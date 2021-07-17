Maxiphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) presents a once-in-a-decade growth story of a company which is not only in a lucrative and fast-growing industry, but is also significantly outperforming its competitors as a result of better execution, better positioning, and a widening moat. In my view, once one fully understands Shopify, the only coherent bear argument against it centers entirely on valuation. As such, I believe that Shopify virtually a must-own for long-term investors who can dollar cost average.

Shopify 101

"The future of commerce needs to be owned by all of us - partners, merchants, service providers, tech enablers and shoppers. The masses, not the few." - Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify

Shopify describes itself as "a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size."

While many think of Shopify as an online store/website builder, they're much more than that. Their combined offerings basically make them:

An e-commerce software vendor

A content management system

A payment processor

A POS software/hardware provider

A domain name registrar

A shipping label provider

A fulfillment service provider

An alternative lender

A marketplace

We will cover each of these offerings - including competition - in depth in the latter part of the article. First, however, we will need to understand Shopify's industry/sector and the high level reasons why it is a unique and compelling investment.

The E-Commerce Sector

Source: DigitalCommerce360

The e-commerce industry has been growing rapidly, with the ratio of online sales to offline sales nearly tripling in the past decade. With penetration now at 19.5%, some may wonder whether the growth will start to slow down.

But it's likely that there's still a long way to go; in other countries like China, e-commerce has already reached 25% penetration (despite less access to internet) and is still not slowing down. The sector is likely to benefit from a variety of new trends including delivery drones, higher internet penetration, AR/VR shopping experiences, growth in the digital native population, robotic fulfillment, and technology like Shopify's which is making it easier for companies of all sizes to do business online.

Source: Ark Invest

Ark Invest estimates that e-commerce will reach 60% penetration by 2030 with two thirds of that coming from drone deliveries. And this is not just Ark with another one of its bold predictions; Nasdaq also estimates that 95% of purchases will be facilitated by e-commerce in 2040.

Based on the above projections, we can very roughly estimate that secular tailwinds alone could approximately triple the average e-commerce stock in the next 10 years, and drive another 58% return in the following decade.

And as we've seen above, Shopify is more than just an e-commerce company. It also benefits from other trends including 13.7% estimated CAGR in digital payments through 2026, 17% CAGR in alternative lending, 15.7% estimated CAGR in online content management systems through 2026, and 6.9% estimated CAGR in POS systems through 2028.

For their part, Shopify estimates that their total addressable market is $153 billion, implying that they've conquered less than 2% of it so far.

Shopify's Advantages

Strong secular trends can be enough to let a stock outperform the market. But ideally, we want to own stocks which are strong performers in their sector in addition to choosing good sectors.

That brings us to Shopify. Shopify's growth has been nearly unrivaled among its e-commerce peers over the past few years, growing revenue at an average rate of 70% per year since going public over five years ago. The same factors that fueled this growth are still very much in play.

Thriving Partnerships & Ecosystem

Source: Shopify investor presentation

The first question that many ask when looking at a new tech company is whether one of the existing tech giants can simply replicate the idea and push the challenger out of business.

With Shopify, it's clear - perhaps more so than for any other company I've seen - that this is not an issue. Shopify has formed strategic partnerships with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and a variety of other well-known commerce companies like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Shopify also has inroads in emerging markets thanks to integrations with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Shopee (NYSE:SE), not to mention its dropshipping integration with Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) AliExpress.

These partnerships allow the 1.7 million merchants on Shopify to list/advertise their stores and products on these companies' respective sites. This benefits Shopify's merchants since it increases exposure and sales, and benefits Shopify and its partners since they increase engagement and can take a cut of the increased sales. Unlike most of its partners, Shopify actually benefits from fragmentation in the e-commerce industry since it serves as a digital silk road connecting all of the online marketplaces.

Beyond these partnerships, there are also many well-known businesses outside of e-commerce that are using Shopify's technology to make online stores including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

Also in the Shopify ecosystem are the developers of the 6,000 apps on Shopify's App Store, which allows merchants to expand Shopify's offerings with a variety of third party solutions. These solutions include integrations from the companies listed above, dropshipping apps, UI enhancements, and a variety of other options such as customized inventory management. If there's functionality that a merchant needs, chances are they can find it on Shopify's App Store. Many of these solutions are subscription based products offered by full time third-party developers, and Shopify takes a 20% cut of each app's revenue.

Finally, there is Shopify's massive affiliate program where existing merchants can earn an average of $58 for each person they get to join Shopify. Shopify says that "approximately 42,200 of these partners referred merchants to Shopify over the last year."

