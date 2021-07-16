Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) CEO Jens Henriksson on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 03:30 January 1, 0000 4:33 AM ET

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF)

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

July 16, 2021, 03:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jens Henriksson - President and CEO

Anders Karlsson - CFO

Rolf Marquardt - CRO

Annie Ho - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Adrian Cighi - Credit Suisse

Antonio Reale - Morgan Stanley

Maths Liljedahl - SEB

Rickard Strand - Nordea

Andreas Håkansson - Danske Bank

Sofie Peterzéns - JPMorgan

Maria Semikhatova - Citibank

Nick Davey - Exane BNP Paribas

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Operator

Welcome to the Swedbank Second Quarter Report 2021. Throughout the call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. And afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. Just to remind you, this conference is being recorded.

I’m pleased to present Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations. Please begin your meeting.

Annie Ho

Good morning, everybody, and a very warm welcome. In the room with me, we have Jens Henriksson, the CEO; Anders Karlsson, CFO; and also Rolf Marquardt, CRO. We have one hour to run through the presentation and the Q&A. So for this time, again, I will ask that we have a maximum of two questions from each person.

And without further ado, I'll hand over to Jens.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Annie, and it's good to meet you all here in the middle of the summer to talk about Swedbank’s results for the second quarter. And it's a good result. Our revenue increases once again. It's the second quarter in a row with increases with more than 10%. In our home markets, restrictions have been rolled back gradually thanks to vaccinations and fewer COVID cases, and we see strength and growth with the increased economic activity. But there is still uncertainty around the spread of new virus variants. And at the same time, there is the discussion on inflation and how central banks will act. For us, Swedbank growth, better profitability, and a clear business focus has characterized the quarter.

Now when we look at the figures, our net profit improved with 12% compared with the previous quarter, and our profit for the quarter was just about SEK 5.5 billion. Expenses developed in line with our forecast and that the cost cap of 20.5 billion for 2021 and 2022 remains unchanged, excluding the cost associated with the investigation by the U.S. authorities. Net interest income was stable. Mortgage loans are growing in both Sweden and in the Baltics, but corporate customers choose to fund themselves via the capital markets to a large extent, and deposits continue to grow.

Net commission income was higher. These restrictions and the increased consumption led to higher economic activity. And this produced higher revenues in our core business. And the continued strength of the stock market also contributed, and our DCM and ECM business increased during the quarter. Return on equity for the quarter was 14.2%, and our target on ROE of 15% remains unchanged.

Now, our result has improved continuously during the past three quarters, and this quarter is the strongest since Q3 2018, which happens to be before the AML crisis. Now, Swedbank shall be a low risk bank and confidence in us as a bank is the foundation for our relationship with customers and the market. In our brand service, we see that the confidence continued to be strong in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. And in Sweden, it has increased during the last few years. However, we have more work to do before we reach the same level as our peers in Sweden.

Credit quality is strong and credit impairments are back at low levels. We have the conservative approach and we keep a management buffer of SEK 2 billion. That's because we don't yet have an overview of all of the effects of the pandemic. Vulnerable sectors such as hotels or restaurants still rely on government support. Our capital position remains strong with more than 600 points margin to the Swedish FSA’s requirement, and our liquidity position is strong.

On the issue of card fraud, which is directly felt by our customers, we are seeing a decrease. Thanks to new security solution and advanced monitoring, card fraud has been cut by 40% so far this year, and online decrease is 55%. Swedbank is the bank for mortgages. And as I described last quarter, we have taken measures to win back market share. We have been faster at answering questions, meeting customers and providing feedback, and our availability was better during the quarter than at the start of the year.

At the same time, the high level of activity in the Swedish mortgage market has spread across the whole country. Customers, they are renovating their homes and putting on additions and this is the system for it, and is also one of the effects of the pandemic. Our price strategy is unchanged. We are not the cheapest nor the most expensive. However, our total offering as a full service bank should be the best.

We finished the first quarter with a market share of new mortgages of 12.7% together with savings banks. And in May, it had increased to 17.4%. And this, as you know, should be compared to our back book of 23%. Our ambition is that we shall reach our own back book market share of 18% in new sales. And in May, it was just about 14%. And we continue to implement measures. And even though we don't have the market share numbers for June, our mortgage volume in terms of kroner reached an all-time high.

