio can definitely measure even with Sampo, and the company's adjusted net income was up 1.5% despite all of the negatives including COVID-19 and natural catastrophes.

North America especially experienced significant P&C premium growth, with new business growing by nearly 22% YoY, and renewals at over 95%. This indicates that not only are new customers looking to Chubb, the company also isn't losing significant amounts of old business - an excellent indicator for qualitative performance.

The company has seen some significant rate increases during the quarter, with casualty rates up 8%, general casualty up 3.45%, property up 20%, and financial line rates up 21%. Chubb is seeing some COVID-19 impact still affecting the segments, especially in the global segment, with consumer line growth still impacted by COVID-19 when it comes to consumer-related activities.

However, Chubb reports that as of 1Q21 there were signs of easing - which means that as we get 2Q21, it seems likely that we'll see a higher degree of reversal here. Travel, or the lack of international travel, is still a major impact on the company, and excluding the travel business, Chubb's international A&H business actually grew.

Moving forward to what Chubb is doing to address the future. This is crucial because I believe in a significant shift in the insurance business as the impact of weather and climate starts increasing more and more. To that point, I like seeing what Chubb is doing.

First, and as an example, the company is reducing wildfire exposure in parts of California due to the inability to actually making a profit, achieving rate and terms for coverage here. This is a good chance. Over the past 1-2 years, I've steadily reduced my exposure to the sunshine state in every way I can, as I see major risks (in various shapes) making this part of the US less than appealing for investments. The company has, overall, seen years of underpricing in terms of insurance, and given the environment, we're moving into with climate change, cyber exposures, increased litigation, a company such as Chubb needs to have its ducks in a row to continue performing as well as they're doing in terms of risk.

There has also been a question as to M&As, as the company is a very active player in the field and has done 17 in 15 years, and it's possible that the company is in the process of doing another.

Chubb remains fundamentally solid with AA-rated credit and a balance sheet of $121B with $74B in the capital, with $2.1B for the quarter. The low-interest rates continue to hurt the insurance industry, and that includes Chubb. The company reported a paid/incurred ratio of 77% for the quarter and an increase in net loss reserves to $1.1B.

Overall, the first quarter in 2021 was excellent for the company, with Chubb showing investors the stability that we have come to expect from this business. Expense ratios continue to dip with Chubb driving efficiencies, and the company characterizes its operating environment as very positive.

We can, therefore, even with challenges, expect Chubb to perform well.

Let's look at valuation.

Chubb - What is the valuation?

So, Chubb's valuation isn't bad, despite some skyrocketing of its multiples for 2020-2021E. The reason for that is that the company is actually expected to grow earnings significantly for the next few years. The company will, as expected currently, revert earnings from pandemic levels. There's an expected annual EPS growth of over 15% for the next few years.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

This expected EPS growth is driving expected returns, even on a relatively conservative fair value, to 14% p.a. and nearly 40% until 2023, which is quite excellent when you consider the safety that the company offers. Now, unfortunately, these forecasts aren't perfect, and that's also part of the reason I've been somewhat hesitant to go deeper into Chubb at this valuation. 25-30% of the time with a 10% MoE, the company doesn't reach analyst targets. It might mean that the expected EPS growth rate may be lower - perhaps quite a bit lower - than we're currently expecting, which would impact your returns.

On the flip side, interest rates are very likely to eventually rise. When they do, the income of companies like these will reverse and trend higher, which could add even more (or confirm) the current growth expectations.

Overall, what I would say is that the company seems likely to grow earnings from here, and thanks to this growth, the company could be argued to be a "BUY" based on EPS growth. However, because the upside is based only on EPS growth, and not on any sort of mean reversal, that means that the company isn't necessarily undervalued to current results, only to expected results - which complicates things somewhat. The yield is also extremely low, even on a peer average, at less than 2% with very modest DGR for the past 6 years.

In fact, you could buy Sampo and get more than twice the yield easily, instead of buying Chubb. Chubb has also barely outperformed the S&P500 over the past 20 years.

While analysts are giving the company an upside, I would caution and say that analyst estimates have a tendency of overvaluing this company compared to where the share price/valuation goes.

(Source: TIkr.com)

You will note that analysts are essentially always saying that the company is worth more, but that Chubb very rarely, only once or twice the past 20 years, actually touches upon this valuation. They also never exceed it for more than a very short time.

This says something.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

The way these trends and valuations look, and the positive forecasts considered, this forms my current thesis on Chubb as an investment - and it's a tricky one.

Thesis

Here is my current view of Chubb.

The company is fundamentally sound and safe, posting excellent results that are likely to grow even further moving forward. With superb credit and class-leading operations, you're very unlikely to be in danger here.

The company's risk relates to a risk-increased environment and the maintenance of its class-leading underwriting performance in a changing world. I believe the company will maintain this.

However, valuation is problematic. To current results, the company trades above a 15X P/E, which isn't just an overvaluation to its historical discount, but also to peers, and at a very modest sub-2% yield.

The company's upside is based on earnings growth, which seems likely, but also comes with a tradition of around 25-30% forecast failure. Additionally, analysts ascribe a valuation trend to this company that the company never really reaches for more than very short periods of time.

My conclusion is that while Chubb is a buyable company at this valuation, and indeed a "BUY" based on current expectations, I would pepper this thesis with some caution, and give the company a sub-15X P/E target, more in line with international peers. Based on a 14.5X 2021E valuation, the company is essentially fair value today, but has an upside of around 9.5% p.a. until 2023, for a total RoR of 25%, based on these very conservative estimates.

That is how I would invest, and view Chubb here. You exchange a modest RoR with a low yield based on EPS growth, not reversion, but in exchange, you get A-grade safety and a class-leading, extremely conservative company in your portfolio.

In short, "BUY" Chubb if this scenario appeals to you.

I'm LONG CB at lower entry and may buy more here over the coming weeks.

Thank you for reading.