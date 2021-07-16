MicroStockHub/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Within a biotech market sector that has been disappointingly bearish since the turn of the year, Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock certainly stands out.

Over the past 6 months, Atossa - which is developing a single therapy for breast health/breast cancer treatment, plus 2 COVID-related therapeutic programs - one nasal spray for at home protection, and one inhaled therapy to improve lung function in hospitalised patients - has seen its share price grow by ~400%, from $1.3, to $6.3 at the time of writing.

Over the same period, celebrated biotech indexes such as the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) and the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG) have shrunk in value by 17% and 24% respectively, and the S&P 500 has gained only 14.3%.

Atossa's performance would have been even more impressive were it not for a recent price correction, from an all-time high of $8.6, to $5.3, however this dip may be no more than a pause for breath, with the stock already back on an uptrend, buoyed by momentum from series of positive recent price catalysts.

At $6.2 at the time of writing, Atossa stock seems tantalisingly priced - further success in any of its 3 indications may drive the company's valuation back above $1bn, open up a route to commercialisation, and transform the fortunes of a company that has made limited progress since listing on the Nasdaq in 2012.

On the other hand, all 3 opportunities are accompanied by red flags waving, and it takes a substantial leap of faith to consider that Atossa might permanently join the ranks of the >$1bn market cap biotechs, and create a market in COVID or early stage breast cancer treatment, in my view.

Atossa's next major share price movement is a tough one to call, but so far in 2021, the biotech has continually defied the doubters and gone from strength to strength. Does this mean investors should trust management with their hard earned dollars?

I remain neutral-to-bearish at this point, but will try to present a detailed view of the pros and cons of betting on Seattle-based, Australia born Atossa.

Atossa Shares Take Off On Positive Endoxifen Data

Back in February, Atossa's shares doubled in value, rising to a price of $4.3, after the company halted a Phase 2 trial of oral Endoxifen administered in the "window of opportunity" between breast cancer diagnosis, and surgery, with the trial being declared successful ahead of full completion.

Endoxifen - a metabolite of an FDA-approved drug called Tamoxifen which has been in use for >40 years - was shown to reduce tumor activity in patients in Australia recently diagnosed with ER+ and HER2- stage 1 or 2 invasive breast cancer, as measured by Ki-67 - a cell protein that is involved in cell proliferation and correlates with tumor growth - levels, with the first 6 patients evaluated experiencing a >50% reduction in KI-67 levels.

The overall relative reduction in KI-67 was 74%, and after surgery, all 6 patients had Ki-67 below 25%. Treatment length average was 22 days, and no adverse safety issues were reported.

Although it was a small data set, the efficacy readouts and lack of safety issues appear to compare favourably with oral Tamoxifen, which is used in <5% of patients at risk of developing breast cancer (Atossa says in its 2020 10-K submission) as it is considered to have a high risk of side-effects, including uterine events and thromboembolism, hot flashes, and vaginal symptoms. Atossa believes the market opportunity for oral Endoxifen could be worth ~$1bn.

Prior to its announcement of full results from this trial, on June 8th, Atossa's stock price had risen to $6. Final data was slightly less impressive than the February interim data - Ki-67 levels were reduced overall from an average 25.6% at screening, to 6% on day of surgery - a 65.1% reduction, and reduced below 25% for all patients, which Atossa believes is clinically meaningful based on other studies. The updated results dragged the biotech's share price back down to ~$4.

Nevertheless, Atossa's mid-June announcement that its stock had been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, giving the company access to a broader range of investors and increasing awareness of its business, sent the share price soaring once again, to its late June high of $8.6, and sent the company's market cap above $1bn.

COVID Therapies Progress Through Phase 1 But Time Is Ticking

Just over one week ago, Atossa announced that it had received regulatory approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee ("HREC") in Australia to proceed with a clinical study of AT-H201 - its inhaled COVID therapy - which will enrol 60 healthy or moderately ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients, and build on in vitro testing which has shown that AT-H201 inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infectivity of VERO cells - a cell type commonly used to study infectivity of the virus.