In the Baltic countries, our business maintains its strength in competitive markets and we are the market leader. Our share of new mortgage lending continues to surpass our back book of the mortgage market. For more than 200 years, Swedbank’s driving force has been to better enable our customers to make sound and sustainable financial decisions. Put it simply, to promote financial help. To get there, the bank has made its largest investment in digital infrastructure and new savings platforms in collaboration with FNZ. The goal is to provide customized advice for all customers in all channels and create opportunities to new simple services for savings and investments.

We are a digital bank with physical meeting points, and the number of new Swedish retail customers that on-boarded fully digitally increased by 17% compared with last year. And in the Baltic markets, more than half of all the new corporate customers are now on-boarding digitally. And saving digital is popular. Monthly fund savings started in the app for Internet Bank have grown by nearly 50% in Sweden. And the demand for Robur funds in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania has been strong.

And since March, we see that assets under management have increased from although very low levels, but they have increased and four-folded, a good alternative to savings accounts. And it's great to see how digitization and new technology delivers simple services for our customers. Biometric identification, account aggregation, and new corporate services are just a few examples.

Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society, and we have signed the UN principles for sustainable banking. We also set targets for our contributions to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. And in 2021, we will grow Swedbank’s sustainable funding, among other things.

Today, we have an unbroken chain of green finance, stretching the whole way from the bank's own funding via green bonds to the client, and we offer loans for production of renewable energy, green construction and green mortgages. And our green asset register continued to grow as existing green mortgages were included there during the quarter, and now it amounts to a total of SEK 38 billion.

And during the quarter, we issued two new green bonds, amounting of a total of SEK 15 billion. And when it comes to equities, our pioneering work with green equity has contributed to the creation of the new standard for green equity, NASDAQ Green designation, which was presented by NASDAQ and me in the quarter, and we see continued interest in the Green Equity Designation.

And as you know, earlier this year, we updated our climate policy. We decided to no longer directly finance unconventional extraction or production of fossil fuels or prospecting of new oil or gas fields. And in May, International Energy Association, IEA, published a report that shows that our climate policy is a step in the right direction. They say the same thing like us, namely that no more new oil or gas funds should be there if we're going to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

At Swedbank, we continue to integrate sustainability in everything we do and that's the basis for good results. And talking about good results, that is what Anders was talking about, so a detailed description of the results. Anders, the floor is yours.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Jens. Yes, let's go into some details of the quarterly results, starting with lending and deposits. Compared to last quarter, the total loan portfolio increased by 20 billion in local currencies, excluding the negative FX effect of 4 billion. Mortgage lending in both Sweden and the Baltic countries continues to grow. In particular, net inflows of Swedish mortgages increased by 13 billion quarter-over-quarter. Corporate lending remains muted and quarter-over-quarter volumes were stable. LC&I’s underlying net growth amounted to 5 billion, excluding movements in the runoff oil portfolio and FX.

Customer deposit inflows slowed this quarter increasing by 36 billion, excluding the negative FX effect of 5 billion. Deposits in Swedish banking were driven equally by corporate and private customers, with the latter due to annual tax refunds occurring in June. Deposits in the Baltic banking decreased slightly in local currency terms, while LC&I’s volumes grew by 4 billion.

Now looking at the revenue lines, starting off with net interest income, which is overall stable. In Q2, we saw higher average lending volumes. In Sweden, we upheld our pricing strategy in the mortgage market, which was characterized by high overall activity. We saw positive volume development due to good momentum through an increased business focus and especially through shortening lead times and reallocating resources.

Now looking at the margin and Group Treasury columns combined for a complete view on margins. Lending margins declined in the quarter, driven mainly by the Swedish business, whether it's a continued trend of customers choosing fixed versus floating. Margins are lower for those tenors [ph], which is in line with the general market pricing environment.

The cost of excess liquidity placed with central banks was offset by lower funding costs by not replacing most of the wholesale funding that matured. During the quarter, we received the outcome relating to the ECB and Riksbank’s liquidity facilities that we participated in, resulting in a net positive contribution of 73 million.

We also received the actual resolution fund fee for Sweden, which was lower than expected, resulting in a delta of 57 million this quarter. The total resolution fund fee for the group is expected to be around 800 million for the full year 2021. FX and day count effects impacted NII positively. Reminding you that last quarter, we had a positive adjustment of 101 million relating to the deposit guarantee fee.

