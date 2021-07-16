sanfel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is an industry leading builder, owner and operator of EV fast charging networks in the US. This charging networks could end up being as important and lucrative as cell towers and data centers have been for investors. EVgo is making the case that EV charging is 21st century infrastructure, and we think that is a good point to make.

The company has strategically placed itself to benefit from partnerships with owners of EV fleets like Lyft and Uber, as well as partnerships with OEMs such as GM.

Currently most of the charging network is in the coastal cities, where EV adoption has been higher, but eventually it should spread more evenly. Being one of the early movers, EVgo has been able to secure good locations for many of its charge points.

In fact the company is very proud of its early mover history, being the first to accomplish things like becoming the first charging network to go 100% renewable, or having the first 150 kW charger in the USA.

A source of competitive advantage is the size of the network due to the network effects. Most EV owners will want to become members of the biggest charging network, and the charging network with the most users can afford to invest the most in its charging point network and R&D.

EVgo presents this network effect as a business model flywheel as shown in the slide below, where the bigger the network the more value it offers its customers, and the more the company can invest to grow it.

The other main sources of moat or competitive advantage are the benefits of being the first to secure premium site locations, and the strategic partnerships with OEMs.

The end result of these business model advantages are strong unit economics with high IRR and quick paybacks. The company gives a couple of examples, one with an IRR of 35% and the other with an IRR of 30%.

Another thing to like about EVgo is that it has very high customer satisfaction levels. It also has ~2x inbound roaming compared to outbound roaming, which is a sign that EVgo's network is extensive and with good locations.

EVgo is also investing heavily in R&D to develop both advanced charge point hardware, as well as software applications to operate and manage the charge point network. This allows for a better control of the customer experience, furthering EVgo's network advantage and improving customer satisfaction.

The problem we have with EVgo is that a lot of the growth is already priced. It is currently trading at more than 100x expected 2021 estimated revenue, and more than 3x estimated 2026 revenue. We believe there is significant growth for the company ahead, but it remains to be seen if enough to justify the lofty valuation it is currently trading at.

Looking at the detailed financial forecast provided by the company we see that they are projecting 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $507 million. This gives the current fully diluted market capitalization a multiple of about ~6x to adjusted EBITDA estimated for 2027. Even though there might still be significant growth for later years, we think much of the growth is already priced in the shares today.

Conclusion

EVgo is certainly a very promising company being the leader in fast EV charging in the USA, and experiencing quick growth as EV penetration increases. That said, shares are already pricing significant growth for the years ahead.

We think investors interested in the company should add it to a watch list looking for a better entry point.