imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) reported that CEO Carl Giesler Jr. resigned to pursue another career opportunity (becoming CFO of Southwestern Energy). There doesn't appear to be any imminent news about SandRidge being acquired, but SandRidge appears to be in good shape now with $56.5 million in net cash at the end of Q1 2021 and a much improved cost structure.

SandRidge is also now projected to generate $74 million in positive cash flow during 2021, so it will be interesting to see what it does with its growing cash balance.

Departure Of The CEO

Carl Giesler resigned as CEO of SandRidge Energy to pursue another career opportunity. Giesler is now becoming CFO of Southwestern Energy, which had been searching for a new permanent CFO after Julian Bott (also a former executive at SandRidge) unexpectedly passed away at the beginning of 2021.

It is doubtful that Giesler's departure is a sign of any imminent acquisition of SandRidge. Executives would typically stay on until the acquisition is completed so they would receive the related change in control compensation. Giesler previously served as CEO of Jones Energy until its sale to Revolution Resources closed in January 2020.

In this case, being CFO of a much larger company (Southwestern's market capitalization is around 18x that of SandRidge's) is probably a step up from being CEO of SandRidge, and this is reflected in the 50% increase in Giesler's base pay.

Giesler did a good job at SandRidge in terms of cutting costs and getting SandRidge to a net cash position. Grayson Pranin is taking over as CEO (in addition to his current position as COO) and will continue SandRidge's focus on maximizing cash flow from its assets.

Updated 2021 Outlook

The commodity price outlook has improved a bit since I last looked at SandRidge. WTI oil prices for the second half of 2021 are above $70, while NYMEX gas prices are averaging around $3.70 for that period. As well, NGL prices have also strengthened.

SandRidge does not have hedges, so it is fully affected by any changes in commodity prices. I now estimate that SandRidge will generate $132 million in revenues during 2021.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Unit $ Million Oil 890,000 $64.00 $57 NGLs 2,000,000 $18.00 $36 Natural Gas 19,375,000 $2.00 $39 Total Revenue $132

Source: Author's Work

SandRidge is thus projected to generate $74 million in positive cash flow in 2021 before any working capital changes. This is around $2.03 per share in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $31 Production Taxes $10 Cash General & Administrative $10 Capital Expenditures $8 Total $58

Source: Author's Work

Other Items

The value of SandRidge's infrastructure sometimes gets brought up as a discussion point. More than $1 billion was spent building this infrastructure in the past, but I don't believe there is much independent value in the infrastructure.

The value of the infrastructure is in keeping SandRidge's costs relatively low as it attempts to take a harvest strategy with these assets. Selling the infrastructure would increase SandRidge's operating costs and it would only receive a fraction of what it invested in the infrastructure anyway.

Source: SandRidge Energy

SandRidge also has around $1.7 billion in federal NOL carryforwards. The potential value in this would mainly be to give SandRidge the option (now that it is growing its cash position) to make acquisitions of companies with taxable income. However, oil and gas producers typically defer most of their income taxes, so the immediate benefits would be limited assuming that SandRidge wouldn't buy companies in a different industry.

Source: SandRidge Energy

In terms of SandRidge's value as an acquisition target, the NOLs are likely to have only a modest impact there. There are NOL shell companies trading with a market capitalization of around 1% of their NOLs, and some of those companies have remained unacquired for many years. Any potential acquirer of SandRidge would be purchasing it mostly for its oil and gas assets.

Notes On Valuation

I previously estimated SandRidge's value (in late May) at $218 million or just under $6 per share. Since then, my estimate of SandRidge's 2021 cash flow has improved by around $9 million, while strip prices beyond 2021 have improved by a bit as well.

Thus in the current commodity pricing environment I am bumping up SandRidge's estimated value to around $235 million, which is approximately $6.40 per share.

Conclusion

SandRidge's CEO Carl Giesler left to become CFO of Southwestern Energy, but he has left SandRidge in solid shape with an improved cost structure and a healthy amount of net cash on hand.

SandRidge is currently projected to generate around $2 per share in positive cash flow in 2021 and commodity strip prices beyond 2021 are favorable to it being able to generate a substantial amount of additional cash. It is uncertain what SandRidge will do with its cash, but I'd estimate that it is worth $6.40 per share in the current commodity pricing environment.