Over to net commission income, which is at a record high. The asset management business continues to perform well. Year-on-year income has increased by 35%. The development in the equity market continues to be supportive, and we saw net inflows of 3 billion during the quarter. Quarterly income was impacted negatively by around 30 million due to the introduction of a new pricing model relating to the premium pension component of the Swedish national public pension.

Underlying card commission have improved through a combination of seasonality and improved consumption levels on the back of a gradual easing of COVID restrictions. Income from FX transactions from foreign travel is still lagging however, and corporate advisory commissions were positively affected by one large IPO deal in the quarter.

Turning to net gains and losses. The result was higher, thanks to the positive 111 million valuation effects from shares held by Fastighetsbyran, our real estate brokerage subsidiary in Hemnet, which IPO recently. Underlying NGL was at a normal level.

A few words on expenses before I hand over to Rolf. This quarter, expenses were on the same level as last quarter. AML investigation costs amounted to 90 million. Cost control is key priority, and our overall cost development is in line with our plan.

I will now hand over to Rolf to talk about asset quality and the credit provisions that were made in the quarter.

Rolf Marquardt

Thank you, Anders. Macroeconomic forecasts have improved further for our home markets. The vaccine rollout has been efficient across our home markets. And in the case of Sweden, 70% of the adult population has now received the first dose of the vaccine and 45% two doses. Societies are gradually lifting restrictions and economic recovery is underway. But we are obviously not yet back to normal and the viability of many businesses is still dependent on government support.

The uncertainties therefore remain about the potential impact of removal of support measures and social impact from new COVID variants. We therefore retain the post model adjustments made in previous quarters. Asset quality remains strong and stable during the second quarter. Rating migrations and collateral valuations slightly reduced provisions. The different factors reflecting payment behavior like late payments statistics on workplace exposures were at the same low level as in the first quarter.

The key vulnerable sectors remain to be oil and offshore, hotels and restaurants and certain parts of retail and transportation industries. The total credit impairment was slightly positive with the recovery of 27 million. This is explained by continued positive economic outlook and positive rating migrations, offset by individual assessments related to the oil and offshore sector.

Macroeconomic forecasts had a positive impact in Q2 of 276 million. This was partly offset by a management overlay of 144 million, which was allocated to COVID impacted sectors as well as oil and offshore. Provisions for individual assessments of 298 million were mainly related to oil and offshore within large corporate and institutions.

Rating and stage migrations reduced provisions by 44 million. Volume migration, that is new lending replacing old lending and other factors, reduced provisions by 149 million. The total cost model adjustment, including adjustments made in previous quarters, therefore increased to 1,972 million.

As we have communicated before, the main part of our oil and offshore business is in runoff. Since Q1 2020, the gross exposure has been reduced from 12.9 billion to 7 billion. We now have 3.5 billion in Stage 3 and 53% of that has been provisioned for.

So with that, I hand over to Anders again.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Rolf. Let me now turn to capital. We report a strong capital position with a buffer to the minimum regulatory requirements of around 610 basis points. The CET1 capital ratio increased to 18.5% with a profit in the quarter and the SME factor relating to Sweden have been impacted positively. The 50% dividend policy stance and the remaining accrued dividends from profits generated in 2019 and 2020 is still deducted from the CET1 capital.

In terms of future capital requirements. Regarding the IRB overhaul exercise, we await a response from the Swedish FSA regarding our submitted model applications. It remains the case that overall we expect higher risk rates with the impact relating to probability of default to potentially start being phased in earlier than the loss given default [ph] components.

The Pillar 2 guidance of the Swedish banking package is expected to be around 1% to 1.5% according to the Swedish FSA, and it will likely be set and implemented in Q3 as part of the SREP. If we look further into the future, we expect the Swedish FSA to reintroduce the countercyclical buffer at some point on the back of strong economic recovery.

We do not yet know the exact impact from all these regulatory initiatives. But once we are through all these changes, we will remain well capitalized. And we expect our CET1 capital buffer to end up within our capital target range of 100 to 300 basis points.

Now, let me talk about some key trends. As Jens has mentioned, we have been focusing on the business, improving accessibility and giving sound advice. When it comes to mortgages, our focus is on profitable growth. That means keeping up margins as much as possible, while increasing volumes.

We have not changed our pricing strategy, but rather focusing on new sales. We are active and engaged in new customers’ loan requests, while we are proactive with customers who have a loan commitment outstanding and those who are looking to renew their mortgages.