Back in February Atossa posted data in relation to AT-301, its nasal spray, which was safe and well-tolerated at 2 different dose levels after 14 days in a Phase 1 trial, leading Atossa CEO Steven Quay to promise a Phase 2 study in the US, after a further pre-clinical study, and discussions with the FDA.

In summary, Atossa has been making some significant progress with all 3 of its therapies, with Endoxifen probably its most significant and valuable asset going forwards, although a fresh approach to treating a disease as new as SARS-Cov-2 will always offer the possibility - however remote - of a breakthrough therapy and a major market opportunity.

The key question for investors to answer in relation to Atossa, in my view, is whether the company truly deserves a $1bn valuation, and is therefore worth buying and backing for its shares' continued upside momentum.

There are several arguments for and against, which I will consider in more detail in the remainder of this post, as well as providing some company history and market context, but a few red flags stand out.

History Against Atossa?

First of all, the COVID treatment field is notoriously fickle. Many biotechs promising breakthrough treatments for the virus saw their share prices skyrocket at the height of the pandemic, only to collapse again after their efforts proved futile. 1 year ago, it often felt like there were more biotechs developing a sideline COVID treatment than there were focusing on their core businesses - almost all came to nothing in the end, wasting valuable time and resources.

As such, I would be a little sceptical about Atossa's 2 therapies AT-301 and AT-H201. The development timelines of both have been quite slow, and although you can make a case for both being valuable - AT-301 as a preventive measure and AT-H201 targeting an area of high and prolonged unmet need, I wonder how much value can be placed on treatments that have not made it into Phase 2 trials by July 2021.

That leaves us with Endoxifen, which is derived from a breast cancer treatment that has been around for 40 years, making it tempting to wonder why no other firm has taken a closer look at a metabolite version of Tamoxifen, and whether Endoxifen can truly prove its mettle in a larger-scale, Phase 2 trial.

Finally, Atossa has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2012, without producing much news of note prior to this year, or any therapies of note, whilst senior staff appear to have come and gone, and fundraisings appear to have been regular - the company's accumulated deficit as of Q121 was $112m.

In April 2018, the company was forced into a 1:12 reverse stock split in order to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq listing laws (which require a minimum $1 bid price).

In fairness to Atossa and its long-term CEO Steven Quay, however, breast cancer therapeutics has always been its main aim, and Endoxifen has been in development for several years, outlasting previous failed products (such as Atossa's intraductal catheters designed to deliver drugs via breast ducts).

I don't want to pour cold water on Atossa's recent work - the company appears to have a knack for discovering additional value in longstanding products, such as Tamoxifen, or the 2 FDA approved drugs that make up AT-H201, and it has been one of the few success stories of a dismal 2021 for listed biotech companies.

Atossa also reported $137.5m of cash as of Q121, placing the company in a far healthier financial position than it has ever been in before, and giving management the resources it needs to prove conclusively that its triumvirate of assets can deliver shareholder value.

Making the case for AT-301

Nasally administered medicines are on-trend in the biotech world - witness for example, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) marketing clearance for its nasally administered, ketamine-based, depression Spravato - and the progress being made by VistaGen (VTGN) in a similar space.

CNS and Covid are 2 separate types of diseases, clearly, but the necessity for masks and the incremental success that Vaxart (VXRT) has had generating mucosal immunity via its orally administered COVID vaccine gives qualified support to Atossa's view that nasal spray delivery helps protect against the significant number of COVID infections that occur via the nasal passage.

Atossa says that AT-301 blocks SARS-COV-2 viral entry gene proteins by interfering with the SPIKE protein, masking receptor binding domains with "electrostatic mechanisms", and creating a "mucoadhesive epithelial barrier", and as discussed above, claims to have in vitro evidence of its inhibition of infectivity of VERO cells.

The therapy is intended for patients "immediately following diagnosis of COVID-19 but who have not yet exhibited symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization" to proactively reduce symptoms and slow the infection rate. An interesting use case would be its use by emergency health workers or any workers at higher risk of infection.

