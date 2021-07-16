Inflation Front And Center

Jul. 16, 2021 11:50 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF3 Comments3 Likes
David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • Recent data releases have put inflation front and center on the markets' and policy makers' radar.
  • What is the trimmed mean telling us now?
  • Used Light Trucks were up 107.3% on an annualized basis, and Motor Vehicle Rental was up 293.7% annualized.

Inflation
G0d4ather/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Eisenbeis,

Recent data releases have put inflation front and center on the markets' and policy makers' radar. Tuesday's release of headline and core CPI showed continued price acceleration. The overall index jumped 0.9% in June after a 0.6% increase in May and a 0.8% rise in April. Year over year, the CPI jumped 5.4%, the largest increase since August 2008 as the economy began to come out of the Great Recession. The breakdown by BLS of the components of the increase showed that most of the large increases were in energy, which posted year-over-year increases of between 44.2% and 44.5%. The other large increase was in used cars, whose prices increased 45.2%. Excluding food and energy, which are historically the most volatile segments, core inflation increased 4.5%, the largest year-over-year increase since November 1991. The fact that the bulk of the price increases are in the energy sector gives credence to the policy view that the increases will be transitory. However, a different and more concerning conclusion arises when we look at the detailed breakdown of the components of the PCE index, which is the FOMC target inflation measure, provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas in its Trimmed Mean PCE index.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas publishes what it calls the Trimmed Mean PCE inflation rate. It uses a sophisticated statistical process to evaluate changes in the 178 components of the PCE price index and discards those components with the largest increases and the largest declines in prices. Behind the process is an attempt to sort out price movements that are just noise (or transitory) from increases that provide reliable signals as to the true path of inflation and where it stands currently. The argument is that simply throwing out food and energy, for example, from either the CPI or PCE is too crude an approach, one that can ignore some price movements that are true signals and not just noise. The actual process is complex, because not only do the prices change, but the weights given to those changes vary each month. (For those interested in the statistical process, see Dolmas, "Trimmed Mean PCE Inflation," FRB Dallas WP 0506).

What is the trimmed mean telling us now? First, we need to recognize that the most recently available trimmed mean is for May, whereas we now have an indication from the June CPI that there has been a large increase in inflation. Did the earlier trimmed mean data provide us any signals that this substantial increase might occur? In April, a total of 53 of the 178 components with zero change or price declines were discarded on the low end, and another 70 components with price increases were discarded on the upper end, while 55 components in the mid range were included to compute the trimmed mean. Some of those with the highest annualized price increases were Used Light Trucks (138%), Hotels and Motels (174.7%), Air transportation (214.4%), Spectator Sports (216.7%), and Motor Vehicle Rental (505.7%). By May, the price trends were even more striking in terms of the number of included and excluded measures. In the May index, there were only 48 excluded components on the low end, while 81 components were excluded on the high end, and only 49 components were included to compute the trimmed mean. The largest price increases were lower than those for May but were mostly in the same categories as in April. For instance, Used Light Trucks were up 107.3% on an annualized basis, and Motor Vehicle Rental was up 293.7% annualized.

The picture that emerges is that more and more components are experiencing price increases, while fewer and fewer are experiencing declines, and the number of supposed signaling components included in the index is falling. These numbers suggest that price pressures have been increasing across a growing number of components, so it should be no surprise that an index like the CPI, which doesn't throw out components, would experience the kind of inflation reported. Looking across the excluded components in the trimmed mean, we see a broadening of the price pressures being reported, with 56 of the components having annualized price increases of 10% or more. It looks like figuring out which of these increases likely to be permanent as opposed to being merely transitory is becoming more and more of a concern to many observers. This despite Chairman Powell's view expressed in his most recent congressional testimony that he continues to view the increases as transitory.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
1.99K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
Follow
3 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.