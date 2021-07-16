Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Investing in development stage biotechs is a tough game. Of late it has been particularly troublesome; so far this month 07/2021 has seen numerous development biotechs hitting 52 week lows. Osmotica (OSMT) is just one of many of these unhappy stocks.

Sadly its prospects going forward are limited with one potential for near term price enhancement. I have a small position. If its UPNEEQ starts to gain traction, its story will take on an entirely different and more favorable hue.

Osmotica's share price is bouncing around near its 52 week low.

Osmotica's price chart is sobering to say the least. It starts with its 2018 IPO.

With the exception of its 07/2020 FDA UPNEEQ approval spike upward, its IPO pretty much marked the high point of its attained market cap, briefly resting at ~$0.48 billion back in 2018 compared to its current market cap of ~$0.2 billion.

Its share price descent following this approval has been brutal. From peak to trough it has gone from a high of $9.67 on 07/10/2020 to a low of $2.70 on 07/08/2021, a decrease exceeding 70% in a single year. This was not simply a case of the post approval "danger zone" woes. It was also a recognition of the weakness of Osmotica's pipeline as will be discussed below.

To read Osmotica's 09/2018 S-1 in preparation for its IPO is to weep for what might have been. For optimistic folks its list of competitive strengths (pp 2-3) was compelling. Such strengths included:

Diversified Portfolio of Pharmaceutical Products...- an attractive and diversified portfolio of five promoted products and approximately 35 non-promoted products...[with] 37 U.S. patents, 125 patents outside the United States and 28 pending patent applications, the last of which expires in 2037. ...[plus] ... two NDA candidates in Phase III clinical trials ... Product Portfolio and Pipeline That Benefit from Multiple Potential Barriers to Entry. ...[including a] proprietary Osmodex drug delivery system... adaptable to many different combinations of immediate-release, extended-release and controlled- or delayed-release formulations that contain one or more drugs. ... formulation complexities and manufacturing challenges limit the number of viable competitors in the markets for our key generic products. Strong Cash Flow from Existing Product Portfolio ...[o]ur current commercial success and historical cash flow generation allow us to invest in our pipeline to support the next stage of our growth.

Oh how wonderful things could have been.

Wilier and wiser investors who paid more attention to the risk factor sections of the S-1 and to the advice of sales declines in certain key products and intense competition in others (p. 46) would have been closer to the mark.

Osmotica's broad portfolio of prospects at the time of its IPO has virtually disappeared.

Searching for Osmotica's pipeline is a vain task. Its 06/2021 Jefferies Healthcare conference slide deck (the "Jefferies Deck") has no pipeline slide. Turning to my 07/15/2021 search of its website, I find that Osmotica recognizes the concept of a pipeline. It discusses its technology for developing drugs and its R&D function which it describes as follows:

Research & Development Our research and development team leverages its expertise across a variety of scientific disciplines to focus on identifying drug compounds for reformulation to achieve: new therapeutic attributes (e.g., extended release)

new indications

bioequivalence Our development pipeline is highlighted by two product candidates in Phase III clinical trials, arbaclofen ER, and RVL-1201, as well as multiple ANDAs pending regulatory approval and other products in various stages of development. Several of our pipeline products incorporate our proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system.

When I pursue this trail I find that RVL-1201 is UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution). Its clinical trials are all complete, so it is no longer in phase 3. As for arbaclofen ER, it is a legitimate pipeline asset. As I discuss in "Osmotica: A Tough Story" ("Tough"), it is potentially quite valuable, both financially and therapeutically. Unfortunately it languishes in the never-never land world of a recently (12/2020) issued CRL.

While Osmotica, and those who suffer from the tortures of MS spasticity, are not giving up on arbaclofen ER, investors do not seem to be valuing it for much in the Osmotica story. Certainly I am not. It is frosting if some day Osmotica can wrestle up some data to get the FDA to change its mind and approve it.

