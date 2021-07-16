Husqvarna AB (HUSQF) CEO Henric Andersson on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 04:00 January 1, 0000 4:45 AM ET

Husqvarna AB (OTCPK:HUSQF)

Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

July 16, 2021 04:00 ET

Company Participants

Johan Andersson - Director, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Henric Andersson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Glen Instone - Senior Vice President of Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gustav Hageus - SEB

Björn Enarson - Danske Bank

Johan Andersson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Husqvarna Group's report for the Second Quarter 2021. My name is Johan Andersson, responsible for Investor Relations at Husqvarna Group, and I will be the moderator here today. On the call, we have Henric Andersson, our President and CEO; and our CFO, Glen Instone. Henric and Glen will present the report. And afterwards, we will open up for questions.

Let me also remind you that this session is recorded and will later published on our website. So with this, I hand over to Henric.

Henric Andersson

Thank you, Johan, and also warm welcome from my side. We delivered a record strong quarter here in the second quarter. And we can see a strong and increased demand for gardening products, and we can also see that construction market is continuing to rebound from a quite challenging situation last year. Very good to see that we have a solid performance in all the divisions and in all main regions and the vast majority of the core product segments as well; so it's a strong performance across the board.

And, of course, an important part of what we do is to execute our strategy. And today I will take the opportunity to talk a little bit later about two very important product introductions that we did during the second quarter, that really sets a new trajectory for us and opening up new opportunities in the future. With a very high level summary, maybe we zoom out a little bit, before we go into the details and look at our performance overtime; it's important to bring things into context sometimes. What is evident looking at this graph is that we have purposefully built a stronger Husqvarna Group over a number of years where we have really increased our focus on the device and few brands and product segments that have the biggest opportunity for the future, and that are truly important to the company. And that has also led to us reducing our focus in certain areas and even to exit others.

Looking at 2020 and the last 12 months rolling, we are clearly above our 10% target, which is our target to be clearly above 10%. And as of course, an element in this or benefiting from the increased gardening interest stemming from the stay-at-home trend; but fundamentally, we have also improved the company over the years by changing -- purposely changing the mix, and that is giving us this kind of a performance. If we just zoom in, looking at the quarter from a revenue perspective, we had an organic growth of 14% amounting to SEK14.6 billion. And we have strengthened our positions in general, we have strong performance in the main regions and prioritized the strategic segments. Strong performance, as I said initially across the different divisions, Husqvarna [ph] is up 18%, Gardena is flat, Construction is up 31% organically.

And let me spend a second on Gardena being flat. I think that is a remarkable performance given that the weather has not been favorable in the core market when it comes to irrigation products, comparing to an exceptionally strong quarter last year; and that's because of the really good solid growth Gardena has been generating in the focused market, primarily in southern and northern Europe. And we have delivered on this growth despite global supply chain constraints; let's not overplay that. But of course, the growth could have been yet a little bit higher if we wouldn't have had those situations. From an operating income perspective, we increased this by 21% to SEK2.6 billion or just over 18% of sales, largely driven by revenue growth, by price increases and improved mix, and this despite the pressure from high raw materials and logistic costs. Our financial position is strong and was strengthened yet again during the quarter, and the direct operating cash flow for the first half here is just about SEK3 billion, and we have continued to reduce our debt during this time. And if you look at the net debt to EBITDA, it's now decreased to 0.7, which is a very strong position to be in.

Very good to say is the development of robotics and battery, this very important segment grew 27% during the second quarter, about twice the growth rate of the group average, and now accounts for 18% of the total. We can see growth both in the residential and in the professional segments, and the professional segment is no longer significant from a growth rate perspective but also starts to become significant from an absolute term -- absolute amounts perspective as well, and we have here a solid pipeline when it comes to new product introductions etcetera. During the period, we unfortunately also experienced a quality problem with robotics affecting a large number of customers. And this is something we take extremely serious, and it's our number one priority to resolve this as quick as possible. And we truly apologize for the inconvenience that we have caused our customers and trade partners insight of this. We are largely through this now and over the next couple of weeks we would have a solution for each and every customer.

With that, as a summary of the quarter; I hand it over to Glenn to provide some additional details to this.

