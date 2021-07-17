anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

As I continue to be on the lookout for "safe" enterprise software stocks to add and retain in my portfolio while the market sits at all-time highs, I am continually drawn to lesser-known names that have seen their share prices slide this year, often for no good reason. Sitting in this category is SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL), a former private equity-backed software company that focuses on identity management tools.

Shares of SailPoint are down ~30% from peaks while financials continue to achieve high marks, and its impending subscription transition continues to show healthy signals. Given the rapid decline in SailPoint's share price, I think it's a great time for investors to review this business and dive into the stock.

The benefits of a unified identity platform

For investors who are new to SailPoint or haven't engaged with the company in a while, we'll start from the basics: what exactly is SailPoint? In short, SailPoint is classified as an identity governance platform, which is a software category with few contenders.

SailPoint is often listed as a top competitor to Okta (OKTA); and this is only partially true. Okta's bread-and-butter is single sign on (SSO), which represents the user interface layer where users physically type in passwords (and in some cases, use some form of two-factor authentication) to get through to websites and apps. Alongside its core SSO offering, Okta also offers identity management tools as an add-on. Okta is much larger than SailPoint, at ~4x its revenue scale (but also nearly 8x its market cap).

SailPoint focuses on identity management/identity governance. This type of software basically assigns identities, access provisions, and security privileges to each member of an organization. The following chart, taken from SailPoint's website, showcases its range of capabilities and use cases

Figure 1. The SailPoint platform Source: SailPoint.com

SailPoint touts automation of identity-based workstreams. In many companies, access is still provisioned by human administrators. What that means is, if User A needs access to a particular dashboard or application for their role, they submit a ticket that may get routed through multiple layers of approval (potentially both within that person's line of reporting as well as an IT representative). This is, needless to say, an antiquated manual process that both delays business outcomes and wastes valuable managerial time.

For this reason, SailPoint often markets itself to potential prospects as an automation tool that saves them money. Its website has a potential savings calculator: based on the number of users in an organization plus the number of apps they use, SailPoint can roughly calculate what the dollar savings of moving to an automated provisioning tool are (what is shown below are SailPoint's default settings for a website visitor):

Figure 2. SailPoint cost savings Source: sailpoint.com

There are, of course, additional intangible benefits stemming from security (manual access provisioning could lead in unwanted users) and faster time-to-results.

The bullish thesis for SailPoint; valuation still modest

In my view, the long-term bullish thesis for SailPoint rests upon a wide variety of drivers:

Identity management is a true horizontal software product that is applicable to any company, any user. There is virtually no company or industry that doesn't have a need for securely logging users into internal apps. The types of workers that are addressed are also numerous: corporate staff, IT workers, and even retail employees are all in scope to provide access for.

There is virtually no company or industry that doesn't have a need for securely logging users into internal apps. The types of workers that are addressed are also numerous: corporate staff, IT workers, and even retail employees are all in scope to provide access for. Recurring/subscription software transition. This type of product, a security layer/mission-critical operational tool is a perfect candidate for a subscription software product. SailPoint has been aggressively pushing its SaaS solutions. We've known from past history that companies undergoing SaaS transitions, if successful, tend to see highly enriched valuation multiples because Wall Street prizes the reliability and profitability that comes with subscription revenue streams.

This type of product, a security layer/mission-critical operational tool is a perfect candidate for a subscription software product. SailPoint has been aggressively pushing its SaaS solutions. We've known from past history that companies undergoing SaaS transitions, if successful, tend to see highly enriched valuation multiples because Wall Street prizes the reliability and profitability that comes with subscription revenue streams. ARR growth pace. To that point, SailPoint's current ARR growth to ~40% y/y is very impressive, and already covers a good chunk of its annual revenue.

To that point, SailPoint's current ARR growth to ~40% y/y is very impressive, and already covers a good chunk of its annual revenue. High subscription gross margins. SailPoint's subscription gross margins are clocking in above >80%, giving the company massive profit scaling potential when it reaches maturity in its subscription transition.

In spite of these strengths, I still consider SailPoint to be a modestly valued stock. At current share prices near $47, SailPoint trades at a market cap of $4.37 billion. After we net off the $416.2 million of cash and $383.9 million of debt on SailPoint's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.34 billion.

For the current fiscal year (FY21), SailPoint has guided to $404-$412 million in revenue; for FY22, Wall Street analysts are expecting revenue to grow 16% y/y to $473.3 million (data from Yahoo Finance). Versus this revenue estimate, SailPoint trades at a 9.1x EV/FY22 revenue multiple. Considering the current ~20% y/y revenue growth (hampered, of course, by the subscription transition) and ~40% ARR growth, coupled with >80% pro forma subscription gross margins, I think there's still plenty of room for upside on SailPoint.

Q1 download

Let's now walk through SailPoint's most recent quarterly results in greater detail to get an understanding of how the company is progressing through its cloud transition. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. SailPoint Q1 results Source: SailPoint Q1 earnings release

SailPoint grew revenue at 20% y/y to $90.8 million in Q1, roughly matching Wall Street's expectations and accelerating over Q4's 16% y/y growth rate. We note that growth rates will be fairly choppy for some time, as subscription transitions involve changing license deals which used to contribute a large chunk of revenue upfront to a stream of payments over time.

SailPoint's ARR growth, meanwhile, is a better indicator of how its subscription transition is going. In Q1, SailPoint's ARR clocked in at $270.2 million, growing 43% y/y - showing how quickly SailPoint has been able to build its recurring base in just a year. We note as well that $270 million represents a healthy 66% of SailPoint's ~$408 million revenue guidance midpoint this year.

SailPoint is also guiding to ending FY21 with $340-345 million in ARR, which would represent 72% of next year's revenue consensus - again, a healthy coverage that should suggest further room for upside from new deals.

Figure 2. SailPoint guidance notes Source: SailPoint Q1 earnings release

SailPoint's management notes that its subscription transition is happening ahead of plan (which is actually a near-term headwind to revenue), and that customer response to the transition has been constructive. Per CFO Jason Ream's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Furthermore, our mix accelerated shift in the direction that we would like to see it go, in other words, towards SaaS and subscription. In fact, subscription represented over 70% of new software bookings in the quarter, and SaaS as a percentage of the mix was almost 10 points higher than our plan going into the quarter. As Mark mentioned earlier, we're seeing appetite for SaaS across the enterprise customer spectrum and our internal team is more comfortable than ever pitching and delivering our SaaS products. We believe that the acceleration towards SaaS that we saw in Q1 is an indicator of where this business is going in the near future, driven by strong new bookings, faster than expected mix shift and retention that was better than plan [...] Net-net, we're very happy with what is clearly the best result for long-term value, strong bookings performance and a richer mix of recurring subscription business that accelerates our growth in ARR."

He additionally noted that Q1's sales momentum has SailPoint feeling "even more bullish" about 2021 than it did entering the year. We note that while SailPoint's losses and cash flow burn widened in Q1, this again is impacted by the SaaS transition (less revenue upfront also translates to less bottom-line profits upfront), but over time, the company should be able to leverage its >80% subscription gross margins to drive significant bottom-line expansion.

Key takeaways

SailPoint's ~30% slide is a great opportunity to buy into a software business that is hugely applicable across worker types and industries, and is building a firmer long-term future by focusing on subscription sales. Stay long here.