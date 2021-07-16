naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

For Market-Makers, business comes first, risk-taking second. Well-informed by over 100,000 world-wide 24x7 observing and communicating employees, the MMs have up-to-date perspectives on price-changing influences better than most other investors.

They also know how to most efficiently buy (and sell) the price-change "insurance" of hedging deals. Their competitively-balanced actions provide a forecast dimension of the risk~reward balances specific to each deal's subject stock. A balance which can be measured in terms providing comparability for the subject across time and circumstance, as well as between alternative investments at this point in time.

Those comparisons provide a sense of attainment odds never available to single-point target forecast objectives. Which makes them much more precise in identifying good timing opportunity of value achievement and loss potential avoidance.

The compounding power of holding-period-time efficiency can make strong competitive investment return performance advantages. Far greater than any time-inefficient buy&hold strategy.

This article compares such M-M forecasts for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) with those for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

Recent History of Market-Maker Forecasts

Figure 1

These two direct competitors show largely similar trends in their implied price range forecasts, the vertical lines of Figure 1.

Instead of the past market price plots of traditional "technical analysis", these pictures are the behavioral analysis of Market-Makers' forecasts of coming price ranges. The rows of data below each picture tell what are the forecast price extremes of those ranges on this date, matching the most-righthand verticals. The earlier verticals are the daily range forecasts of the prior 6 months of market days.

Each daily vertical surrounds a heavy dot at the left-hand scale's market price on the day the forecast was made. The upside and downside price change prospects from that point clearly show that the MMs have different notions between the two stocks of what risk and reward balances are the usual. JPM has proportionally much higher upside prospects and smaller downside potentials than does BAC.

Our Range Index [RI] measurement tells what percentage of the full range between low and high price forecasts exists between the current market price and the bottom of the forecast range. For BAC that currently is 35; for JPM it is 16. The upside is the RI's complement. For BAC the other 65% of the forecast, and for JPM, it is 84%.

For BAC the full forecast uncertainty range is 18.5%, its upside prospect is +11.1% above its current market price of $38.83. JPM's full range is seen by the MMs as 17.5%, with an upside of +14.2% above its current price of $155.46.

These are the current perceptions of price change possibilities for the two stocks. But we are interested in how good these notions may turn out to be. So we use the past 5 years of forecast history to get a sense of how good the MM community has been in foretelling the future.

Instead of simply looking at all "next 3-5 months" price histories for all 1261 market days of the past five years, we select as starting points only those days where the RI reward-to-risk proportions were like those seen today, at a RI of 35 for BAC, and a 16 for JPM. There were 380 of them for BAC and 71 for JPM. A sample of as small as 20 may be statistically significant in a population of 1261, so these are adequate measures.

Using those samples it turns out that BAC's market price reached the top of its range forecast or was at a price higher than its initial market in 84% of its 380history periods. Including the other 16% of the 380 starts, the overall average net gain for all of the sample was an average gain of +7.5%. That represented about 2/3 of the MM's forecast of a range-top at +11.1% gain. That is shown in the row of data under the BAC plot as a cred(ability) ratio of 0.7, marginal, but ok. Taking an average holding period of 49 market days, the annual rate of gain was +45%. Pretty good.

In comparison, the JPM experiences produced gains 70% of the time, but at only a +5.2% average net after losses. The MM forecasts target was +14.2%, and the net at little more than 1/3 shows poor credibility of the initial current forecast. The JPM net gain took a bit longer average holding period to achieve, annually a +28% rate. Disappointing.

Conclusion

In a choice between Bank America Corporation and JPMorgan Chase to fill a money center bank slot in a diversified portfolio aiming at value accretion by Capital Gains, it appears that BAC is the preferable choice.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.