Glen Instone

Thank you, Henric and welcome all. So, a little bit more detail on the numbers as Henric said. So we start-off with the Husqvarna division; of course, we're extremely satisfied. Our net sales grew by 18% organically, and -- actually, from the first half year perspective that was plus 20%. We had a strong growth in all our regions, and all of the main product categories, notably in robotics and handheld products, both petrol-driven and battery-driven. All regions of strong -- outside have shown a strong growth in the quarter, particularly strong in emerging markets and our European region. This is the largest sales quarter for the division, and despite the supply chain challenges that we've had this year, organic sales growth, as said, we managed 20% through the first half year.

Husqvarna CEORA was formally launched in the quarter. We've teased this a couple of times, we formally launched our CEORA product in the quarter and it's been extremely well received. And that is a pro-robotic mower designed for demanding pro-applications that cover very large areas. That functions with our EPOS technology, satellite-based navigation system that enables us to mow with virtual boundaries. And that launch really truly emphasizes our commitment to sustainable technology and automated innovative future. The operating income for the division grew in the quarter, we went through 17.4% EBIT actually growing with 42% overall, coming up from 13.4%, saw an impressive leverage on that sales growth from the division.

Same across the board, we've increased prices and we've also had a strong product mix. There was a slight headwind in the division from Foreign exchange, SEK55 million in the quarter and R&I was approximately SEK75 million as a headwind, and we also had further logistics headwinds. On a year-to-date basis, I could say it's a pretty much copy paste of what I said for Q2. Strong growth as already mentioned, growth in all regions, operating income actually increased by 50% to 17.4% from 12.8%; with a strong leverage from sales growth, price increases and product mix. On a rolling 12-month basis, the division therefore grows by 20% on a top line perspective, and as an operating margin above 13%.

Moving on to the Gardena division; another strong performance, the division continues the growth journey that we have seen for several years now. Sales was strong in our strategic focus markets of northern and southern Europe which offset the late start to the watering season in Central Europe. And still we managed to maintain a flat sales development comparing to a record Q2 last year for the division. We actually had strong growth in all product categories, not just watering; there we -- outside of watering, we had a strong growth in robotic lawn mowers and hand tools, where the division continues to strengthen it's market positions.

There was a decline in watering; I should add that given the late start to the season in Central Europe. The solid mix and price increases were partly offset by increased raw materials or materials for the division was approximately SEK60 million in the quarter, and we've also continued our strategic investments, notably in brand and e-commerce activities during the quarter. But still, we managed to generate an operating margin of some 25.2%. On a year-to-date basis, despite the flat sales in the quarter plus 15% sales through the first half year; the earnings for the division have increased to 22.1% year-to-date and benefiting from the solid growth, solid mix and partially offset by the headwinds of FX which was SEK40 million and raw materials at SEK80 million. Looking at the rolling 12 months performance, we actually have a 15% sales growth and generating 15.9% EBIT margin; so extremely pleased with that.

Moving over to Construction; a strong rebound as Henric says, or a continued strong rebound with an organic sales growth of 31% in the quarter. And actually we had a further acquisition benefit from [indiscernible] we acquired there at the year-end, that would have generated to further 13% of the generate further 13% for organically 31% sales growth. The market has improved for the Construction industry, again during the second quarter, and the division continues to improve it's market positions in all of our main markets. The operating margin improved significantly to 13.7% from 9.9% in Q2 last year, driven from the strong sales growth, increased pricing and improved mix, notably power cutters, unlike compaction emissions [ph]. As per the other two divisions, we see headwinds in FX as SEK35 million for the division and also logistics headwinds with a slightly lower impact from raw materials impacting construction.

Year-to-date basis, organic growth 23% and generating a 13% EBIT margin. On a rolling 12% basis sales are now plus 12%, and if you remember, we were at a somewhat flat position at the end of Q1. So we've gone from a flat rolling 12 to a plus 12% on a rolling 12. And the operating margin is now at 12.7%.

Moving over to the EBIT bridges for the group, and hopefully these are well received. We actually had a very strong market driven improvement at 21% growth overall in operating margin with the market driven improvements generating some SEK700 million. Pricing was also positive in the quarter of SEK155 million, and that represents approximately 1.2% price increases, which is very much in line with our previous guidance that I'll come on to on the next page. We continue to expand in our strategic initiatives areas, this is approximately SEK165 million in the quarter, somewhat similar there to the pricing; a figure I caught it at 1.2%. Just to put that into the gross profit and SG&A buckets, it was approximately SEK70 million in gross profit and SEK95 million in SG&A activities. Raw materials gave us a headwind in the quarter, SEK140 million. Again, I'll come on to the full year guidance on the following slide. FX was negative in the quarter to the tune of SEK80 million.

