In my view, it's Lovesac's (NASDAQ:LOVE) time to shine. The fashion-forward, millennial-oriented furniture brand best known for its "Sactional" brand of products has kicked into high gear after reopening all of its showrooms across the U.S.

Lovesac is exceeding in many ways. Top-line growth, of course, is key. Lovesac has emerged from the pandemic as a hybrid omni-channel retailer, leaning heavily on its 100+ store footprint while also maintaining a vibrant online sales channel. It's expanding its product lineup to pull in more customers, and it's also enriching its gross margin profile from a variety of drivers.

Yet over the past two months, shares of Lovesac have inexplicably collapsed. Versus all-time highs above $90, Lovesac shares have corrected more than 30%. In my view, it's a perfect time to dive in to this stock:

There are a number of secular drivers for Lovesac that are more than temporary. Yes, Lovesac toward the tail end of last year enjoyed a growth surge related to the frantic moving that happened during the pandemic. But while I view this as a temporary tailwind, the fact that consumer disposable incomes have risen and that willingness to spend on comfort, especially at home, has increased are all durable tailwinds. Lovesac's social media and digital marketing presence, aimed at capturing a younger and affluent audience, also ensures a healthy core customer base for the next decade. And so while bargain, big-box furniture retailers like IKEA will always have appeal, Lovesac's higher-end and brand-focused products have found a strong foothold in the market.

Here, in my view, are the key drivers to continued success for Lovesac:

Willingness to spend on home improvement and comfort. Furniture companies, home-improvement stores, and other home-related companies were all big winners from the pandemic, due not only to the volume of moves but also due to a higher propensity to spend for comfort. Looking longer-term, this benefits higher-end furniture makers like Lovesac, whose typical Sectionals sofas run in the upper mid-tier $2,000-$3,000 range.

Furniture companies, home-improvement stores, and other home-related companies were all big winners from the pandemic, due not only to the volume of moves but also due to a higher propensity to spend for comfort. Looking longer-term, this benefits higher-end furniture makers like Lovesac, whose typical Sectionals sofas run in the upper mid-tier $2,000-$3,000 range. Growth is stellar. Even on a same-store basis, excluding the growth driven by store expansions, Lovesac is growing at a ~50% y/y pace. Analysts are expecting 36% y/y growth for Lovesac in 2021, even against a tough 2020 comp that saw growth in each quarter of the pandemic.

Even on a same-store basis, excluding the growth driven by store expansions, Lovesac is growing at a ~50% y/y pace. Analysts are expecting 36% y/y growth for Lovesac in 2021, even against a tough 2020 comp that saw growth in each quarter of the pandemic. Continued march upward in profitability. Lovesac drove a nearly ten-point increase in gross margins in 2020, and in the first quarter of 2021, margins rose 5% again. It even hit GAAP profitability for the full year 2020, something very few small-cap stocks are capable of achieving. With the market continuing to totter near all-time highs and valuation concerns routinely featuring in the headlines, Lovesac's massive profitability improvements will continue to be seen in a better light.

Lovesac drove a nearly ten-point increase in gross margins in 2020, and in the first quarter of 2021, margins rose 5% again. It even hit GAAP profitability for the full year 2020, something very few small-cap stocks are capable of achieving. With the market continuing to totter near all-time highs and valuation concerns routinely featuring in the headlines, Lovesac's massive profitability improvements will continue to be seen in a better light. Continued online sales execution. The more traffic and revenue that comes through Lovesac.com, the better. Lovesac drove nearly 3x y/y growth in e-commerce revenue in 2020, and this was a major boost to margins as well.

The more traffic and revenue that comes through Lovesac.com, the better. Lovesac drove nearly 3x y/y growth in e-commerce revenue in 2020, and this was a major boost to margins as well. Omni-channel expert. Lovesac's fleet of retail stores are now all open in some capacity, and we expect Lovesac to continue its retail expansion strategy in 2021. These small-format stores are a great way for Lovesac to spread its brand and drive more traffic online.

