Thesis: Growth Machine Getting Pricey

Since my last article (see here) on Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) in May, right after their Q1 earnings came out, the stock has risen by about 5.8% and beaten the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY). More pertinently, ADC's stock price surpassed my "Buy Under" price of $73.30.

That didn't take very long!

Analysts have also lifted their consensus one-year target price to $78.50, but for dividend growth investors ("DGI"), one can only pay so much for a stock before the combination of yield and growth are no longer favorable. Total return investors might see the momentum currently enjoyed by ADC and push the stock higher. But DGIers are not interested in total returns, because that means we would need to sell ADC in a few months or a few years. We want to hold ADC for the long haul and enjoy a massive dividend income stream someday.

Despite how much I like ADC and wish that it was my largest individual stock holding (it's still my third-largest, behind W. P. Carey (WPC) and Realty Income (O)), I no longer believe the starting yield and expected growth rate make it a "Buy" at the current price.

However, there is something that could change my mind and lift my "Buy Under" price. In what follows, let's explore what investors should be looking out for in upcoming conference calls and news releases, and let's also go over ADC's acquisition targets and thought leadership.

Hope For Faster Growth

For a low-debt net lease REIT focused on investment grade tenants, like ADC, the primary engine of AFFO per share growth is external property acquisitions. ADC issues mostly equity and some debt at a lower cost of capital than acquisition yields, and most of the spread falls down to the bottom line. Most of the "bottom line" (AFFO per share), in turn, gets paid out as dividends.

So for faster growth, ADC would need to do more external property acquisitions. Easy peasy, right? Well, with ADC's relatively narrow target property/tenant criteria, preference for one-off property purchases, and need to perform thorough due diligence on each investment, that may not be so easy.

But there're two reasons for hope. Firstly, ADC has already raised its acquisition guidance once this year, and that was after raising it three times last year for total 2020 acquisitions — and then coming in on the high end of its final guidance!

Source: ADC July Presentation

The high end of the new 2021 acquisition guidance is just shy of the $1.31 billion acquired in 2020. And in Q1, ADC closed on $386.8 million of acquisitions. Annualized, that would be $1.55 billion. If the net lease market cooperates, then ADC should be able to raise its acquisition guidance again, perhaps as early as the Q2 conference call.

Secondly, in the Q1 conference call, management rolled out their comprehensive new data management system called the "ARC," a name that sounds ripped straight out of a Marvel comic book. Now, I assume that every net lease REIT has some sort of data management system, so the fact that ADC has highlighted this new proprietary system makes me believe that there is something special about it that might increase the productivity of the acquisitions team. Hopefully, we will find out more on the Q2 conference call.

Of course, reckless growth is not advisable or desirable for conservative DGIers. But I am thinking that the value added by the "ARC" system pertains to its ability to assist ADC in making more acquisitions without compromising on underwriting standards.

Tenant Acquisition Targets

ADC recently posted on their website a list of the tenants for which they would like to acquire more properties. It's a veritable "who's who" of the nation's largest and strongest retailers and grocers:

Source: ADC Acquisition Targets

It appears that the predominant tenant industries ADC is focused on are grocery/supermarket, high-end gas station-convenience stores, automotive services, and general merchandise. Compare that to the company's current top tenants:

Source: ADC July Presentation

Of course, there is huge demand for properties leased to these high credit quality tenants right now, which means that cap rates for new acquisitions have likely compressed from the low- to mid-6% range to the high-5% to low-6% range.

If so, this isn't something to worry too much about, because ADC will be able to refinance its existing debt at meaningfully lower rates in the future. But it's something to watch for.

ADC says that it has reviewed almost $38 billion of potential acquisitions since 2018 and only closed on $3 billion in that time. That marks a reviewed-to-closed ratio of 7.9%.

Source: ADC July Presentation

In order to acquire more and more real estate, ADC will need to either increase that percentage or increase the number of deals reviewed, or both.

Another thing to watch for is the degree by which the ground lease segment of the portfolio grows. It has been expanding rapidly over the past few years and now makes up 11.4% of the total portfolio by base rent (9.9% by property count).

Source: ADC July Presentation

Why does this matter? Because, as has been demonstrated by Safehold Inc. (SAFE) in recent years, the market is willing to place a tremendous premium on ground leases. SAFE trades at around 55x 2021 FFO.

Perhaps this means that ADC will trade at a higher AFFO multiple as the ground lease segment expands. Or perhaps it means that ADC will someday spin-off its ground leases into a separate publicly traded entity in an attempt to capture that same sweet premium that SAFE enjoys.