Again, that's -- it's about SEK130 million negative in the gross margin and a positive in the in the SG&A. Our full year guidance is in line with previous expectations on FX where we are thinking SEK300 million to SEK350 million, and it's probably at the lower end of that guidance and as we see it today.

Moving on to the half year bridge, and then I can really flavor with the guidance. The big increase there of course is the market driven improvements of SEK1.7 billion positivity, which we're really pleased and that's really the strength of the increased market positions, the strong growth, but also the profit tools as Henric alluded to that have grown well during the first half year. Price increases, we are now at SEK270 million, that represents about 1.1% of sales; very much in line with our previous expectation. We would expect this can more or less offset our raw materials headwinds across the full year; so a guidance of something in the magnitude of SEK500 million. Strategic initiatives, SEK260 million during H1; again, just putting that down into the two areas for you at SEK95 million in the gross profit and SEK165 million in SG&A.

Raw materials were negative in the first half of the year, it was SEK40 million in Q1 and SEK140 million in Q2; so SEK180 million on roll months [ph]. We actually revised our previous guidance and raw materials upwards, we now think it is going to be more like SEK500 million to SEK550 million and the previous guidance of SEK350 million to SEK400 million; that would leave us a headwind of SEK300 million to SEK350 million in the second half year. As I said, we expect our pricing should more or less offset our raw material headwind across the full year. FX SEK250 million negative in the first half of the year, as I said guidance of SEK300 million to SEK350 million, more likely on the low end of that spectrum. So a further SEK75 million to maybe maximum SEK125 million to come in now in the second half year.

Just to remind, of course, 2020 was a special year for us in terms of seasonality; more so in terms of sales where we had 22% of the annual sales going through in Q3, that was really a periodization effect. I just want to remind you this but also, of course, we had extremely strong earnings as a result of that strong sales. We'd expect somewhat normalized conditions during Q3 this year, especially comparing to the 2020 year.

If we got to our cash, it continues extremely strong; we've actually generated over SEK3 billion in positive direct operating cash flow compared to SEK2.3 billion at the same point last year. The last year is slight negative from the acquisition effect into this as well, of about SEK270 million, so excluding that will be near a SEK3.3 billion. Of course, the main movements are the strong EBITDA generating some SEK1.3 billion more than prior, we have increased inventories during the period compared to the same period last year, partially because we put the brakes on last year when Q2 was very uncertain. We're also now increasing our component inventory ahead of our second half year, and also preparing for the coming season; so we've increased component inventory with SEK800 million.

Accounts receivable actually lower than last year despite the highest sales, and that is really down to the periodization of the sales in the quarter. Last year, very strong sales at the end of the quarter, therefore still sitting on the balance sheet; this year stronger sales in the first half of the quarter, as per our normal seasonality, and therefore that cash has been received already. Payables increased in line with our higher inventory levels, ultimately received that [ph]. CapEx I would say is pretty much identical to prior year at SEK830 million, and we will maintain our full year guidance on CapEx where we feel it will be around about SEK2.4 billion or around about 5% to 5.5% of net sales.

Moving on to capital efficiency; extremely strong performance again, of course, significantly supported by the strong sales but also strong improvements as I alluded to on accounts receivable, accounts payable in particular. We would expect this to start flattening out and probably increase a little bit as we go through the second half year, but certainly well within our 25% target levels that we talked about.

Just quickly on the balance sheet, of course, extremely strong financial position. The main items probably to call out there are inventories, inventories up some SEK700 million as reported or 8%, that shows like positive on the FX, it would have been slightly higher increase in like-for-like FX, but again, our inventory is very much in line with our plans. We are now preparing to Q3 and Q4 and also season '22. And as said, we have increased SEK800 million in component inventory, and also around about SEK200 million of the fast-track [ph] inventory in there. Receivables; I mentioned is largely the periodization and payables also. Just on the debt situation, we paid down some SEK2.7 billion of debt in the quarter, and actually since the quarter-end during early July, it was paid down a further SEK1 billion of debt.

