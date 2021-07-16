The State Of REITs: July 2021 Edition

syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

REIT Performance

The REIT sector's winning streak continues with a +2.97% average total return in June, extending the impressive run of positive total returns in every single month thus far this year. REITs fell short of the NASDAQ (+5.49%) in June, but outperformed the S&P 500 (+2.33%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.08%). The market cap weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) underperformed the average REIT in June (2.64% vs. +2.97%), and has achieved smaller gains year-to-date (21.41% vs. +25.92%). The spread between the 2021 FFO multiples of large cap REITs (23.9x) and small cap REITs (15.6x) continued widening in June as multiples rose 0.5 turns for large caps and only 0.4 turns for small caps. In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Micro cap (+6.05%) and small cap REITs (+4.07%) outperformed their larger peers in June. Large cap (+2.18%) and mid cap REITs (+1.70%) both saw smaller gains. There continues to be a negative correlation between total return and market cap. Micro cap REITs (+45.95%) have thus far in 2021 outperformed large caps (+23.20%) by more than 2200 basis points.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

17 out of 20 Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in June

85% of REIT property types averaged a positive total return in June, with an enormous 44% total return spread between the best and worst performing property types. Timber (-6.81%), and Student Housing (-0.93%) and Office (-0.30%) were the only property types in the red in June.

Corrections (+37.19%) significantly outperformed all other property types in June with gains more than three larger than any other property type, but even after June's surge Corrections remain the only property type in the red YTD (-17.24%). After CoreCivic (CXW) dropped its REIT status last year, GEO Group (GEO) is the only remaining Corrections REIT. GEO's June surge was driven in part by the announcement that GEO Chairman George Zoley purchased another 166,644 shares of the company. Additionally, GEO was added to the Russell Microcap Index in June.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Malls (+72.00%), Shopping Centers (+48.92%) and Land (+38.34%) are the top performers over the first half of 2021. Corrections (-17.24%) partially recovered in June, but remains the only REIT property type with a negative total return in the first half of the year. 95% of REIT property types have averaged a double-digit positive return year to date.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

The REIT sector as a whole saw the average P/FFO (2021) rise 0.4 turns during June (from 17.2x up to 17.6x). The average FFO multiples rose for 60%, declined for 20% and held steady for 15% of property types in June. There are no recent 2021 FFO/share estimates for either of the Advertising REITs. Land (39.9x), Single Family Housing (28.1x) and Manufactured Housing (28.1x) currently trade at the highest average multiples. Hotel (1.9x) multiples declined by 0.7 turns in May and Hotel REITs continue to trade at the lowest FFO multiple of any REIT property type. Corrections (3.7x) and Malls (6.8x) saw strong gains in June, but remain the only other property types trading at a single digit multiple.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article.

Performance of Individual Securities

Colony Capital rebranded as DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) on June 22nd. The name change reflects the acquisition of Digital Bridge in 2019 and the recent sharp shift in the portfolio toward "digital infrastructure". This shift in strategy is seen through the company's dispositions of most of its diversified portfolio and the completed and planned expansions into digital investment management

Ventas (VTR) announced on June 28th that it will acquire New Senior Investment Group (SNR) in an all-stock transaction. SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of VTR for each SNR share they own. At the time of the announcement, this purchase price represented approximately a 31% premium to SNR's 30-day trading average. At a purchase cap rate of approximately 6% based on SNR's projected 2022 NOI, the transaction is expected to be about $0.09 - $0.11 accretive to Ventas' FFO/share.

Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) announced on June 21st that the REIT is evaluating strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. Condor has hired Hodges Ward Elliott to market the sale of the REIT's entire 15 hotel portfolio. Condor expects that the portfolio can fetch a price that is very accretive for shareholders. Driven sharply upward by this announcement, CDOR outperformed all other REITs with a remarkable 42.82% return in June.

CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) commenced a rights offering on June 10th. CIM received subscription requests for 8.5M shares at a price of $9.25/share, raising $78.8M and increasing the voting power of the external manager and its related parties. Subsidiaries of CIM's external manager (an affiliate of CIM Group) subscribed for 6M shares of the offering. While this shareholder unfriendly rights offering certainly weighed on the share price in June, another catalyst for the big share price drop was the allegation by an activist investor (The Lionbridge Group) in a filing on June 9th that CMCT committed an SEC violation. This violation is alleged to have occurred when CMCT "failed to disclose" in an 8-K the addition of an amendment to their company charter. CMCT denies that such a violation took place, but the combined impact of these two major newsworthy events drove the share price sharply downward. CMCT (-24.68%) finished June with the worst monthly return of any REIT. CMCT is now the 3rd worst performing REIT thus far this year with a brutal -36.28%.

64.29% of REITs had a positive return in June with 91.21% in the black year to date. During the first half of last year, the average REIT had a dismal -23.88% return, whereas this year the average REIT has seen an excellent total return of +25.92%.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may sometimes reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 06/30/2021) to lowest dividend yield.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Although a REIT's decision regarding whether to pay a quarterly dividend or a monthly dividend does not reflect on the quality of the company's fundamentals or operations, a monthly dividend allows for a smoother cash flow to the investor. Below is a list of equity REITs that pay monthly dividends ranked from highest yield to lowest yield.

Valuation

REIT Premium/Discount to NAV by Property Type

Below is a downloadable data table, which ranks REITs within each property type from the largest discount to the largest premium to NAV. The consensus NAV used for this table is the average of analyst NAV estimates for each REIT. Both the NAV and the share price will change over time, so I will continue to include this table in upcoming issues of The State of REITs with updated consensus NAV estimates for each REIT for which such an estimate is available.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Takeaway

The large cap REIT premium (relative to small cap REITs) significantly increased during 2019 and further expanded during 2020. However, it has narrowed at the start of 2021. Investors are now paying on average about 53% more for each dollar of 2021 FFO/share to buy large cap REITs than small cap REITs (23.9x/15.6x - 1 = 53.2%). As can be seen in the table below, there is presently a strong, positive correlation between market cap and FFO multiple.

The table below shows the average premium/discount of REITs of each market cap bucket. This data, much like the data for price/FFO, shows a strong, positive correlation between market cap and Price/NAV. The average large cap REIT (+12.53%) trades at a double-digit premium to consensus NAV and mid cap REITs (+3.55%) on average trade at single-digit premiums. Small cap REITs (-6.01%) trade at a modest discount, whereas micro caps on average still trade far below their respective NAVs (-19.67%).

REITs performed very well in the 2nd quarter of 2021, outpacing the S&P 500. Even after the strong run-up in Q2, REITs are still more attractively valued than the broader market. REITs trade at an average NAV premium of only 1.7% (roughly fair value), whereas much of the broader market in now trading at elevated multiples and pricing has even surged far higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Self Storage and Malls outpaced all other REIT property types in Q2, with Malls remaining the best performers over the first half of 2021. After an impressive Q1 performance, Hotel REITs lagged far behind their peers in Q2.

As can be seen in the table below, Self Storage REITs accounted for one third of the top 15 performers in Q2. This reflects a continuation of the sector's strong market price recovery last year. All 5 large Self Storage REITs have achieved gains of more than 60% over the past 12 months.

One sector that largely didn't participate in the 2nd quarter REIT rally was hotels. Nearly one third (8/25) of the worst performers in the 2nd quarter were Hotel REITs. Many hotel REITs saw sharp recoveries in share price before hotel sector fundamentals had seen any meaningful recovery. After investors initially jumped the gun on the recovery of the hospitality industry, pricing has begun fading back toward levels that somewhat better reflect fundamentals.

Although REITs had a very strong 2nd quarter, the magnitude of gain for REIT investors depended heavily on which REITs were held. Passive REIT ETF investors saw strong gains in Q2, but much larger gains could be achieved by active REIT investors who allocated more to favorable REIT sectors and selected well-positioned individual REIT stocks. Passive investing is certainly easier, but conducting detailed research and data analysis opens to door to potentially much more lucrative active investing. By carefully analyzing REIT data and industry trends, active investors have the opportunity to outperform ETFs.