Don't Fight The Fed, Or Should You?

I haven't written for some time, but lately, I have become concerned about the Fed's focus on 'transitory' inflation. This article is not designed to affirm or change your opinion but rather to stop and think whether stocks should be trading at these levels and what has happened in the past when we became complacent. Good luck to all...we may need it.

Friends, in my 50 years of investment experience, this market is defying all the precepts and lessons of crashes past. But I thought I was just an old fogey who didn't get the new 'paradigm' (pair o'dimes?). Yesterday, I listened to all off the questioning at Powell's testimony, and my conclusion was: Huh? Inflation is transitory, we have nothing to fear but fear itself - you get the picture - oh, except for the GOP fear-mongers who want higher interest rates but for the wrong reasons, i.e. political, remember this is the party that still believes (ok, preaches) that Trump won the election, the rioters were patriots.

But, last night, I watched the latest Frontline from 7/13/2021, and it is a must watch! They had interviews with experts who have forgotten more than I know, and while 'expert' is a term tossed around loosely these days, these have proven their expertise through performance. To a man, and woman, they had one message: we are in dangerous territory.

Who were they: Jeremy Grantham, Mohamed El Erian, and others who have been the top investors since the '80s. They were not scary, they were simply saying why this market is on borrowed time. But, more than that, it was the former Fed officials who were questioning the Powell Fed's stance that there is no lasting inflation. Only one person on the entire presentation was in agreement (implied?) with the Fed: Ben Bernanke. More on him later!

Powell has pushed interest rates to zero, as did Bernanke, and both were right to do so: make the Fed the lender of last resort. In case you don't know, Bernanke wrote the study of the Depression and showed, for the first time, the new Federal Reserve, which, for the first time since its inception on December 23, 1913, turned a market rout into a full-fledged depression. How so? The Fed did nothing prior to the 1929 stock market crash, but it did a lot afterwards. Instead of providing liquidity, the Fed raised interest rates three times during the Depression: each time, they saw it getting worse, and that raising rates again would solve it... instead, they were the culprit.

Bernanke wrote the study that showed how the Fed erred. So, in the 1987 Tech Dump, they eased, and it was the shortest market selloff on record. In fact, I ran a chart from 1986 to now, and it was barely a bump. But, trust me, that being there was downright scary. But what the Fed did not do was raise interest rates afterwards. They were on the cusp of it when the Long Term Capital '(mis)management' crisis occurred in 1998 by 'the smartest guys in the room' and looked like it could take down the market, the economy, and the financial system. This time, because interest rates were low, and the Fed pumped more money into the system, it too was a blip, albeit one that was four or five times greater than 1987, but the bounce took SPX to new highs, culminating at 1,500 in 1999, and then a long steady sharp decline in the run-up to Y2k. But it then began a steep, long selloff from early 2000 (after the last buyers of the U.S. market, the Europeans who had no alternative while the fledgling Euro remained in a nosedive, but the real villain was 9/11. That selloff to under 1,000 SPX then created the next rally which was long and steady until it peaked, not in 2008 but in Q3 2007 as financial stock charts clearly show. It then went sideways, but the key was bank and broker stocks which came well off their highs. Then, the real rout began following 9/11. Then, the sharpest selloff since 1929 took it from a 'double top at...drumroll please: 1500, down to a 'lower low' then 1987 at about 700.

From that low, we had an almost straight line 45 degree plus rally to 2019 with a sharp 1,000 point selloff from a record high (note that all the selloffs came right after a record high or a tie) due to the COVID crisis. Once again, the Fed pumped in record setting reserves while, despite the pandemic, which is still by no means over, stocks went nearly vertical - with the largest number of novice investors in history (?), encouraged by Robinhood apps and SPACs.

(Note: unless the SEC puts some regulation on SPACs, they will continue to be the vehicle most subject to manipulation and a sad lesson for novice investors. There are sound reasons for restrictions and controls over IPOs)

Throwing cold water on all this was the Frontline episode on Tuesday. Why? Because not only these highly respected and successful investors, but for the first time, it was former Fed officials sounding the alarm, and one current one, Neel Kashkari (Cash and Carry?), who spoke positively, but it seemed to this observer he wasn't as convinced of his stance as it appeared. Several former Fed officials weren't at all reticent. Remember, Kashkari was the guy who managed the 2008 crisis under Henry Paulson.

Now what? We wait. Time will tell. Always does!

Addendum: the second say of Powell's testimony seemed only to further emphasize the points made yesterday.