That may make sense someday, as SAFE is basically a growth REIT, with a low yield and high appreciation prospects. But ADC is, at its core, an income and dividend growth REIT, complete with the monthly payout. For now, those two models seem to work together under one umbrella at ADC, but maybe someday management will decide that they work better apart.

Thought Leadership: Stores As Micro-Fulfillment Centers

One of the things I like most about ADC is their thought leadership. Recently, the company began putting out their own white papers (i.e. concise reports) to highlight their thinking on certain topics. Their most recent one, "Macro Vs. Micro Fulfillment Comparison," discusses two different fulfillment strategies for fulfillment of e-commerce orders in the context of grocery retailers.

Before COVID-19, the share of online grocery orders was 4%. It shot up during the pandemic, and experts predict it will be in the 15-20% range by 2025. But two different forms of processing and delivery can be utilized for these sales: a macro approach and a micro approach.

The macro approach typically utilizes centralized, high-tech warehouse distribution centers similar to the gigantic facilities used by Amazon (AMZN) for order fulfillment.

Source: Macro Vs Micro Fulfillment Comparison

Kroger (KR) has already struck a deal with the U.K.-based robotics company Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDDY) to construct 20 of these facilities. This fulfillment model could involve but does not require in-store pickup. Groceries could be sent out to last-mile centers for delivery.

The downside of the macro model is the added transportation cost of getting individual orders out to stores or last-mile distribution centers. That may be why Kroger recently downsized its commitment from 20 centralized facilities to 11. Another problem with the macro model could come from unionized workforces. Unlike Walmart (WMT), Kroger's workers are unionized, and they may eventually push back against automation if it threatens jobs or wages.

The micro approach, on the other hand, utilizes a dedicated portion of retail stores (usually the back) for sorting and fulfillment. This decentralized strategy has multiple benefits. It saves on transportation costs, allows for faster fulfillment, and prevents the need for workers to take up space in store aisles gathering items for orders. Moreover, to quote the white paper:

One of the principal tangible benefits of MFCs are that they leverage existing assets/supply chain infrastructure, while their smaller size enables operations in proximate distances to population densities.

Source: Macro Vs Micro Fulfillment Comparison

Walmart, which offers pickup services at ~3,500 of its 5,342 total stores and same-day delivery at ~2,700 of them, has leaned heavily into the micro model. Considering the sheer number and typical size of Walmart stores around the nation, it makes sense to make them double as last-mile fulfillment centers.

This second approach, which often makes more sense for tenants occupying standalone properties with full control of the premises (i.e. most of ADC's properties), is an excellent way for brick-and-mortar stores to remain mission-critical in the age of e-commerce. This development decreases the threat of e-commerce to ADC's portfolio.

Grocery stores make up 8.4% of ADC's total portfolio, and Walmart is ADC's largest tenant at 7.1% of base rent.

Source: ADC July Presentation

Bottom Line

I always feel happier and more lighthearted writing about ADC. Something about the company just makes me giddy. Then again, making money and seeing an investment thesis play out nicely always makes me giddy.

In one of my articles, I made a meme of CEO Joey Agree in which he was the genie from Aladdin, granting my request for another acquisition guidance hike. Maybe it's time to rub the lamp again.

If I could be granted two more wishes (i.e. two things that would make me consider buying more shares around the current price), here's what they would be (I will skip "more wishes" because that is obvious and the genie never grants it):

An explanation of how this fancy new "ARC" system will meaningfully improve growth, since external growth is oh-so-important to ADC. Specifically, an explanation of how it will help raise the external growth rate without compromising on underwriting standards or the quality of due diligence would be helpful. A compelling explanation of why management believes ground leases are such a good risk-adjusted long-term investment.

On this second point, I've highlighted the ground leases as a critical element of "Agree Realty's Secret Weapon," namely the versatility and anti-fragility of large, well-located, and low rent-per-square-foot properties. But my platform is much smaller than that of ADC's management team. I'd like to hear them publicly explain, in their own words, what makes their ground leases so valuable. After all, many investors might be thinking to themselves: "low cap rates, relatively flat leases, no tax benefit of depreciation — what's the appeal?"

For now, at a price of around $73.50, ADC trades at slightly over a 21x AFFO multiple. I would love an excuse to buy more ADC. Believe me, I've got an itchy trigger finger. But until we get some reason to become more optimistic about ADC's forward growth rate, mainly in the form of an acquisition guidance hike, the stock is a "Hold."