Our churn rate is quite low. And our work in Sweden to manage this has a very limited impact on margins, while it has a positive impact on overall business. Similarly, customers choosing to fix their mortgages weigh some margins initially, but provides the opportunity to broaden the customer relationship over a longer period of time.

In the current rates and credit spread environment, we expect our funding costs to gradually decrease, which will support NII and help offset the headwind from deposits and excess liquidity. Demand for traditional corporate lending is likely to remain muted, especially if capital market conditions continue to be benign. We will capture the client business through continued high DCM activity, which will be supportive of MCI.

With that, I hand over to Jens to conclude.

Jens Henriksson

Thanks, Anders. So let me now sum up the quarter. Once again dominated by the pandemic and we continue to work in accordance with our strategy. And as you know, our purpose is to empower the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our core business remains stable in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. And during the quarter, we gained market share and mortgages in all our home markets and our vision to reach our back book market shares in the Swedish mortgage market is unchanged.

Our asset management and advisory business has benefited from good market development, and Swedbank is among the top three arrangers in both the corporate and the ESG bond market in Sweden. We continue to strengthen our ability to provide our customers with an easier financial life. Investments in the availability creates a bank that is available whenever customers wants to reach us today and tomorrow.

And during the quarter, we delivered a return on equity of 14.2% and we delivered earnings per share of SEK 4.96 in the quarter. The vaccine is working. Our economies are reopening. There is strength and growth. But we are not through the pandemic yet. There are still some clouds in the sky. We carefully follow the development and focus on the future for our customers.

Thanks for listening. And now it’s your turn to or do I open the line?

Annie Ho

Operator, please open the lines.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Magnus Andersson from ABG. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. Thank you and good morning. First, just on cost where we are running quite low in the first half relative to your guidance. When I look at it, it implies around 1 billion higher costs in the second half of the year than the first half, despite the fact that headcount now seems to be flattening out quarter-on-quarter. So my question there is just what do you expect to drive that in the second half? It's quite a significant increase. And secondly -- by the way, Jens, I know that you in your CEO statement, you leave out the potentially 500 million in AML investigation costs. Just talking about potential investigation costs without quantifying it. If I should read anything into that. Secondly, on NII and loan volume growth, you talked about the measures you’ve taken on the mortgage side. But we also see that your corporate lending growth is now flattening out after quite a long period of all the negative -- with the negative trajectories. My question is, have you taken appropriate [ph] measures there as well? And is there more to come or is it more a reflection of the market? Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Well, thank you, Magnus. Let me then first say, well, you should not read anything into it. We have sort of -- it's very hard to estimate on sort of how much the cost for the U.S. is going to cost us. We had 500 as a rough estimate. That's the best guess we can do. But let's see. But Anders, I think you will sort of dive into the cost more, yes?

Anders Karlsson

Good morning, Magnus.

Magnus Andersson

Good morning.

Anders Karlsson

Just to be clear, of course guidance remains. And as you rightly point out, we are running on the first half below that. But if you look back in history, Magnus, and compare the cost distribution between the first and the second half of the year, it is roughly so that the first half is between 47% and 48% in 2019, 2020, and so it is in this year as well. So you can expect higher cost in the second half. Cost guidance remains, as I said. On the corporate customer side, I can't say that there is a trend line to be drawn from this. We had a couple of individual deals primarily within LC&I, which we were very happy for, but it's not the trend line that I'm ready to discuss with you.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. So not closed to any appropriate measures that has achieved this. Okay. Well, thank you very much. That's my two questions.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Magnus.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Adrian Cighi from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Adrian Cighi

Hi, there. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I have two; one follow up on NII and one on capital. So on NII, I'm trying to understand your thoughts on the sustainability of the TLTRO and Riksbank headwind. Do any of these changes involve any degree of catch up for past quarters and how do you estimate them going forward? And then on capital. Obviously, you've referred to a number of potential headwinds above the current 12.4 requirement. But would CET1 be used for your internal capital planning purposes? You refer to the headwinds eating into the 610 basis points buffer to get to within your buffers. Does that mean you're effectively implying 300 plus basis points headwind from expected sort of requirement increases? Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you. On the Riksbank and the ECB TLTRO, we have repaid the Riksbank facility. And when it comes to a potential continuation on the TLTRO3, we will take that decision on the other side of the summer. When it comes to capital, generally speaking, our approach when it comes to capital allocation and capital steering is to take as much as we can of future known regulatory effects into account. And that's sort of the general principle. When it's completely unknown, it's very difficult to put it in there. But otherwise, we try to allocate as much as possible to the business areas and on transaction level.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Antonio Reale from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Antonio Reale

