Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

Ligand (NASDAQ:LGND) is not your typical biopharma company. It does not develop drugs itself. But to its 130 odd partners, Ligand provides the tools using which they can develop targeted therapies for various diseases. Ligand earns royalties from licensing its technologies. This is the business model.

These tools are currently five in number, listed here - OmniAb, Pelican Expression Technology Platform, Icagen, Captisol, and LTP Technology. OmniAb is a therapeutic antibody platform that develops human antibodies in vivo. Pelican uses P. fluorescens bacteria to develop protein therapeutics. Icagen develops drugs that target ion channels and transporters. Captisol is a proprietary, modified cyclodextrin, a non-toxic molecule widely used for drug development. LTP develops pro-drugs that can be delivered directly to the liver.

Ligand's portfolio reads like a who's who of biopharma molecules. Here's a list of their partnered pipeline:

Source

The company has been in existence, in one form or another, since 1987, and they have these few approved molecules, each a blockbuster. However, what is interesting to note is that 2021 is the year when they outdo their entire past history. This year, they have 6 approvals, 2 regulatory submissions and 4 major data updates from their pipeline:

Source

They haven't had a year like this before. So it is kind of surprising that the stock price is trading midway to its 52-week range.

In looking at the chart, I see that the stock price peaked on February 9.

Source

On that same day, S3 Partners highlighted Ligand as one of three stocks seeing a very high short squeeze. The other two stocks are Virgin Galactic (SPCE) and Workhorse (WKHS). So I looked at their charts, and although every stock is different, all three had one thing in common - they all had local peaks on or near February 9:

Source

Source

So it appears that the peak and the fall had nothing especially to do with Ligand's fundamentals, but it was just a result of a short squeeze. Now, historically, Ligand is one of the most shorted biotech stocks. During the GameStop (GME) brouhaha, Ligand's name appeared in most lists of highly shorted stocks - and it was the only biotech stock there.

For example, a January article cites a source which lists high short interest stocks, and Ligand appears there:

Source

I see that Ligand has now moved out of this list; here's today's list:

Source

If the shorts have moved away from this name, that means they don't consider it dead meat any longer, at current prices. I guess that's a good thing.

I would say the reason for this change of heart is that 2021-2022 is going to be a very strong year for Ligand, like I already said. The company has said it expects the first regulatory approvals for OmniAb-derived antibodies this year. That is a big deal.

Financials

Ligand's sources of revenue are three, as they say in their 10-K:

Our revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, sale of Captisol material, and contract revenue from license, milestone and other service payments.

Their Q1 breakup is as follows:

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $55.2 million, compared with $33.2 million for the same period in 2020. Royalties for the first quarter of 2021 were $7.1 million, compared with $6.6 million for the same period in 2020. Captisol sales were $31.3 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $21.1 million for the same period in 2020, with the increase primarily due to higher sales of Captisol for use with remdesivir. Contract revenue was $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $5.5 million for the same period in 2020, with the increase primarily due to the timing of partner milestone events and the acquisitions of Icagen (ICGN) in April 2020 and Pfenex (PFNX) in October 2020.

So Royalties - $7.1 mn

Captisol - $31.3 mn

Contract - $16.8 mn, for 2021. If you now take the figures for Q1 2020, and plot them, see below, you get this:

Source- The Total Pharma Tracker

This gives a graphical figure for what is important, what sales, and where the focus is. Note though that the high increase in contract revenue is a one off incident; it may not be repeated next year.

Also to be noted is that the company turned profitable this quarter:

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $18.1 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $(24.1) million, or $(1.46) per share, for the same period in 2020. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 included a $9.1 million net non-cash gain from the value of Ligand's short-term investments, while net loss for the first quarter of 2020 included a $(29.7) million net non-cash loss from the value of Ligand's short-term investments.

Also, as of March 31, 2021, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $339.2 million.

Ligand had a milestone payment due for sparsentan from Travere Therapeutics (TVTX), as announced in the May 3 earnings press release. However, a few weeks later, Travere announced that the FDA has declined accelerated approval to the molecule on existing data; so that milestone payment will be delayed.

Ligand has guided for 2021 total revenues to be approximately $291 million and 2021 adjusted earnings per diluted share to be approximately $6.15. Total revenues for 2020 were $186.4 million, so that's a nearly 60% improvement.

Bottomline

Ligand is difficult to adequately cover in a single article; they have all sorts of things going on. The key takeaway from what I discussed here is that the company is looking at a pivotal year in 2021-2022 in terms of revenue growth. Given that, and the current low price, the stock certainly looks interesting.