Energy Stocks Get Pummeled As The Inflation Narrative Continues To Correct Itself
Summary
- Following the June CPI print, value and cyclicals have materially underperformed growth.
- Bonds have also rallied relentlessly creating havoc on the macro front.
- OPEC+ discord played a role in spooking generalists, but this will be resolved soon given recent news release on Saudi/UAE agreeing to a deal.
- While the market views inflation as transitory, we know just from the oil supply side that the tailwind for inflation is there.
- As energy stocks correct, look for opportunities to add on this recent pullback.
Whether you want to view this as good news or not, our take is that the recent sell-off in energy stocks has very little to do with 1) oil fundamentals or 2) OPEC+ unity. Instead, we think the sell-off resides in the fact that the inflation narrative peaked back in June when all cyclical/value names sold off when CPI printed 5%.
We wrote this WCTW piece back on June 13 titled, "Peak Inflation Narrative Near Term And What This Means For Your Stocks." Since then, energy along with the rest of the value/cyclical names have performed poorly. So what exactly has changed since then?
Truthfully, nothing much on the fundamental side with the exception of 1) Delta Variant gaining more prominence leading to investor skittishness and 2) a massive reset in positioning from value to growth and bonds rallying.
These massive macro moves warrant our attention because, for energy specialists, we sometimes miss the forest for the trees. And in this case, the material rally in bonds along with growth names have been the central driver of the markets in the past month.
As you will see in the chart above, growth has materially outperformed value in the past month on the heels of the recent decline in interest rates.
The question going forward is - what's going to flip the momentum back? And is the recent move temporary or something more structural?
As we wrote in our OMF earlier this week titled, "Transitory Inflation Or Not, Oil Storage Draws Will Be One Of The Largest In Decades." It is very likely that inflation continues to be strong until year-end and into 2022. The sheer fact that inflation is measured on the previous year's baseline gives credence that the figure will be large. But as market commentators have pointed out, the recent driver of inflation has been used car prices, which is definitely transitory. As a result, market participants remain uncertain of the inflation narrative.
From our view, oil prices will be a key driver to inflation. The recent OPEC+ discord or the appearance of discord had spooked generalist investors that dabbled into energy. The events of March 2020 remaining fresh in many people's minds likely led to some preemptive selling in fear of an outright price war, however slim the possibility may be.
In essence, the combination of the narrative that inflation is transitory combined with OPEC+ discord likely caused the recent energy stock rout. But as we've seen in recent press reports, Saudi/UAE have likely accomplished their goal of 1) delaying production increase by a month and 2) allowing UAE to increase baseline come April 2022, which means that a deal is likely staged for early August, and market participants can expect OPEC+ unity again.
And on the inflation front, persistently strong headline inflation figures are set to persist, and with the Fed still taking a very nonchalant view of inflation, the market will eventually awaken to the fact that the fundamental drivers of inflation (like housing) are actually pushing inflationary forces higher.
Conclusion
Our take is that inflation is not transitory given the underlying fundamentals. This is especially the case considering oil markets will remain tight for years to come due to a lack of upstream capital investments. The supply growth engine of the past (US shale) will also be unresponsive this time around leaving the rest of the supply response to OPEC+.
As energy stocks correct, look for opportunities to add on this recent pullback.