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for the presentation. It’s Antonio from Morgan Stanley. I've got two questions. The first one is on your outlook for mortgage growth in Sweden. I'm wondering how do you expect demand for mortgage to change in the second half of the year? And in your answer, could you please also provide what you expect the key drivers to be and also maybe spell out what you think have contributed to the recovery of new origination this quarter? I think you mentioned pricing basically unchanged, excess liquidity still being an issue and corporate demand still muted driving competition up. So any color you can share here on outlook and what drove the recovery in the quarter will be much appreciated. My second question is a provocative question. And you've got a longstanding profit share agreement with 58 savings banks and this is, of course, part of your history and DNA. I understand there's a lot of cross holding [ph] structure. But in a theoretical scenario, what would you say would be the pros and cons for Swedbank to dismantle the agreement, buy back the shares, buyout the minority and integrate with savings banks? Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Well, that was two easy questions. Now let's first talk about sort of mortgage development. Of course, we don't know what will happen with the housing market. We cannot see the same continued price increases we've seen now in the beginnings. We expect it to level off a bit. Three months ago, I said that we should take measures to increase our sales of Swedish mortgages. And now, we are delivering. And we have shortened lead times, we've increased availability, and we've slowly hired some more mortgage advisors. Our ambitions to reach back our market share or full market share still stands. And we all do this with an unchanged price strategy from our side. We will be there, we will be active, and we will meet the customers and do our very best to sort of help their business. The second question was on the -- to be honest, I haven't even thought about that question. We have a region where it comes from sort of the savings banks movement. We started 200 years ago. And we are proud to have them both as big owners and as porters. They are selling our products and we are co-owning a few of the savings for those banks. And it's a good arrangement which I have not even thought about, and I'm not going to start thinking about the question you ask now.

Antonio Reale

Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Maths Liljedahl from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Maths Liljedahl

Yes. Good morning. Thank you. In the CEO wording here, you write that you are about to take the largest ever investment in digital infrastructure in order for savings products to retain clients. Could you shed some more light on that? And is that part of what Magnus alluded to higher costs in the second half of this year? And how do you intend to compete with -- there are a lot of other banks and smaller niche players that are really aggressive in this space? Thanks.

Jens Henriksson

Well, thank you for that question. It is a really cool thing we're doing. So we're talking with FNZ, and what they're doing is they're looking at what we're thinking about doing is taking their sort of back book in order to be able to sort of deliver the best possible financial advice to all our customers. And we have a huge sort of customer base. And today, a lot of advice just goes to those who drop in at the bank. What we want to do is to make sure we can deliver advice in all channels. And by using digitization, we can do this customized and I see a great business opportunity here. Is it tough? Yes, it is tough. But we -- when you were a kid, you probably read [indiscernible]. We have a strong foundation, have a strong history here. And now with putting this together to do business about it and it's really cool, because it sort of bridges together our 200-year tradition and making sure that we are the bank for the many people and businesses.

Maths Liljedahl

But you're talking about like a digital offering on all your products, not launching like a savings platform, like around some [indiscernible]. And are there any costs -- there must be some costs related to this? Are these included in the higher cost guidance for the second half, or how should I read it?

Jens Henriksson

No, I said the key point is that everything we talked about is included in our cost guidance. And this is, of course, a project that's going to give us better revenues and lower costs, like all new technology. And it's a platform that's beneath the hood. We will still work on what we are best upon, and that is to meet the customer on their terms. You know that we have the best app in town and we will continue to use that in order to sort of provide good financial advice to improve financial health for the many people.

Maths Liljedahl

Okay. Thank you. And the second question, perhaps a little bit provocative as well. I read that you -- corporate finance, do you have ambitions here? I read that you have done one IPO in Finland and we know the market has been totally crazy here in the first part of the year. Do you have any ambitions to increase this business? I know that you have made some new recruitments in LC&I, et cetera. Is there any focus on this?

Jens Henriksson

Well, first, not going to give sort of a forecast on a single line. But, of course, we have ambitions. And we have some very good people both in ECM and DCM area. And I would say, one of the coolest thing we did during the quarter was this with green equities. We were the first in the world to come out with the green equity. And then NASDAQ contacted us and we sort of -- they now created an only class for that. We will continue to -- we see interest. It's a hot market out there, but we are fighting there.

