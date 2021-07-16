A Quality Opportunity For Quality

Jul. 16, 2021 2:22 PM ETIQDG, IHDG1 Like
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Traditional finance theory posits that higher quality stocks should trade at a premium to the broader market due to the perception and expectation of safety.
  • Our barometer for international quality is the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG), which launched in 2016 and has traded at a premium to the MSCI EAFE Index on a forward P/E basis since day one.
  • As of June, IQDG has been restored to a premium, albeit a modest one. It is trading almost in line with the MSCI EAFE, with a forward P/E premium of about 2%.

Ladder career path for business growth success process concept.Wooden block stacking as step stair with arrow up
marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

By Brian Manby

Something interesting is happening in the international quality market.

As my colleague Matt Wagner explained in a recent blog post, traditional finance theory posits that higher quality stocks should trade at a premium to the broader market (which contains both high- and low-quality companies) due to the perception and expectation of safety.

This premium is reflected in common valuation metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book (P/B) and forward P/E ratios-a high-quality collection of companies would have higher measures than those of the broader equity market.

Put the opposite way, lower-quality stocks should trade at a valuation discount to the broader market because they're assumed to be riskier. Therefore, they should offer more compensation from a total return perspective to entice investors to own them.

But there's often a disconnect between the way financial markets should work versus how they're working in the real world.

An Historic Opportunity for International Quality

One such disconnect is currently unfolding within the quality market for developed international equities.

Our barometer for international quality is the WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG), which launched in 2016 and has traded at a premium to the MSCI EAFE Index on a forward P/E basis since day one. However, beginning in the third quarter of 2018, this relationship began to slowly break down as lower-quality stocks rallied relative to higher-quality ones.

IQDG Forward P/E Premium/Discount Relative to MSCI EAFE

Fast-forward to late 2020, when IQDG's forward P/E ratio began trading at a discount to the MSCI EAFE for the first time ever, where it remained until just recently.

This was fundamentally at odds with the academic finance lessons we've been taught. Suddenly, there was a risk premium available to investors for owning (presumably) less risky and higher-quality stocks. Theoretically, there should have been higher expected return compensation in exchange for being more risk averse.

As of June, IQDG has been restored to a premium, albeit a modest one. It is trading almost in line with the MSCI EAFE, with a forward P/E premium of about 2%.

This is still impressively low by historical standards. Since inception, IQDG has traded at an average 16% premium to the MSCI EAFE, so its current reading is negligible.

What about Trailing Earnings?

Let's look at the affordability of international quality from another perspective.

After all, we are exiting a global pandemic where the revenues and profits of many cyclical companies with weaker balance sheets may have disproportionately suffered compared to peers on more stable financial footing. As we return to an environment of global economic growth, prices for lower-quality stocks may be buoyed by investors' renewed optimism.

Through this lens, perhaps it makes sense that lower-quality companies are enjoying a tailwind, thereby reducing the valuation premium that high-quality stocks have traditionally commanded over the broader market.

But the thesis is even stronger if we use the P/E ratio with trailing earnings instead of estimated earnings. That way, we capture at least six months of last year, when the pandemic and its economic ramifications were in full force.

IQDG P/E Premium/Discount Relative to MSCI EAFE

Using trailing earnings, IQDG remains at a deep discount relative to MSCI EAFE. Not only is the magnitude of the discount (about 11%) impressive, but it's notable that it has almost always traded at a premium since inception as well.

Historically, it has averaged a premium of about 5%. Though it has recovered from its deepest discount in March 2021, it still remains underpriced relative to the broader developed equity market.

What about Fundamentals?

Given the valuation gap, an astute investor might think there's sufficient reason for it to exist in the first place. Perhaps the underlying "quality" companies must not be as high-quality as we're led to believe. Right?

Wrong. IQDG still manages to deliver nearly three times as much return on equity (ROE) and over 7% more return on assets (ROA) than broad developed markets, resulting in about one-third as much leverage as well.

It even manages to deliver higher-quality characteristics compared to U.S. markets, proxied by the S&P 500 Index. Traditionally, developed markets have traded at a discount to the U.S. since their economies tend to be more cyclical in nature with reduced profitability metrics.

Nonetheless, IQDG outshines even the mighty, Information Technology-laden S&P 500 in a test of quality, offering 1.5 times ROE, nearly three times ROA and about half as much leverage.

…But What about Performance?

The affordable opportunity to own international quality is not a result of poor performance either.

On a year-to-date basis (as of June 30, 2021), both IQDG and its currency-hedged twin (IHDG-WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund) are in the top quartile of funds in the Morningstar Foreign Large Growth category based on NAV performance. IHDG is number two overall, while IQDG stands at #16 out of more than 450 funds.

An Opportunity Reminiscent of Value

At WisdomTree, we've preached the merits of quality exposure through U.S. markets for a long time. For once, however, there's an opportunity to access quality in developed international markets, which we have not been as optimistic about until this year.

The relative valuations described above remind us of WisdomTree's value investing ethos. But this time, the "value" opportunity is in the quality factor, which we've always believed in for the long term.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. To the extent that IHDG invests a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies of a single country or region, it is likely to be impacted by the events or conditions affecting that country or region. Dividends are not guaranteed and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As this Fund can have a high concentration in some issuers, the Fund can be adversely impacted by changes affecting those issuers. IHDG and IQDG invest in the securities included in, or representative of, their Index regardless of their investment merit and the Funds do not attempt to outperform their Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. Due to the investment strategy of the Funds, they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Heightened sector exposure increases IQDG's vulnerability to any single economic, regulatory or other development impacting that sector. This may result in greater share price volatility. Please read each Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Brian Manby, Senior Analyst, Research

Brian Manby joined WisdomTree in October 2018 as an Investment Strategy Analyst. He is responsible for assisting in the creation and analysis of WisdomTree’s model portfolios, as well as helping support the firm’s research efforts. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he worked for FactSet Research Systems, Inc. as a Senior Consultant, where he assisted clients in the creation, maintenance and support of FactSet products in the investment management workflow. Brian received a B.A. as a dual major in Economics and Political Science from the University of Connecticut in 2016, and is pursuing the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.43K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.