Atossa says (in its May '21 10-Q submission) that following feedback from the FDA, it plans to complete a second preclinical study, before applying to the FDA for permission to launch a Phase 2 study. The requirement for further preclinical testing hints at the fact the FDA were lukewarm on AT-301's data to date, and further delays a project that completed full enrollment in its first Phase 1 all the way back in October last year.

Atossa may be looking at the risk/reward of allocating further funds to the project - the trail seems to have gone a little cold in the past 2 months, when time is surely of the essence - and a recent investor presentation makes almost no mention of AT-301.

With that said, it is clear that the pandemic is far from over, and the threat of COVID will be around for years to come, so perhaps this opportunity should not be dismissed out of hand - although it may be wise for investors not to allocate too much value to AT-301 in the near term.

Making the case for AT-H201

Unlike AT-301, AT-H201 has been generating recent news flow, and is heading into a Phase 2 trial in Australia, which will be conducted jointly with Avance Clinical, who are also Atossa's partner in producing AT-301 substance.

AT-H201 is designed to be inhaled via a nebulizer, and to treat hospitalised COVID patients (potentially reducing the necessity for ventilator use) and "long-haul" patients with post-infection pulmonary disease.

Atossa says that the 2 FDA approved drugs from which AT-H201 is formed "are supported by a dozen clinical studies in close to 800 patients" (quote from CNN), but I have been unable to discover which drugs they are despite searching through Atossa's investor and other materials.

It may be the company is protecting itself from other companies developing imitation therapies, but apparently the drug works similarly to a vaccine, blocking the virus from entering target cells in 5 different ways.

Like AT-301, AT-H201 has completed in-vitro studies in which it has been found to inhibit the infectivity of VERO cells, and according to Atossa, "the AT-H201 components were found to be at least four times more potent than Remdesivir and at least 20 times more potent than Hydroxychloroquine".

Once again, however, the FDA has requested more preclinical data before approving a Phase 2 trial, which may explain why Atossa is completing its Phase 2 in Australia instead. In April 2020, Atossa made the claim that it expected that AT-H201 could be developed faster than a vaccine - clearly that has not proved to be the case.

And again as with AT-301, although it has committed to the 60-patient trial in Australia, management may ultimately conclude that the risk/reward and cost-effectiveness of developing the therapy further is not ultimately worth the effort.

Making the case for Endoxifen

I will finish on a more positive note with Endoxifen. There are essentially 3 separate opportunities for the therapy.

Firstly, in Mammographic Breast Density ("MBD"). MBD affects ~10m women in the US, and can increase the risk of women developing breast cancer. Atossa believes that Endoxifen may reduce MBD. This is based on earlier trials of a topical version of the therapy (a slow-release version has also been trialled, and discontinued owing to a lack of efficacy).

In a Phase 2 study conducted in Stockholm, Sweden, in April 2019, 90 women with measurable MBD were divided into 3 cohorts of 30, with 1 cohort using 10 mg topical Enxdoxifen, 1 using 20mg, and a third cohort on placebo, for a maximum of 6 months.

At the 20mg dose level topical Endoxifen showed statistically significant (p=0.02) and rapid reduction of MBD, achieving a 14.3% overall reduction. In the 10mg group it was 9%, which was not statistically significant, but returning to the 20mg dose, 70% of women experienced benefit, with a mean reduction of 27%.

There was an issue, however, in that 72 of the trial participants developed skin rashes and local irritation, and were unable to complete the 6-month dosing period. As a result, Atossa abandoned development of the topical formulation, but hopes to initiate another trial of its oral Endoxifen, again in Stockholm, with the same primary endpoint of reduction in MBD, subject to approval.

MDB is not necessarily an approvable indication - there are no FDA approved therapies for MDB, but Atossa's thesis is that reducing breast density may result in more accurate and effective mammograms, and the ability to detect breast cancer earlier. Atossa notes in its 10-K submission that "legislation has been enacted in almost all U.S. states requiring that women be notified if they have MBD", which supports the case for continuing to investigate this potential opportunity.