Moving over to the ratio, therefore, of net debt to EBITDA; as Henric mentioned in the intro, we are now at an extremely healthy 0.7. This leaves us in a good position going into the second half of the year. And of course, the main benefit versus last year, really the result of the cash flow from operations, generating some SEK6.5 billion positive. So net debt in absolute terms down to SEK3.4 billion, and ultimately, that is our pension and at least liabilities, which would make up that number.

At that, I will pass back to you, Henric.

Henric Andersson

Thank you, Glen. And let's spend a few minutes on the strategy and executing strategy. And I will say, our clear sentiment is that we are executing well on a winning strategy. And I will not go through the components again, since we have done that in previous calls, but we have to highlight to pivot on product introductions.

Starting with CEORA, Glen gave quite some details as to what the product is. Let's now put that into context. And -- just like we have disrupted and transformed the residential market with this product set out to do the same when it comes to the professional turf industry, which is a very big market segment. We of course, already are now selling quite a few robotics into the pro market, but this platform is really the first extremely dedicated on a platform that we have purposely made for that industry. We launched it to the market in that sense but we showed it on June 22, and we have received very well -- very good response from customers here. And they see the same thing as we see when it comes to -- how this can actually support several ongoing trends. I mean, there is clearly, cost pressure in this industry, this is a way to reduce operating costs. And this is also a way to get to CO2 emissions, meaning that eliminate carbon in this market segment, it is also a way to provide a silent or low noise solution into these -- many times very public spaces. So there are several trends that this one will meet or generally benefit from and that's also the response we get from the market. So pivotal introduction where we now set up to also disrupt and transform the commercial turf industry.

The other introduction that's very important is the K1 pace. And this is a new client -- new standard of battery power covers. As you might know, in the Construction division, the most important product is the power cover, and also the product that to a large degree has defined the brand in that market segment. It's also in an application that consumes a lot of energy, and here we have developed a brand new battery system like the 4 volt that can complement our other professional battery system that is 36 volt, to basically enable us to step into applications that require more energy; that are lot more demanding, and here we can actually bring to the market the first battery power cutter that have petrol-like performance. So this is really now giving the Construction division the opportunity to build a strong battery offering. So, two very important introductions, not just as products, but as how they have the possibility to open up new markets for us. And as we can see, with the -- looking at the strategy to the left, that is clearly in strong support of our strategy.

Shifting gears, when it comes to the strategy, spending a little bit time on sustained weight and our commitment to sustainability. As you know, we have three targets, carbon, circular and people. When it comes to carbon, the target is to reduce our absolute CO2 emissions by 35% across our entire value chain; meaning sort of one, two and three, relative to our 2015 baseline, and this is also a science-based target. Here we're making progress, and we can actually take the next slide immediately, I think Johan. And we are now at 30% reduction; some of you might recognize that why do you say that you're making progress when that number was 32% or whatever it was here in the last meeting. But this is just a natural evolution, with product mix that was a result official during COVID. For instance, Construction that has more carbon still because there -- we are not as far along the battery, and it was depressed last year, it's now bouncing back with those kinds of things. But we are clearly progressing towards our 35% target.

When it comes to circular, it's really about how do we reduce the extraction of virgin material and natural material. And we want to link this to our innovation capability and have made a commitment to launch 50 circular innovations by 2025. So far we have no launched innovations but that's also according to plan since there is a little bit of a lead time from we launched this program until you start to see things come to the market, so the story will be a little bit back and heavy so to speak. And then we have the people target, it was about to empower 5 million customers to make sustainable choices; and this is a target where we will have the measurement in place towards the end of this year.

We're getting towards the end. If I summarize the quarter, we experienced strong and increased demand from new products, and we can see that the construction market is rebounding. We have a strong performance in the quarter, it's a record performance, and it's across all the divisions and regions. Rolling 12 sales growth is 17% and rolling 12 operating margin is 12.9%, so very strong performance as such. And as we briefly discussed here recently, we are making significant progress in our strategy execution, and we had two very important product introductions here during the second quarter that opens up opportunities for us for the years to come.

And before I hand it back to Johan here, and we can have some Q&A; I would just like to highlight here, save the date for December 1 where we will invite to a Capital Markets Day. It will be in Stockholm, and it will be official meeting, that's at least what we are hoping and aiming for it.

And with that, Johan, over to you.

