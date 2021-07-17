Stay Long And Diversified

The financial markets will remain in a holding pattern at elevated levels until they gain more clarity on the impact on global growth from the coronavirus delta variant and the future direction of monetary and fiscal policies.

The simple truth is that equities are the only game in town with interest rates so low and liquidity so high. Remember the axiom "Don't fight the Fed?" The Fed not only has our backs but also wants the economy to run hot. The stock market has rarely been so undervalued using Buffett's time-tested tool comparing 10-year bond yields, currently 1.31%, to the inverse of earnings yield, now 4.7%. We continue to emphasize investments in economically sensitive companies.

We see above-average growth and returns for many years to come bolstered by a global recovery; the need to build additional capacity closer to home; the move to EV, going green and new technologies; and several government-sponsored infrastructure programs.

In addition, we also own some of the great technology companies selling at reasonable valuations as we have indeed entered a new tech revolution in which all companies must spend to remain competitive. Earnings season has begun with a bang, with over 90% of the companies beating forecasts and raising future numbers. We are also paying close attention to balance sheets which have never been stronger. We expect to see significant increases in dividends and buybacks over the next year, which will support higher stock prices.

Getting vaccinated is the best protection against getting the coronavirus delta variant. More than 3.54 billion doses have been administered across 180 countries at a current run rate of approximately 31 million doses per day. In the U.S., 336 million doses have been given so far at a current rate of about 530,000 doses per day. Both the Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) vaccines are effective against the variant, which is excellent news.

Still, production must be ramped up even faster than current targets. The FDA must change the label from experimental to fully approved, which will alleviate some safety concerns. While the need for a booster shot has not been settled, we see billions of doses available next year to handle all needs such that we still see a global recovery beginning before next spring and lasting for several years.

Fed Chairman Powell was on the Hill last week giving his semiannual testimony to the Senate and House. He reiterated his view that the U.S. economy has not improved enough to begin scaling back the central bank's monthly asset purchases while adding that inflation is likely to run high in the coming months before moderating. He commented on production bottlenecks and other supply constraints as the principal cause of rapid price increases for some goods and services. He also downplayed any risks to the economy from higher asset prices.

He continues to expect inflation to moderate over time and return to the Fed range around 2%. We agree as most CPI increase was due to new and used autos, car rentals, hotels, and airfare. Used car prices have begun to cool. The CPI, excluding these areas, was up only around 2%.

The Fed Beige Book was released last week too and confirmed "moderate to robust growth," supply-side disruptions, increased bank lending, slight to moderate job gains, wage hikes at a moderate pace, labor shortages, and pricing pressures. We continue to expect the Fed to announce that they will begin tapering early in 2022, starting with reduced mortgage bond-buying, complete tapering by the end of 2022, and hike the federal funds rate by 0.25% in the first half of 2023. The bottom line is that the Fed will remain overly accommodative for several more years keeping real rates negative.

The Senate Democrats agreed to a $3.5 trillion top-line spending bill that includes most of Biden's social infrastructure agenda down from an initial level of $6 trillion pushed by the progressive Democrats. The agreement consists of Medicare expansion and excludes the bipartisan $579 trillion infrastructure bill. We need to see the spending and tax details before commenting but consider this bill overreaching from the progressives that will haunt them in next year's election, especially if inflation remains elevated.

The market still has not embraced that a traditional infrastructure bill will be passed, which we consider a mistake. By the way, child tax credit checks have begun to go out this week. It will cost us about $100 billion and clearly will boost back-to-school sales this fall.

The domestic economy continues to roll along: Industrial production increased 0.4% in June and capacity utilization rose to 75.4, jobless claims fell to a pandemic low of 360,000, import prices rose 1.0% while export prices increased 1.2%, July Empire State activity index rose to 43 while new orders hit 33.2 and shipments 43.8, inflation expectations hit a new high of 4.8%, consumer loans were substantial, the June CPI index increased 0.9% with the core up the same (read earlier comments about the CPI), the budget gap ballooned to $2.24 trillion for the first nine months down from 2020 pandemic levels, the PPI price index for final demand increased 1% in June, business inflation expectations fell 2.8% in July, and June retail sales jumped a surprisingly 0.6% with core retail sales up 1.3%. And all of this is before the child credit checks and additional fiscal stimulus.

China's second-quarter economic data was more robust than anticipated growing 7.9% from a year ago, led by strong retail sales and industrial production. The World Bank now thinks that China's economy will grow by over 8.5% In 2021. China's June imports and exports also came in well above expectations resulting in a trade surplus of $51.5 billion. And all of this has occurred before the Bank of China's easing policy last week to further stimulate growth.

We expect the ECB to change its policy guidance at its next meeting to accept inflation higher than its 2% goal, just like the Fed. Finally, Japan just lowered its growth forecast for the year due to high levels of coronavirus.

The U.S., Eurozone, and China will be engines of global growth in 2021, but we still expect the rest of the world to kick in next year as they get their arms around the coronavirus.

Investment Conclusions

We expect stock markets to move higher over the next year, driven by much higher earnings, dividends, and stock buybacks supported by accommodative fiscal and monetary policies. While we still favor the economically sensitive areas as we see many years of higher than historical growth rates supported by catch-up capital spending, the need to shorten supply lines, and multi-year government-backed infrastructure spending bills, we have also added many technology companies as we have entered a multi-year technological revolution. Naturally, we have many special situations and own no bonds as we still expect the yield curve to steepen over time.

