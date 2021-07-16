Natal-is/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is a polarizing business where the product is either idolized or hated. In fairness, I am a Croc lover, for I am not someone with any particular sense of fashion. Crocs, however, seem to rise and fall in popularity often, and although revenue growth has been strong recently, it is only a matter of time before Crocs dip back into unpopularity. When this inevitably happens, Crocs will not be ready to financially stay afloat. Debt has been increasing, as has inventory. Crocs management has not seemed to notice this, for the number of different products (SKUs) is increasing.

This combination of high debt and inventory, along with increasing SKU count is exactly what happened with the business in 2018. Now, it is happening again, and this should concern many investors. Crocs is falling back into bad habits, and they do not seem to learn from their troubled past. Because of this, I believe that Crocs will not be a good investment for the long term, for I worry that this popularity decline could potentially send Crocs near bankruptcy. Even if they survive this decline, I doubt that management will learn from this, just as they failed to learn in 2018 and 2009.

Are They Repeating History?

Crocs have not always had a strong business financially. In 2009, they were close to the kiss of death, nearing bankruptcy. In 2018, Crocs was forced to close down all of its manufacturing plants, for their shoes' popularity declined sharply.

They were able to come back from both of those unfortunate times, but it seems as though Crocs management is not learning from its mistakes. In 2018, when sales declined due to lack of popularity, they had high inventory and a high SKU count. This was due to the company's lack of focus for the business, wanting to expand into many different market opportunities. They decided to do so all at once, racking up high debt to get these products on the market. Due to the attempt to bring these to popularity all at once, all of them flopped, and Crocs' disappointed.

Now, after the survival of these unfortunate times, Crocs seems to be going back to old habits. They have started to grow their inventory and debt, and their SKU count is steadily increasing. As their focus blurs, popularity is likely to decline, and Crocs is looking unprepared to fight for their business yet again.

High Inventory

Data by YCharts

Crocs have grown its unsold inventory by a whopping 67% over the past 3 years, nearing $200 million in inventory. While this is not Crocs' all-time inventory high (over $240 million in 2009), it is rapidly increasing in that direction. Their current inventory is the highest it has been since 2009, and it is showing little signs of slowing down.

The high inventory shows a lack of popularity of their products, as well as unnecessary capital expenses. If their products are just sitting on shelves instead of being on people's feet, it shows that they are either over-producing, or consumers do not want their product. For Crocs, it could be a mix of both. As we will see in their SKU growth, they are producing lots of new products, many of which are not very popular, and those products are just sitting on shelves, racking up warehouse rent costs.

High Number of Products

Source: Crocs Website

For a business that obtains the majority of their revenue from one product, their clogs, they have an excessive number of offerings. They have 10 different categories of products, even offering Crocs loafers. This shows how unfocused this business is. They seemingly want to be in every market they can, even if they are not dominant, or even a real competitive threat. This demonstrates a lack of focus, similar to the lack of focus they had in 2018.

Now, to be clear, I am not against expansion into different lines of footwear for Crocs. What I am against is the pace at which this expansion is coming. They are not focusing on making a competitive product in each product area, but rather simply making a product. This then diminishes the quality and status of the Crocs brand name.

If they were to start over, and they only had their primary clog, I would expand slowly into sandals, which is their second-biggest revenue accumulator. When they start to see strong growth in this, and they are able to have their sandals gain the popularity their clogs have, then expansion into another style would be appropriate.

Their method for growth is quite flawed, and it deteriorates their brand, business focus, and thus their financials. They pour money into the styles that are nowhere near popular, when they should simply stick to their guns: clogs.

High Debt

This rapid expansion into various footwear styles causes financial deterioration in the form of high debt. Not only are they deteriorating their brand status, but also their balance sheet. Therefore, when their brand status becomes so damaged that they lose popularity, their balance sheet will not be able to handle the damages.

Data by YCharts

Long term debt on Crocs' balance sheet has been increasingly rapidly, and it is now growing faster than normal. This shows that they are pulling debt in order to fund growth and other expenses in hopes to fuel growth.

This has worked to some extent, but not at the point that Crocs management likely hoped. In the most recent quarter, revenue grew a record 64%. Although this is wonderful, long term debt grew 89% over the same period. In fact, when looking at revenue and debt charts, as debt increases, so does revenue. This indicates that Crocs could potentially be fueling revenue with debt, which is something I am not a fan of.

Long-term growth is also another worry. Crocs create their product so that it lasts a long time. Personally, I have owned my crocs for 5 years, and they still look relatively new. I could easily see my crocs holding up for another 5 years. Until my crocs break, I would have no reason to buy other products from them, other than maybe a handful of their Jibbetz, which would barely contribute to total revenue. Although it is wonderful for the consumer to have a long-lasting product, it hurts Crocs when it comes to recurring revenue and revenue growth.

Simply, Crocs has material flaws in their business model, and they seem to be repeating mistakes they have made in the past. These mistakes are continually growing, and as their focus blurs as they continue to expand their SKU count, popularity will likely start to decline.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Compared to other footwear brands, Crocs is quite highly valued. Its valuation is near Nike's (NKE) Price-to-Sales multiple, even though Nike has much stronger brand status. Its other competitors, who still have stronger brand status than Crocs does, trade at lower multiples.

Seeking Alpha analysts expect much slower growth than what was seen in the most recent quarter, for they project 8-16% yearly revenue growth after FY 2021. Croc's competitors like Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and even Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) are all expected to grow revenue at similar rates, all of which either trade at lower multiples or have stronger brand power.

If Crocs were to somehow keep up strong, +30% revenue growth consistently, I would definitely reconsider my thesis and valuation stance on this business. However, I see this as unlikely. Because of their financial fragility and fading popularity due to foggy focus, I see their popularity slowly decreasing. This would lead to revenue growth slowing, just as Seeking Alpha Analysts predict.

The Bottom Line

Unless Crocs pays off debt, decreases its product line, and brings down its inventory, I worry about the resilience of this business. Crocs is really good at its traditional clogs, but its other products are not very popular. When people think of Crocs, they think of the clogs, not their sneakers or loafers. Crocs management is trying to change that, and I think that will ultimately hurt their brand status.

Crocs needs to stick at what they are good at: Clogs. They shouldn't be deviating much from that, for their other SKUs do not sell as well. When Crocs are popular, the clogs are popular, not their other product variations. This attempt to popularize products that will not become popular is taking up shelf space in warehouses and racking up debt. To me, it shows a lack of focus for the business, and it materially weakens it. Because of their lack of focus, they are weakening the structural integrity of the business, and when their clogs fall in popularity, they will not be able to keep their business afloat.

If they are able to decrease debt, lower SKU count, and decrease inventory, I would be happy to reconsider my bearish position on the business. If they create a determined focus on clogs, they have the potential to stabilize the popularity of their product. Until then, I stand firm in my concerns of this business, and I recommend that other long-term-oriented investors stay away from investing in this business.