Johan Andersson

Thank you very much, Henric and Glen. And with that, we are ready to open up the Q&A session. So please, operator, start the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] So, we have our first question from Frederick Avasam [ph]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Good morning, guys. Few questions from my side, if I may. Firstly, I guess you mentioned pressure on the supply chain, and that's not the first time you mentioned that but I think it sounds like you're a bit more concerned about situation also; is that correct? And has it become even more tangible over the last months? And if you could maybe talk a bit about the magnitude of that situation?

Henric Andersson

I wouldn't say that this is necessarily more severe now than before. We have really experienced quite some challenges throughout this entire pandemic, of course, the challenges are very much change in nature overtime but it's something that we have experienced all the time. And I must say that generally speaking we have been very good at mitigating them, so they haven't become material. And let's remember that we have been able to meet a strong demand, and we're up 14% in the quarter in robotics and battery, we have 27% as an example. However, that could have been yet a little bit higher if we didn't have these -- this situation. And also, our backlog is higher than it normally is.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. And then on the CEORA platform, if you could talk around your capacity here, what does that look like if you try to sort of quantify that?

Henric Andersson

I think it's too early to quantify the ambition there. I think here early on we need to zoom out a little bit and more look at a very big, very large commercial turf distance, and we will try to disrupt that with something that's radically different. And, of course, that will require some -- quite some effort and sometime just like it did on the residential side until you reach sufficient penetration so you reach a tipping point where the whole thing sort of snowball if you see what I'm saying. And -- so I think this is -- this has huge potential for us going forward. However, we need to have realistic expectations in the first few years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fair enough. Thanks. And last question from my side. I think you mentioned the European and emerging markets as the key drivers, bit surprised not hearing strong words about the U.S. market. Can you give some color on what you saw over there?

Henric Andersson

Yes. We still have a growth in North America, absolutely; a double-digit growth still, Frederick, but it was even stronger in emerging markets and Europe. So, all double-digit growth actually in has gone a division that was in relation to.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks. That's all my questions.

Johan Andersson

Operator, do we have the next question?

Operator

Yes, sorry. We have a next question from [indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to go from the -- to start with on the raw material costs, you guided for -- it's about 2.5% of sales in the second half of '21. Given that raw materials prices -- and especially, then steel are continuing to move higher, can you say anything about what we should expect for next year or the first half of next year, at least? If the 2.5% of sales is good proxy or could it be even higher than that?

Henric Andersson

No. I think we've got two dynamics. Of course, this year in the first half year we were benefited from the hedges we had, particularly on steel; we had about 80% of our H1 steel consumption hedged, which was good, so we had limited impact. So now basically we'll take the H2 rates and assertion [ph] through to H1 next year; so it can be a similar magnitude to what we talked about the H2 that could hit H1. But we've had still impacts in H1 of course, as you know, but I would probably -- if we're going to guide think about a similar magnitude towards -- say for H2 or H1 next year.

Unidentified Analyst

And in terms of promotional activities in the first half of the year in '21, can you shape that into some kind of historical perspective on normal level or is it lower promotions than normal?

Henric Andersson

Yes. Against a normal, you know, historical non-crystal [ph] then I would say it's probably a little bit lower. We had a very low level last year of promotional activities, for obvious reasons, breaks on [ph]. And then, when the month came, there was no need to promote. This year, we wanted to do more promotional activities going into the season, which we did, as Q2 has come through, it's probably still a little bit lower than we've seen in our gains in '18 or '19 type year.

Unidentified Analyst

The next question on Construction. EBIT margin was of course higher than Q1 but from historical perspective it was quite low compared to a normal second quarter. Is it as a result of Blastrac integrated or is it difficult still to pass the forward increased costs while wanting the customary cost [ph] etcetera?

Henric Andersson

No, you're spot on with the Blastrac integration where we've seen good sales, you know, contributing some 13%, 14% to 13% to the Q2 sales, and that it's dilutive at the moment to the construction division EBIT margin. It's still positive, and we are clearly aiming that it will be at the division average overtime, but that is really the diluting factor; I would say it's Blastrac so far.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Final question, then. Other costs have been higher both in Q1, Q2; I would guess that relates to both higher activity and also variable compensation. Henric can you comment on how we should look at that role going forward?

Henric Andersson

Yes, it's -- you're right, and that's why it's higher Chris; you're spot on. It's higher due to both, the short and long-terms and the programs that we've been providing for. We would expect in the second half year that stabilizes to a normalized rate and the other cost line.