I have discussed the second opportunity around the "Window of Opportunity" between diagnosis and surgery in some detail above, and the Phase 2 trial results in 6 patients. The lack of any safety issues is certainly encouraging, given the topical trial issues, and Atossa has pointed to studies suggesting patients with Ki-67 <25% are "associated with the lowest risk of death", to support its case that reducing Ki-67 can genuinely help breast cancer patients. Similar to the MDB opportunity, the link between Ki-67 reduction and improved outcomes does not appear to have been established beyond reasonable doubt, however.

Finally, after receiving a "safe to proceed" letter from the FDA, Atossa announced in April that an ovarian cancer patient had begun treatment with Endoxifen. The patient is being treated at the University of Washington Medical Center, and was unable to tolerate treatment with Tamoxifen. Test studies showed that a combination of Alpelisib - Novartis' (NVS) Piqray - and Endoxifen showed significant promise.

Atossa has done something similar with an expanded access study of a female breast cancer patient who has been taking oral Endoxifen for over two years, with no recurrence to date.

Once again, the patient found Tamoxifen to be too toxic. Besides its toxicity, Atossa also believes that, compared to Tamoxifen, which can take 50-200 days to reach a "steady state" i.e. start to have benefit, Endoxifen, which is not a "Pro Drug" and therefore does not need to be metabolised in the liver, may start to work much faster. As such, Endoxifen may find a market as a direct replacement for Tamoxifen in the adjuvant treatment setting.

Conclusion - 3 Opportunities Requiring 3 Leaps of Faith May Not Support >$1bn Valuation - But Atossa Keeps Confounding Doubters

In this post I have tried to cover the primary arguments for and against investing in Atossa.

In breast cancer, with Endoxifen, Atossa has produced some highly intriguing data, which has got the market excited at a time when investors are generally preferring to dump shares of speculative, pre-revenue biotechs.

The issue may be that the data is a little too tangential to the established methods for treating cancer - neither MBD nor Ki-67 are well-established enough as therapeutic options or opportunities, although that may change, given that some of the links between treatment and outcomes appear quite compelling.

In COVID, both with AT-301 and AT-H201, the issues are similar, but perhaps a little harder to overcome. There is some in vitro evidence supporting both treatments, but it seems the FDA is not convinced.

The expense of a large scale Phase 2 trial makes me wonder if resources allocated here are more in hope than expectation, given how many biotechs have tried and failed to make a breakthrough in this space. On the other hand, the use cases for both AT-301 and AT-H201 are compelling, and there is strong unmet need.

Investors will make up their own minds about how to evaluate Atossa, but when I put the 3 opportunities together, I am not quite seeing a valuation of Atossa that exceeds $1bn, or ~$8 per share (premium of ~40% to current price) which would be the minimum target I'd be looking for if investing, given the risk / reward.

There is no doubting that there is a potential >$1bn market for all three therapies - there are 39m mammograms carried out each year in the US, and 10m women with MBD according to Atossa's research, and 282k women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in the US in 2021, whilst the number of COVID deaths across the world occurring every day is outrageously high. By early June, COVID had caused >3.7m deaths worldwide.

Realistically, however, all 3 therapies are 1-3 years away from reaching the approval stage, in my view, and the lack of genuinely compelling efficacy data concerns me.

I remain neutral on Atossa stock as a layman biotech investor because I believe the credentials of Atossa's CEO Steven Quay are quite strong, and as I have mentioned before, the company keeps confounding the doubters, and building momentum, whilst other, better funded biotechs with larger pipelines and reams of preclinical and clinical data are seeing their valuations nosedive in the current market.

It may be that Atossa will successfully extract the value for Endoxifen and AT-301 and AT-H201 that is not immediately clear to others - certainly the Endoxifen vs. Tamoxifen debate looks worth persevering with, although how much additional value can be extracted from a 40-year old therapy is also probably open for debate.

I have followed Atossa for many months, and cursed myself for not doing more research each time the share price has spiked.

Having gotten around to studying the biotech in some real depth, I don't think the risk-reward is for me. Clearly others agree, as the short interest in the company on 30th June was ~57% of the daily trading volume, but Atossa may just make us all look like fools again in the near future, with another set of encouraging data.