Maths Liljedahl

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rickard Strand from Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rickard Strand

Hello. Thanks for taking the questions. To start off, I would like to hear if you could shed some light on the share of your Swedish mortgage portfolio that's currently in the variable versus fixed rates and comparing that to how it was in the beginning of the year? That's the first question.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. It's currently -- 45% of the book is floating. And I have to take it from the top of my head what it was in the beginning of the year? I think it was around 47%.

Rickard Strand

Okay, so not that big change then.

Anders Karlsson

Not since the beginning of the year.

Rickard Strand

All right. Then the second question is now that you have sort of proceeded quite far with your AML work, et cetera, I was just curious to hear your FTE growth sequentially is slowing down. Just if you could share some light how you expect the number of FTEs to develop during the second half of the year and also into 2022?

Jens Henriksson

Sorry, I pushed the wrong button there. So as you know, we don't guide on sort of individual FTEs. We guide on costs. But we had hired more people. And we have now this year, we expect around 1,500 people working full time in the fight against financial crime. And the issue is, of course, we have to do three things at the same time. First, we have to take care of our historical shortcomings. Second, we have to work with the flow that's ongoing right now. And third, we are investing for the future. So I'm not -- we don't give guidance on FTEs.

Rickard Strand

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andreas Håkansson from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andreas Håkansson

Hi. Good morning, everyone. I have a question on the NII. I'm looking on your page 8 in the presentation pack where you outline the drivers around NII. But when I add up the TLTRO resolution fee and the FX and the day count, that adds up to 160 million? Can you tell me -- in the bridge, where do I find that 160 million?

Anders Karlsson

You find it in the 52 together with the FX and day count effect.

Andreas Håkansson

But all the effects are positive, right?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, but then you -- remember that we had a one-off on the deposit guarantee fee in Q1 of 101, which is not coming into this quarter.

Andreas Håkansson

Yes. I'm just thinking if you wouldn't have had this quite temporary FX, the NII would have been negative, right? So I'm thinking if I look into the NII in the third quarter and then potentially in the fourth quarter, what's going to change from the underlying trends? Do you think that the margin effect would still be larger than the volume effect, or will something turn around underlying?

Jens Henriksson

I think it is a very relevant question, Andreas. And as we said in this quarter, on the volume side we are very much reliant upon a continuation of mortgage growth in Sweden and the Baltics, since it seems like corporate loan demand is not in any way picking up sustainably at least. So that's one thing. The second question is around how then people or customers are choosing fixed or floating? And as you know, the margin is smaller on fixed than it is in floating. The third element is how much deposits will continue to flow in IED [ph], how much excess liquidity do we need to handle? We can replace some of it, of course, with maturing funding, but that's coming in gradually. So underlying is slightly down, Andreas, correct. But it's very much up to how we can keep up the volumes and our pricing and how customers are behaving.

Andreas Håkansson

Okay. Then I guess just one question on -- in your CEO comment, you say that you would pay out the dividend given the approval from the FSA, of course, and then you said the right market conditions? Could you just tell us if that's related to COVID or what you mean by the right market conditions?

Jens Henriksson

Well, what we mean then is the economic development. Of course, there is a pandemic outside. And even though the numbers Rolf talked about are very good on vaccination, we do not know what will happen with different variants and mutations and things like that. We keep an eye on this. But we hope to -- if the economic developments look right now, we hope to do this after September then.

Andreas Håkansson

Okay. Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Andreas.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Sofie Peterzéns from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sofie Peterzéns

Yes, hi. This is Sofie from JPMorgan. Just going back to the net interest income. The net interest income in Swedish banking was down 4% quarter-on-quarter. I recognize the [indiscernible] sounds reasonably good. But could you just comment if there were any internal transfer pricing or anything else that’s impacting the Swedish banking net interest income? I recognize also that you said that deposit guarantee fund fee was a little bit higher in Sweden. But was there anything else that we should be aware of in Swedish banking in net interest income? And also if you could just comment on what kind of volume you have seen on the mortgage now in July? And then my second question would be on capital. Your capital requirements are going up. Is it fair to assume that longer term target of 15% core equity Tier 1, that’s a minimum? And then net loss 100 to 300 basis points of buffer, or do you think that the core equity Tier 1 sort of minimum could be even potentially higher than that and kind of what do you think about potential Basel 4 impact? Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Let me start by talking about July numbers, and I'm not going to comment on that. We talked about the June numbers. And the June numbers, I think what is it then? 28th of July we'll get the market share. But the June numbers are good. I think we had SEK 6 billion in sort of mortgages, which is the highest ever. But it's a tough market there out there and we're all competing and we -- well, you know, we are there to sort of be there for our customers. But, Anders, I think you need to go into the details.