Unidentified Analyst

When did you normalize the rates?

Henric Andersson

Well, we -- I said front-loaded, of course. We try to have revenue recognition and cost matching as best we can; so we're taking costs in line with a high Q1 and Q2 sales, and therefore would expect it to be in relation to the sales in the best way I can probably talk about that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Excellent.

Operator

So we have another question from Gustav Hageus. Please go ahead, sir.

Gustav Hageus

Thanks. Gustav Hageus with SEB. Good morning, guys. Two questions. Firstly, I think you mentioned the report that your ability to supply the market was perhaps a bit lower than demand. This means that you lost market shares, or that those volumes will come back to eat you and they will be able to build longer seats or how do you think that will play out?

Henric Andersson

It's always difficult to be precise on that comment, but I will say that we have a little bit of both, depending on market and product segment, there is a larger or smaller degree of the customer moving to something else or the customers waiting. So I think there is an element of both and that's why also we're bringing a backlog larger than normal with us into the third quarter.

Gustav Hageus

Now when you look at channel inventories, would you say that they are so low compared to normalized levels?

Henric Andersson

I would say that they're on the lower side versus what is normal, yes.

Gustav Hageus

Okay. And secondly, regarding capital allocation, as you mentioned, basically no financial method historically low compared to EBITDA while I assume your borrowing costs are also historically low if you were to gear up. So, could you talk a little bit about optimal capital allocation in your balance sheet? And where your priorities lie going forward?

Glen Instone

That's a question we were expecting, Gustav. So, I guess I should take it. No, of course, we are at a low level right now if we talk about our financial rating of BBB. Then we could probably have a net-debt EBITDA ratio of somewhere like 2.5 should we want to go with that that far and from a leverage perspective. So it doesn't leave us with a significant amount of firepower. You know, I think ultimately, it's a question you don't have with the board. But of course, we as a management team will guide and give advice as we see fit. But I think we should come back to this, particularly during the Capital Markets Day; how we see our future years at capital.

Gustav Hageus

Okay. I appreciate that, thank you.

Operator

So our next question is from Björn Enarson. Please go ahead.

Björn Enarson

Yes, thank you. I got a question on referring to…

Johan Andersson

Björn, if you can speak closer to your phone, Björn, if that's possible.

Björn Enarson

Yes. Is this better?

Johan Andersson

Still a bit low.

Björn Enarson

Okay. Okay. On the backlog on Husqvarna and you talked about the higher backlog heading into Q3. Can you talk a little bit about what segment that is? Is that also related to Gardena? That's the first question. And the second one is on Gardena, and regarding the situation on -- in Germany and Belgium as how does it play out now. I guess, July is a pretty important month for the voting segment? Thanks.

Henric Andersson

When it comes to the backlog, I think it is fairly well spread across the different product segments. And there are a few exceptions, but I will say generally speaking, we see something in all of them. Also, in Construction, and therefore we have a higher backlog than normal. Again, I do not want to turn this into a major problem; we have managed to take on significant -- accommodate the significant growth and we have managed to mitigate most of it. So it's not necessarily super material, but it is there. And then, when it comes to the Gardena, and let's call it the core markets, the challenge has been that there has been a lot of precipitation in those specific markets, meaning that the customer sentiment when it comes to watering and irrigation products has been lower than normal. And I must say that, I think it is a very, very strong performance to be able to offset that by growing in northern and southern Europe, and still match a remarkably high quarter from last year.

No, I think you've talked about -- you lead into Q3 etcetera; and I think that we haven't seen any big changes in the weather, so to speak. And, of course, it's going to be highly unpredictable; I mean, will it start to rain now or not. So we are planning -- we're planning for the worst and hoping for the best, meaning that we -- we need to make sure that we maximize sales in northern and southern Europe, and that we are ready to react if the opportunity opens up in the core markets.

Björn Enarson

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

So we have no further question. [Operator Instructions]

Johan Andersson

Okay. It seems that we don't have any further questions at this point of time. And we know that it's a very busy reporting day today here in in Stockholm, so I think with that if you have any further question, just reach out to us on the Investor Relation. And I think with that we thank you very much for everyone participating today over the phone and over the internet. And we wish you all a great summer. So, thank you very much.