The timing and probability of any such event are unknowable. However even optimists are likely not optimistic on this one; certainly I am not. So what happened to all those revenue generating therapies that seemed so enticing in Osmotica's aforementioned S-1?

After several years of underperformance as described in Tough, Osmotica recently cleaned house with these. In return for $110 million in cash and $60 million in milestones, it sold the lot to Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Osmotica's UPNEEQ has definite potential to turn the whole story around and that is management's major focus.

If you invest in Osmotica you'd best be a believer in the potential of its UPNEEQ therapy for acquired blepharoptosis ("droopy eyelid"). Not only is that about all that's left, but that is certainly management's strong focus. After listening to Osmotica's 06/2021 Strategic Sale Call (the "Call"), it is not too strong to say it is management's obsession.

Oftentimes such calls contain little new information beyond the press release announcing the call. Such is not the case for the Call. I will touch on some of the points discussed.

CEO Markison started the Call with a routine rundown of the transaction as described in the press release. He quickly moves to a discussion of how the transaction clears the deck for Osmotica to direct its entire attention to building "a franchise in ocular medicine and aesthetics (3:29-3:31/27:53)".

He then launches into an enthusiastic narrative of how the company has built a fully trained, smoothly functioning working team of >100 representatives in the field. The plan is to roll out a buy and bill strategy to eye care professionals during Q3, 2021 and in Q1, 2022 advance into the aesthetic marketplace.

He next notes as an aside that Osmotica retains all rights to arbaclofen (4:06-4:16/27:53) with a new protocol to be submitted to the FDA in July. Then without skipping a beat he notes how excited management is that it can focus its entire attention on UPNEEQ, which he characterizes as a truly one of a kind asset.

At 4:42/27:53, he opens the floor to questions. The first question asks how the deal proceeds are to be divided between paying down debt and promoting UPNEEQ. In this regard note the following excerpt from Osmotica's Q1, 2021 10-Q (p. 18):

The answer at 5:20-5:56/27:53 is that its plan is to use the bulk of proceeds to pay down existing term loans. Sadly the cash proceeds of $110 million amount to only ~half of the total due. Accordingly management is in active negotiations with several blue chip lenders who are prepared to lend into UPNEEQ'S launch.

In response to an inquiry as to the milestone payment triggers at 6:40/27:53, the company indicates an unwillingness to disclose at the current time. The next question as to UPNEEQ'S sales so far in Q2 and management's plan to attack the aesthetics market receives a far friendlier response.

EVP and COO Schaub fields the first part of this question. At 7:30-10:00 /27:53 he notes strong growth in new prescribers with revenue expected to double. Osmotica has about 11,000 UPNEEQ eye care providers. UPNEEQ patient age is dropping from upper 60's to 60 as patient base expands beyond severe cases and enthusiasm for UPNEEQ grows.

The Call continues with more back and forth about the details of UPNEEQ's launch. The overwhelming impression that comes through is that management is enthused about and committed to developing UPNEEQ's potential. There is no blueprint for this particular asset. It is multifaceted; UPNEEQ is the sole player for this condition.

CEO Markison is particularly enthusiastic about UPNEEQ's therapeutic impact. It works better and more quickly than was ever hoped. Bottom line on product performance, "it couldn't be better" (13:00-13:50 / 27:53).

Conclusion

At this point Osmotica's prospects for success or failure as an investment are very much a black box. Management is still working on the details of its upcoming financing. Management has stated in the call that its R&D expenses will be reduced but it is unsure as to the extent of the reduction.

Similarly management is feeling its way forward in marketing UPNEEQ. Its slide 11 from the Jefferies Deck set out below shows a best case scenario under which UPNEEQ might generate a billion dollars:

UPNEEQ retails for ~$200. If Osmotica nets half of that its take on each scrip filled is $100. In order to generate a billion in sales it would take 10 million scrips. Really. Is that a possibility? I don't think so.

How about enough sales to support and grow its current market cap? That is unknowable. I have taken a flyer with a small stake in this company. I plan to watch it carefully. We shall see. GLTA we're going to need it.