Anders Karlsson

Sofie, you're right in Swedish banking and that's why we, in this page, combined Swedish and sort of the margins with Treasury because we did a change in the FTP where it means that we pay less for deposits and that has an imminent impact on Swedish banking. So that is one part of it. The other part is the one that I alluded to, which is the fact that people are -- we have a margin pressure in mortgages on the back of people choosing fixed. On the capital side, Sofie, it was -- maybe the line was a bit noisy. I'm not sure exactly what your question was. So can you please reiterate it?

Sofie Peterzéns

Yes. It was more to just understand where you see the minimum core equity Tier 1 ratio going? Should we expect the core equity Tier 1 minimum, including approved phasing in of [indiscernible] to be around 15%? And then on top of that, a few 100 to 300 basis points of management buffer or if you could just elaborate a little bit to how you got the minimum core equity Tier 1 ratio?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, I see your question. It would be more like shed on the minimum requirements when the SREP is published, which will be during Q3. So I will not speculate in that. What I alluded to is that we will consume some of the buffer on the back of IRB overhaul, the introduction of the Pillar 2 guidance. And then you have seen clearly that SFA has been communicating around the countercyclical buffer coming in at some point. And you can play around with whether they will put a maximum 2%, but it will be a gradual step up. So I think it is too early to elaborate on that particular question.

Sofie Peterzéns

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question does come from the line of Maria Semikhatova from Citibank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Maria Semikhatova

Yes, thank you for the presentation. A couple of questions. First, follow up. Can you tell us what is the margin differential on longer fixed rate mortgages versus floating? I think you previously guided to [indiscernible] NII for this year. Is it still the case? And then the second question is on costs. You're guiding for flat underlying expenses next year and your peer has signaled to the market. So they need to invest to capture growth opportunities, effectively abandoning the cost gap in place. I understand you cannot provide exact figures, but how are you thinking about your cost base beyond 2022? Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. Very relevant questions. I will not give you a specific number on the margin. But if you look at the average prices, which is official information and then if you look at the swap rates at the different nodes on the yield curve, you get a good sense for the margin further out on the yield curve. On your second question, let's go to the cost and then maybe you have to help me with your -- because you had three questions. How you steer on cost is up to each and every bank as far as I'm concerned. I think you allude to both SCB [ph] talked about yesterday. And we will not as far as I can see move from having a cost target to a cost income ratio steering. We will -- our cost cap remains for '21 and '22. And the third question, I don't remember that one. Sorry.

Maria Semikhatova

Just if your NII outlook for the full year is still expecting a flat development?

Anders Karlsson

We did our best estimate with what we knew in conjunction with our fourth quarter. Now, you have seen what has happened during the year. We have seen a continuation of central banks intervening, flooding the market with liquidity, you see continuation of deposit inflows in particular, not only in Sweden, but also very much so in the Baltics with negative rates. We have excess liquidity that we need to handle as cost efficient as possible. The loan demand from corporates are still low on the back of very benign capital markets. So I have given you the dynamics and you need to elaborate on that yourself.

Maria Semikhatova

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Davey from BNP. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nick Davey

Good morning, everyone. Nick Davey from Exane BNP. Two questions. So firstly on the mortgage market share, I just wanted to make sure I heard your comment correctly earlier. It sounded to me like you said the aspiration is to defend the 18% to own brand market share. I just wondered if you'd given up on the rest. And the second question then, Jens, is a bigger picture. If I sort of chart your tenure, it's been a bit on the defensive I suppose to AML, to the pandemic and now to this market share issue. If those three things are tentatively coming to an end in terms of absorbing your time and focus and you can move more on to the business offensive, what are really the aspirations on a two-year view? And briefly, could you mention the appointment of Deputy President and CEO, what Tomas can bring to the management team and to the bank? Thank you.