Lovesac's fleet of retail stores are now all open in some capacity, and we expect Lovesac to continue its retail expansion strategy in 2021. These small-format stores are a great way for Lovesac to spread its brand and drive more traffic online. Possibility of tariffs cancellation. As a consumer products company that is primarily sourced out of China, Lovesac is heavily impacted by the Trump tariffs on products imported from China, hurting gross margins by about nine points in the fourth quarter of 2020. For now, Biden has left these tariffs in place, but the new U.S. trade representative has signaled openness to discussing the issue with free-trade groups. Lovesac may stand as a possible beneficiary of a new policymaking regime in Washington.

In my view, it's a great time to buy into this growth stock.

Q1 download

Let's now dive into Lovesac's most recent first quarter results (for the three months ending in early May), reported in mid-June. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Lovesac Q1 results Source: Lovesac Q1 earnings release

Lovesac's revenue in Q1 grew 52% y/y to $82.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $75.1 million (+38% y/y) by a wide mile. The growth was driven by a number of factors. The big one was the fact that all of Lovesac's 116 stores are now open, versus limited availability in the first quarter of last year (which comps against the most difficult time of the pandemic). Store count itself has expanded from 91 stores last year, and Lovesac continues to plan on growing its store footprint in calendar 2021, supported by its cash-rich >$60 million balance sheet.

We do note, however, that the reopening of retail stores has put a small dent in internet sales, which were down -16% y/y in Q2 (though admittedly versus a very difficult comp in which e-commerce revenue grew at more than 3x last year):

Figure 2. Lovesac showroom metrics Source: Lovesac Q1 earnings release

Here's some additional context from CEO Shawn Nelson on the company's expansion plans this year, made during his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Second, showroom operations. We opened eight showrooms in Q1 and remain on track to open approximately 25 this year. Our showrooms continue to be an important component of our omnichannel model and importantly added capabilities like mobile concierge, appointments, on the spot scheduling, and showroom post-purchase specialists are further enhancing The Lovesac shopping experience. To that end, in the first quarter, approximately 25% of our showroom business was generated from appointments driving strong productivity. We also plan to test the new consumer touchpoint in the second half by incorporating up to 10 branded kiosks in our real estate strategy. These locations will be initially focused on trade areas where our core consumers live, but our brand is not yet represented by physical touchpoints. We believe that they will also serve as additional touchpoints in trade areas where we have an opportunity to gain incremental business in an asset light manner."

The company has also diversified its marketing reach, focusing specifically on targeting digital audiences through Hulu and other streaming TV platforms.

The other key point to note is that Lovesac has seen substantial margin improvements. Gross margins grew 540bps to 55.6%, driven by a number of factors. The key piece is that Lovesac has leaned in on full-price sales, which Lovesac is citing due to a "benign promotional environment" across the industry. Lovesac has also ramped production in countries like Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia to blunt the impact of U.S. tariffs.

As a result of these savings, Lovesac was also able to drive a 6% adjusted EBITDA margin this quarter, a substantial gain versus a -10% margin in the year-ago quarter.

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $61, Lovesac trades at a market cap of $923.8 million. After we net off the $65.7 million of cash on Lovesac's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $858.1 million.

Wall Street analysts are expecting $434.7 million in revenue this year (+36% y/y) and $538.9 million in revenue in FY23 (the year ending January 2023, representing continued 24% y/y growth - data from Yahoo Finance). Meanwhile, let's conservatively assume that by FY23, Lovesac can reach 11% adjusted EBITDA margins. Margins clocked in at 9% in FY21, and so this represents a one-point improvement each year: (so far, Q1 is off to a good start: adjusted EBITDA margins have improved more than 15 points versus 1Q21, though admittedly against the pandemic comp).

This would put Lovesac's FY23 adjusted EBITDA at $59.3 million, and the company's valuation at 14.5x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA. Note that there's plenty of conservatism baked into the EBITDA margin expansion assumptions, and room for upside on revenue growth as well if Lovesac keeps expanding products and store count.

Use the dip here as a buying opportunity - Lovesac is a growth stock with a long runway for success.