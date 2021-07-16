JMrocek/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has a lot going for it: a wide government moat that is generating an impressive stream of contracts from the world's sole superpower, strong growth potential in the commercial sector, and a world-class brain trust that is leading the cutting edge of innovation in perhaps the world's most exciting industry right now. Best of all, while the company is hardly cheap by any traditional valuation metric, its enormous growth potential means that it could very possibly become a $1 trillion mega-cap in the next decade or two.

However, there is a very real bear case to be made. In this article, we discuss the 3 biggest reasons to avoid PLTR.

#1. Valuation Demands Significant Growth

First and foremost, PLTR has a valuation problem. While in a bullish growth scenario they can still generate attractive annualized returns, if they fall short of those lofty 20%+ annualized revenue growth projections over the next few decades, returns will be poor or mediocre at the very least.

Data by YCharts

The company is priced at roughly a 1% forward EBITDA yield, which is quite low. As an illustration of how steep of a valuation this is, to reach a 10% EBITDA yield on cost, they will have to grow EBITDA at a near 30% CAGR for the next 9 years.

Furthermore, as we just detailed in our recent piece Why High Yield Will Pummel Tech, we believe that inflation will inevitably continue to rage at a high rate and that ultimately the Federal Reserve will be powerless to kill it. This will not be a positive trend for tech companies like PLTR with massive valuation multiples as future cash flows will lose value due to inflation. As a result, their intrinsic value today is also reduced significantly as valuation models demand a higher discount rate.

#2. They Will Face Increasingly Stiff Competition

Jeffrey T. asked on PLTR's latest earnings call:

what are your plans to compete with Microsoft in the coming quarters?

Management brushed this off by saying:

we don't compete with Microsoft or other software vendors or system integrators. We compete against our customers. We compete against our customers' desire to build their own bespoke solution.

and then went on to extol the wonders of Foundry's capabilities. However, the fact remains that companies like Microsoft (MSFT) do offer in some cases cheaper yet equally effective solutions for company's data needs than PLTR and - as the commercial drive to tap into data prompts PLTR to try to increase its total addressable market - they will inevitably come into contact with big tech giants like MSFT, IBM, and possibly even AMZN. Furthermore, there are other data analytics businesses that are vying with PLTR for contracts, and, while PLTR seems to be achieving tremendous success in the U.S. on both the government and commercial sides of its business, their international growth has lagged considerably. With the explosion of its popularity since going public last year, PLTR is undoubtedly attracting new competition.

This is a sharp shift from what CEO Alex Karp stated back in February 2018:

This is a time when people are underestimating what we are doing ... quite frankly, we wouldn't be where we are if it weren't for these articles because people make no effort to compete with us. You know why? Because they don't understand how well we are doing, and that's really cool.

Now that everyone sees how much capital is attracted to this industry and the profitability and growth potential, PLTR's days of little-to-no competition are numbered. While management may be brushing off Jeffrey T.'s question today, it very likely will be forced to address it in the near future. Given their reliance on robust and sustained growth to justify their current valuation, competition is a key risk to the thesis.

#3. Stock-Based Compensation Erodes Shareholder Returns

Last, but not least, stock-based compensation is significantly eroding shareholder returns. In Q1, for example, subtracting stock-based compensation related taxes reduced free cash flow to $116,173,000 during Q1, making the adjusted free cash flow margin only 33.9% instead of the much more impressive 44% headline number reported by management.

Their stock based compensation also crushed the adjusted operating income numbers, turning them from positive to deep in the red:

source

Looking ahead, it appears that this will continue to be a major factor for the foreseeable future.

Secondly, if the aggressive stock-based compensation was just going to be a one-time or at the very most short-term program, then we could see how it would make sense for management to remove it from their adjusted numbers. However, this does not appear to be the case, as Mr. Shankar stated on their latest earnings call:

we plan to continue granting equity to our employees and providing them opportunities to share a meaningful upside in the company. -- COO Shyam Sankar

Granted, attracting and retaining some of the best and brightest in the industry is a vital component for PLTR accomplishing its mission and overcoming the aforementioned competitive pressures in the space. However, the amount of shareholder equity getting destroyed by stock based compensation is very meaningful. As a result, the company must find a way to cut costs and/or increase revenues elsewhere as soon as possible to offset this and enable PLTR to achieve GAAP profitability soon, otherwise, shareholders may get buried in a hole so deep that the lofty valuation will no longer be justified.

Investor Takeaway

As we detailed in our recent piece Palantir: How We Are Playing The Dip, we have been very bullish on PLTR and remain so, especially after the latest pullback. We believe the stock has a viable path to generating double-digit annualized returns over the next 2 decades and proving to be one of the most important companies of the 21st century thanks to its obsessive focus on software and data as well as its increasingly integral role in the U.S. defense infrastructure.

That said, PLTR does face a very legitimate bear case. Its valuation does demand significant growth to be justified, they will without a doubt face increasingly stiff competition moving forward, and their aggressive stock compensation program is certainly eroding shareholder returns.

PLTR has a bright future as a company, no doubt. However, the stock market - especially the retail crowd - has bought into the hype, meaning that the stock has plenty of downside if it fails to meet expectations.

While we remain confident in the company's potential and are bullish on total return prospects at current prices, investors should keep these very real risk factors in mind before becoming overly enthusiastic on the stock.