Jens Henriksson

Well, thank you. First, the number of 18%, that is what we sell through our own channels. And then on top of that, we have what the savings banks decide to put within Swedbank. And that goes up and down. We have some periods we see a lot of flow and sometimes we see less flow. So we decided to have sort of the goal or sort of the ambition to reach 18%, and that is the target we're talking about. We have not given up on the others. I think that's the short answer. The second point is you talked about what the sort of -- my tenure has been focused about on AML and sort of market share and issues like that. I think to summarize, this quarter is being a quarter about growth, better profitability, and a clear business focus. So in that sense, I'm not saying that we have close to history when it comes to our AML issues. We still have a lot work to do and you know we're still under investigation by U.S. for this. But as I’ve been saying for a while, we'll get the sort of -- we're not at the end, but maybe we're in the beginning of getting closer to the end. But we are working on that. When it comes to the long-term ambitions, I think I show you that -- in the last slide I show you. We have done a new strategic direction, and that's -- I'm saying it's not new. It's actually 200 years old, but it's revised. And that is that we want to be the bank that empowered many people and businesses to create the depth of future and that future is the future about financial health, it's the future about sustainability and that's where we want to be.

Nick Davey

Thank you. And to any shareholders that are listening that are sitting next --

Jens Henriksson

I forgot Tomas. Sorry about that. So Tomas and I have been working in the bank for a very long time. And he has been leading the sort of the special task for working with the U.S. authorities. And I've asked him to become the sort of Deputy CEO in order to help me with a few things. One is to take care of maybe our most important corporation that is with the local savings banks. So that's one thing. The other thing he would do is to help me to realize exactly what we just talked about, namely the strategic direction. And it's good to have him working with me and there's going to be a lot of fun.

Nick Davey

Thank you. And briefly on Slide 17, for shareholders that are listening, obviously a flourishing orange tree is good for them in many ways. But if you were to sort of distill it into some financial metrics, that would be your primary focus?

Jens Henriksson

Well, it's flourishing. Yes, I know it looks beautiful. But the key point is that if you look -- we talk about three foundations. The first foundation is that we're going to have an attractive workplace. We're going to attract the very best in Sweden. The third foundation is that we're going to be available 24/7. And then we're talking about what sort of the core in the middle of the tree below that, and that is that we should be running an efficient and compliant bank financial services platform and delivering a return on equity of 15% stance and that we should have a sort of cost to income ratio that’s very good. That's sort of the targets we have and that's what we're working hard to reach. And it feels pretty good in that sense to deliver a quarter with 14.2% return on equity which is the strongest quarter since the third quarter of 2018. By coincidence, that's before the AML crisis.

Nick Davey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We are now approaching the end of our call, so we have time for one more question. And that comes from the line of Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Riccardo Rovere

Thanks. Good morning to everybody. Thanks for taking my question. A couple, if I may. The first one maybe for Rolf on credit losses. If I look at Slide 13, you are taking into account -- you have taken into account the better macro. It makes sense. You have a positive impact from rating and migration. Your individual assessment you say are mostly related to oil and gas exposure and the amount of provisions in oil and gas exposure is already fairly high. But I would imagine that probably over time, the portion related to oil and gas in the 298 is going to dry up. So how long can you keep the 1 billion to almost 2 billion is COVID overlay if this is the situation? What is the discussion you are having with your auditors on that? And still related to that, given let's say the yellow bars, what's the point of [indiscernible] 144 expert portfolio math adjustments? Why are you doing this?

Rolf Marquardt

Thank you, Riccardo. So how long we are going to keep these reserves? What we are waiting for is what I also refer to in my part of the presentation, we need to get greater clarity about the uncertainties that we still are facing. Because the reason we are keeping that, and if you look deeper into how those reserves have been allocated, you really realize that those have been allocated to industries that are impacted by the COVID situation. And what we are waiting for is to see the development that will occur once the different support measures will be lifted, because many of these businesses are dependent on those measures. And they will also need to repay some of them at least the tax credits they have accumulated. So that's one reason. The second reason is also potential impact from the COVID development even though vaccinations have been developing in a good manner that is a certain part of -- uncertainty still remaining. And then about 144. So that to a very, very large extent is related to relief we would have that would have been done related to the impacted industries and that we have decided not to release. We have decided to keep that and the reason is exactly the one I mentioned.

Jens Henriksson

Thank you, Riccardo, for that question. Let me just take this opportunity to thank you all. Your difficult question makes us better. And thank you for watching on Swedbank, and I wish everybody a very good summer and I look forward to meeting you in real life. And let's hope that the economy keeps on flourishing, and I really look forward to seeing you. So take care, everybody. Bye-bye.

Operator

This now concludes our conference. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect.