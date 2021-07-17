metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is a communications company which provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business, and government customers in Canada. It is a buy for the conservative income investor. The management of BCE is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand by adding to its existing facilities and its streaming capability. BCE is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

BCE Inc. is a great investment for the conservative income investor who also wants steady, moderate growth as a plus. The yearly yield is great at 5.7%. A quote from the first-quarter earnings call by CEO Mirko Bibic sums up the good business expansion for the past quarter even with the impact of the COVID pandemic.

In every successive quarter since the onset of COVID, BCE had delivered sequential quarterly improvement in our operating results, and Q1 was no exception. Although the pandemic’s effects are still present, we achieved both consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for the first time since Q4 of 2019. This is an important milestone that speaks to the stability and resiliency of our operations, our ability to operate effectively under challenging conditions, the strength of our leading broadband network and services, and our management teams focused execution. We continue to grow broadband market share, adding a leading 108,468 total mobile phone, mobile connected device, retail internet, and IPTV net subscribers this quarter, an increase of 51% over last year. And with $940 million of free cash flow generated this quarter, we have the financial flexibility with $6.5 billion of available liquidity to drive both our national investment strategy and BCEs higher common share dividend for 2021. Our broadband investment acceleration program is in full swing, with over $1 billion in new capital spending in Q1. We equipped another 148,000 locations with either direct fiber or wireless home internet technology this quarter, and another 370,000 are currently under construction, keeping us on track to reach 6.9 million total homes and businesses passed by the end of this year. Bell’s 5G network is on course to cover more than 50% of the population by year-end nationally.

This shows the feelings of the CEO for the continued growth of the business and shareholder returns via increased earnings and dividends. BCE has fair growth long term and it will continue as the workforce returns as the COVID virus is totally controlled. BCE's S&P CFRA one-year price target is $49.00 with a hold rating, giving you a possible gain of 1.4% in a year and making it a fair buy at this time.

The projected one-year PE is moderate at 19, which shows that BCE is fairly valued compared with the 7% CAGR projected growth. BCE has a business that will grow from year to year as the need for more communications and streaming increases as the COVID virus is controlled. BCE Inc. is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $56 billion, well above my guideline target of at least $10 billion. Its 2021 projected increase of 7% operating revenue is good, allowing the company to have the means for growth and increased dividends. The graphic below shows 2021 priorities and the projected guidance for 2021.

One method I use to compare companies is to look at the total return compared to the market. The lower total return of 60.19% for BCE compared to the Dow base of 94.31% over my 66-month test period makes BCE a poor investment for the total return investor but provides a steady growing income for the conservative income investor. Looking back, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,300 today. This gain makes BCE a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth with increased earnings as the COVID-19 virus is further controlled and the world economy gets back to normal.

One of the major reasons to own BCE is to have a company with increasing growth as the COVID virus is controlled and as workers get back to their jobs. The company has an above-average dividend yield of 5.7% and has had increases for nine of the past ten years, making it a good choice for the dividend growth investor who wants growing yearly income. The dividend is estimated to be increased in August 2021 from $0.5891/Qtr. to $0.6191/Qtr., or a 5.1% increase, a steady increase that is typical from the previous years.

The five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 65%, which affords the company cash to increase the business by increasing the capability of existing facilities, adding new streaming capabilities, and increasing the dividend which brings value to stockholders.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter, on April 29, 2021, BCE Inc. reported earnings that beat expectations at $0.64 by $0.04 compared to last year at $0.57. Total revenues were up 14.55% at $4.65 billion compared to last year and beat total revenue by $81.88 million. This was a good report with the bottom line beating expectations and the top line up compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out on August 5, 2021, and is expected to be $0.62 compared to the previous year at $0.47.

One of my questions is would I buy the whole company if I could? The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and the above-average growing dividend makes BCE a good business to own for yearly income and moderate growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes BCE interesting is the long-term growth of its business as the need for more communications services increases for a growing economy. The graphic below shows the 2021 plan for BCE’s growth across all of its sectors which should provide growth for many years to come.

Source: Q4 Earnings call slides

The obvious risk for BCE is that a new COVID virus will hurt the business. BCE has a great service, and it keeps adding to facilities that increase their sales. It is expected that continued control of the COVID virus in Canada, increasing revenue, and earnings will continue to grow. As more businesses and people get back to work, BCE's earnings will continue their normal steady growth. There is also always the risk of government regulation that could hurt BCE's rate increases and cause a decline in earnings. Lastly, the foreign exchange ratio could change, hurting or increasing the value to none for Canadian residents as world conflicts occur.

BCE Inc. is a great investment choice for the dividend income growth investor with its well-above-average dividend yield and a fair investment for total return investors who want a SWAN-type investment. The Good Business Portfolio will add BCE Inc. to my income buy list and buy if my income positions need to increase. If you want a steadily growing good dividend income in the communications business, BCE may be the right investment for you, and it’s fairly priced with a possible 1.4% gain this year and more to come in future years.

