Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is a Detroit-based company that primarily focuses on personal finance and consumer service. The company provides industry-leading real estate, mortgage, and financial services with a unique spin. Rocket uses an online platform to greatly simplify the lending process. Borrowers can apply, upload documents, get approved, and even take advantage of data visualization tools online. The company also owns Quicken loans which is one of the largest mortgage lenders across just about every category used to measure lender size while also being amongst the most competitive lenders on fees and rates. Today we will take a look at Rocket's current situation and try to see how to approach the stock over the short term.

A Look At Rocket's Business

Rocket is in the business of mortgage origination. That is they go out and borrow money from lenders (secured and unsecured) and then looks to lend it out to borrowers at higher rates and profit from the spread between their cost (from the borrowers). This whole process is done entirely online and is highly effective and efficient. As the world is moving toward non-contact business, Rocket’s business model becomes more and more relevant. Customers can perform virtually any relevant activity online: from selecting a broker to filling everything on paper which used to be a lengthy and tedious process. One could almost call them a niche player in this regard but it really seems more like a paradigm shift that happens to be dominated by a ‘small’ $35 billion company. Rocket also doesn't have the traditional brick and mortar spaces which greatly helps their margins and allows them to focus on adding value to the customer. It is this obsession with adding value to their consumers and streamlining the lending process that is perhaps Rocket’s biggest differentiator in the space as one fair criticism that has been leveled at the financial services industry has been its lax approach to customer service. Rocket seems to take this aspect very seriously and it has reaped fairly sizeable rewards. In fact, Rocket leads the industry for customer satisfaction according to JD power, with its frequent communication cited as a major factor in the ranking.

Another key driver was speed and ease. Rocket Companies estimates the loan amount you will qualify for within minutes which is very attractive when you consider how long the loan approval process takes and the current state of the market. Homes are being sold at an astonishing rate and customers can't afford to wait on lenders when they find a deal in this market. This is where Rocket comes in clutch.

Sensational Retail Investor Attention

Since its IPO Rocket has been a roller coaster, largely due to the fact that Reddit chat rooms seem to have taken a liking to the stock. Rocket is optionable and as a result of the recent tendency of retail traders to buy OTM options in bulk, forcing dealers to hedge off risk but buy the underlying stock has been more prominent in this stock than normal. The sensation is widely referred to as a gamma squeeze and it is more of a one-off phenomenon than a valid investment thesis. Gamma squeezes are characterized by strong short-term price action that quickly fades once the need for dealers to hedge (and any resultant short squeezes) dissipates. It is a case of options moving the underlying which really shouldn't happen under conventional conditions.

Financial Outlook

Rocket Companies Inc recently reported fourth-quarter adjusted revenue growth of 162% year-to-year to $4.8 billion. For FY20 total revenue was $16.9 billion. The company also saw a record closed loan origination volume of $107.2 billion in the fourth quarter. The signs are there that Rocket will continue to be a big name in the Mortgage origination space.

There are Positives outside of Revenue For Rocket Companies Inc.

Rocket recently announced a partnership with Morgan Stanley to originate and service conforming mortgages for Morgan Stanley and E-Trade clients. This signals growth as the company is expanding its services and offers in the mortgage and technology sector. But perhaps more importantly, Rocket also announced the creation of Rocket Labs which is essentially an arm focused on innovation and targeting new lending ecosystems for Rocket. We've already seen the creation of Rocket Auto which is promising. Rocket has an innovative business model that works and a growing population means a growing demand for lending and Rocket is doing everything they can to stay on the front end of the curve.

Let's Look At Valuation

Rocket has a 52 week high at $43.00 but at the time of this article, it was trading at $17 which is closely tracking its 52 week low of 16.22. The stock has been a hot subject in some Reddit groups and chat rooms and this is exemplified in the erratic price action shown below. The stock has taken its lumps lately since the news was released about potential legal actions having to do with statements made which were allegedly followed by stock sales. It is my protocol to not discuss openly in detail as I am not a lawyer but it seems as though Rocket will navigate through this just fine.

A mortgage is one of the most crucial decisions we will make in our lives, and Rocket has positioned itself finely in the space. With 65.8% of Americans owning at least one home and a 0.5% population growth, it is safe to say the ownership cultural trend will continue. Rocket has also proven that it is capable of snatching market share out of the hands of some of the most established players in the mortgage origination industry. This is a testament to their business model but there are concerns that this model could be easily duplicated. There is nothing proprietary about good customer service and a fully functional online process could definitely be replicated at the big lenders.

The fundamentals are also in pretty solid shape, RKT has a stable ROIC of 19%, and the cash flow has increased from 1.3% in 2009 to 8.7% by the end of 2020 which jives well with the P/E ratio is standing at an attractive 7.02, which implies there's a fair degree of value to be had. The steady EPS trend supports this theory.

The recent threat of legal action has taken a toll on the stock which is probably the key reason it is trading at these attractive levels with EV to Revenue at historic lows.

Key Risks

The catalyst for the interest in Rocket and the resultant move by the stock was that they had a stellar stint which was driven in no small part by the unprecedented fiscal stimulus we received as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This strengthened the average consumer greatly and the additional purchasing power empowered the average American to make financial decisions they may not have made in normal circumstances. Rocket undoubtedly benefited from this but there are concerns the demand could be temporary and that we revert the mean over the coming quarters. This would significantly hurt demand for Rocket's debt.

Another key risk is the federal reserve possibly tightening to cool down inflation over the next six to 12 months. A hawkish move by the federal reserve would certainly curb purchasing power but Rocket also profits from the net interest spread and could do better if they manage to retain demand (most likely by taking it from their competitors).

Another key risk is completion duplicating their business model and customer-focused policies. Rocket has been around for a while but they certainly represent a disruptor in the space. They are attacking multiple markets and while this is positive. It will almost certainly inspire imitators. Rocket already has quite a few firms attempting to replicate its service design and it is likely only a matter of time until one gets it right.

Conclusion

In closing, it is indisputable that the housing and mortgage market is hot right now, but both will very likely cool down once stimulus cools down, evictions resume and buyers get fed up with the current inflated prices. This doesn't make Rocket a bad buy but it is also working through some very public legal issues which for me kills the trade. I would hold off on buying the stock until the scope of the issues is fully understood and we have more clarity on whether the outcome will be favorable. I would not however be racing to the exit door on the recent negative news cycle if I already held. I would keep this one on the top of my watch list until then. I rate Rocket as a Hold.