Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

The Toronto-Dominion Bank's (NYSE:TD) fiscal third quarter earnings are coming up, and investors have got a lot to look forward to. In the earnings release - scheduled for August 26 - TD Bank will reveal its second round of results a year out from COVID-19. Investors will get to learn:

How well TD is recovering from the pandemic.

Whether Provisions for Credit Losses (PCL) are still being reduced.

Whether the Charles Schwab (SCHW) investment is still paying off.

(SCHW) investment is still paying off. And much more.

TD has always been one of the "growthier" Canadian banks. Over the last five and ten years, it has outperformed the TSX Bank Sub-index by about 8%; it has outperformed even more over a 10-year time frame. Thanks to its vast and growing U.S. retail business, TD has had a lot more growth than the average Canadian bank, and there's no sign of that stopping any time soon.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In this article, I will develop a bullish thesis on TD Bank. Drawing on economics, competitive factors, and the bank's financial statements, I will make the case that TD has further room to rise from here. I'll also review some of the risk factors facing the bank that could call my thesis into question. I'll start by looking at the bank's competitive position and then move on to financial and economic factors influencing it.

Competitive Landscape

Broadly speaking, TD Bank operates within the financial services industry, a massive industry with over a million businesses in the U.S. alone. We can narrow TD's industry further by geographic region.

In Canada, TD operates in the following industries:

Retail banking.

Commercial banking.

Brokerage services.

Insurance.

Wholesale banking (includes investment banking).

In the U.S., TD is mainly known for retail banking and brokerage services.

In Canada, competes with the five other banks in the Big Six:

Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

(RY) Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

(BNS) Bank of Montreal (BMO)

(BMO) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

(CM) National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF)

Among these, it is the second largest by market cap and the largest by total assets. Theoretically, that would seem to limit TD Bank's growth. Size is the anchor of performance, and TD is big enough that gaining significant market share in Canada is going to be tough.

But TD's U.S. operations are a different story. In the U.S., TD has two main businesses:

Retail banking.

An investment in Charles Schwab, which it also shares a business relationship with.

As a retail bank, TD is currently ranked 8th in the United States. This makes it a major player in U.S. financial services, yet one with still plenty of room to grow. TD's U.S. branches are mostly located on the East Coast. It has yet to make a major splash in California or any of the other large West Coast markets. These are huge markets that TD could break into, allowing it to continue its U.S. growth for the foreseeable future.

Source: BankRate

TD's U.S. Presence is its Ace in the Hole

The fact that the U.S. provides TD with some geographic diversification isn't its only benefit. There are also a number of benefits that come from operating in the U.S. in itself. These include:

A less regulated financial services industry. The U.S. financial services sector is perceived as being "regulated" than that of Canada, which provides many business opportunities that are not present on TD's home turf. TD's own expansion into the U.S. is an example of this: TD was able to break into the U.S. market easily while no U.S. bank has ever made a big splash in Canada, largely because of the regulations. More room for growth. As already mentioned, TD's U.S. focus gives it more room for growth than the average Canadian bank. Even though TD's U.S. retail business is large by the standards of Canadian banks, it's still pretty small compared to the U.S. financial services industry. There are entire regions in the U.S. that TD has barely begun to break into. And plenty of them have smaller bank chains that TD could easily acquire. More acquisition opportunities. Related to point #2 is acquisition opportunities. The U.S. has far more banks than Canada does - even adjusting for population size. The FDIC says the U.S. has 4518 federally insured banks, Adv Ratings says that Canada has only 83. "Banks" here means whole companies, not branches. So TD's U.S. presence gives it a foothold in a market that's ripe with smaller bank chains that could make for attractive acquisition targets.

Recent Financials

TD Bank's most recent financial statements were pretty solid. For the most recent quarter, the bank reported:

Net income: $3.7 billion, up 144% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings: $3.8 billion, up 136% year-over-year.

Canadian retail earnings: $2.18 billion, up 86%.

U.S. retail earnings: up 292%.

Earnings from the Charles Schwab investment: $246 million, up 3% compared to what TD Ameritrade contributed a year earlier.

Overall, pretty solid results. We've got earnings up by triple-digits across the board, and the Charles Schwab investment beating TD Ameritrade's earnings from the comparable quarter. Now, someone could say "of course earnings were going to pop, we had massive COVID lockdowns in the equation and huge PCL build in the prior year quarter." That's a true point, but let's look at Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2020 - the last quarter before COVID was in the picture.

Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Net income: $3.7 billion $2.98 billion Adjusted earnings: $3.8 billion $3.07 billion

... Even if we compare TD's recent quarter to the most recent pre-COVID quarter, we're seeing growth. In fact, the growth rate is pretty high: second quarter GAAP net income beat Q1 2020 GAAP net income by about 24%. Of course, this isn't exactly a year-over-year comparison: the base year is five quarters into the past. But it shows that TD's recent earnings beat was not just an "inevitable" recovery from the COVID doldrums.

Valuation

TD Bank stock has a pretty modest valuation compared to most stocks. Its multiples relative to earnings, book value and cash flow are all quite low. And when we consider the aforementioned growth, TD's multiples look even more attractive.

According to Seeking Alpha Quant, TD Bank has the following valuation metrics:

GAAP P/E: 10.6.

Adjusted P/E: 12.6.

Price/sales: 3.69.

Price/book: 1.68.

Price/operating cash flow: 1.37.

PEG: 0.29.

These are all extremely low multiples, especially the price-to-cash-flow ratio. That ratio is so low partially because of an enormous sum of securities sold in repo transactions. The $16 worth of repo deals TD did in Q4 was more than half of those sold in all of 2019. So the ridiculously low price/cash-flow ratio is a little misleading; it's largely a function of central banks working to pump money into the banking system in 2020. Still, we have low multiples to sales, earnings and book value, and a rock-bottom PEG ratio of 0.29, which shows that the valuation relative to growth is dirt cheap.

A Look to the Future

As we've seen, TD Bank has pretty high earnings growth and a pretty cheap valuation. Even if growth was tame the stock could still be a pretty good dividend play. But in fact, there is enough reason to believe that this stock will actually outperform.

Even if we take TD's growth rates down from the 100%+ seen in Q2 to 10%, we get the following results in five years (based on TTM data):

Net income: $18.8 billion.

Diluted EPS: $10.14.

At $10.14 diluted EPS and at today's stock price, TD would have an astonishingly low earnings multiple of 6.5. So even with just 10% EPS growth going forward, the company's stock is quite likely to rise, as it's not common for quality businesses to be that cheap.

Risks and Challenges

Despite all the positive things I've written about TD Bank in this article, there are some risks and challenges investors have to be aware of. In no particular order:

Persistently low interest rates. Low interest rates generally cause bank margins to decline. When rates are low, banks earn less income on their loans and on bonds they hold. They do save a bit of money on savings account balances, but the effect on loan income is much bigger, as loans have higher yields than bank accounts. We are in the midst of a prolonged period of low interest rates in both the U.S. and Canada. This is affecting the profitability of banks' loans and will continue to affect it in the future.

Low interest rates generally cause bank margins to decline. When rates are low, banks earn less income on their loans and on bonds they hold. They do save a bit of money on savings account balances, but the effect on loan income is much bigger, as loans have higher yields than bank accounts. We are in the midst of a prolonged period of low interest rates in both the U.S. and Canada. This is affecting the profitability of banks' loans and will continue to affect it in the future. U.S. exposure. The same U.S. exposure that gives TD more growth potential than the average Canadian bank also gives it more risk. The U.S. financial system has faced several major crises over the past century, Canada hasn't faced even one. Even in the 2008 recession, Canadian banks were not at risk of going under. Many U.S. banks were. This means that TD's U.S. retail and brokerage businesses are somewhat riskier than the average Canadian bank, which is more conservative than a U.S. bank.

The same U.S. exposure that gives TD more growth potential than the average Canadian bank also gives it more risk. The U.S. financial system has faced several major crises over the past century, Canada hasn't faced even one. Even in the 2008 recession, Canadian banks were not at risk of going under. Many U.S. banks were. This means that TD's U.S. retail and brokerage businesses are somewhat riskier than the average Canadian bank, which is more conservative than a U.S. bank. Inflation. Banks make money primarily off of loans, which become less valuable when inflation ticks up. Floating rate loans may see a bit of a boost, but fixed rate loans will not. Presently, inflation is running at about 5.4% in the U.S., and not far behind in Canada. This will likely have some effect on TD's real returns going forward.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line on TD Bank is this:

It's a resilient bank that is rapidly getting past the setback it took due to COVID-19, and getting back to business. Its U.S. retail business is growing again, as is its business as a whole. Even compared to the most recent pre-COVID quarter, TD's second quarter showed huge growth. Despite that, its stock still trades at rock bottom multiples. Overall, it's one of the best dividend growth plays out there.