Taking all of these groups together, as well as Shopify's employees, merchants, and customers of those merchants, it's difficult to find anyone who doesn't benefit from Shopify's continued success. Even theoretical e-commerce competitors like Amazon and Etsy are partnered with Shopify and benefit from working with them. Later in the article we will see some more direct competitors such as BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC), but it will become apparent that Shopify is leveraging its ecosystem to outrun the competition, and that the space is probably big enough for multiple competitors anyway.

Great Business Model

Source: Shopify Annual Report

Shopify's primary focus is on SMBs (small and midsize businesses). While some would argue that the most lucrative clients are larger companies that might spend more and retain better, the tradeoff is that working with bigger companies usually requires longer sales cycles and increased revenue concentration risk.

That is, smaller businesses are typically easier to acquire and arguably carry less risk at scale with more growth potential. As shown in the chart above, each year that the average business stays on Shopify, they spend more on Shopify, likely because their own business did better. This is despite the likelihood that many micro-sized businesses churn frequently as a result of their size and instability, which may drag down spend in each cohort's second year. Clearly, small businesses can still be successful in today's digital economy, and that Shopify's solutions have helped to enable this success.

Critically, when their merchants make more money, Shopify also makes more money. Shopify makes money through a monthly subscription to access its service, but most of its revenue comes from value added solutions like payment processing and fulfillment services. As the businesses using these services grow, Shopify will process more payments, fulfill more orders, and more easily upsell merchants to higher tier subscriptions. Their subscriptions start at $29 per month but can go up to $399 for more advanced services like international pricing, and even above $2000 per month for the Shopify Plus service aimed at larger brands.

While Shopify doesn't have a strong presence among larger businesses now, it's working on promoting its Shopify Plus offering to larger companies. But even if this effort fails, it's very likely that some of the 1.7 million smaller businesses using it now will be large businesses in 5-10 years, and that many of them will still be using Shopify at that point.

Because Shopify makes money when its merchants sell goods, they are basically an investor in the 1.7 million businesses using their products. But unlike traditional investments, these businesses are actually paying Shopify instead of Shopify paying them. As long as these businesses continue to succeed and Shopify continues to retain them, Shopify has an appealing long term growth driver built into its existing business model.

Speaking of retention, people often like to compare Shopify's retention rates and margins to those of cloud software companies like Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). While Shopify's growth rates have rivaled those of the aforementioned companies, this comparison is not really fair because Shopify offers more than a lightweight subscription service, is in a different sector, and appeals to tiny businesses that are by definition more likely to fail/churn.

While Shopify's 53% gross margins are undeniably lower than CrowdStrike's 74% since they process payments and offer other services, they're much better than those of typical commerce companies like Amazon (24%) and Walmart (25%). And while their margins aren't the highest around, their scale has already allowed them to reach profitability - a feat which many higher margin companies like CrowdStrike and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) have yet to achieve.

I actually expect Shopify's gross margins to worsen going forward as they move into areas like fulfillment. But providing these services will improve their merchants' businesses which in turn boosts Shopify's business. Shopify's willingness to own every vertical of the e-commerce funnel regardless of margins gives them and their merchants a path for long term sustainable growth that could allow them to one day match the size of the current tech giants... which themselves are proof that ultra high margins aren't necessary to be successful.

While lightweight subscription offerings like those of CrowdStrike and Okta have higher margins, they are less entwined with the success of their customers. They might be good investments too (and I own them) but it's not very productive to compare these companies with Shopify considering their different business models.

Nearly all of the world's most largest tech businesses are platforms that allow their users to generate more value than they do themselves (e.g. Windows, iOS, Salesforce, Visa, etc). Shopify has that potential. But even some of today's largest platforms don't directly profit from their users' success in the way that Shopify does.

Low ESG Risk

The e-commerce industry has relatively little risk of regulation compared to most other industries, since people should be free to buy and sell (almost) anything they want. The current giant Amazon has managed to have its share of troubles anyway, ranging from antitrust concerns to warehouse workers' rights to putting the mom and pop shops out of business.

But Shopify should avoid most of these issues, seeing as its entire purpose is to help the mom and pop shops, it's nowhere close to a monopoly, and it doesn't brand merchants' sites. Shopify has also gone above and beyond to protect its brand and have a positive impact on society, for example:

Committing over $5M per year to the Shopify Sustainability Fund to invest in sustainable packaging and other environmental protection efforts.

Donating up to $130M to the Operation Hope nonprofit.

Creating the Offset app which lets merchants offset carbon emissions of their shipments.

Embracing remote work and promoting employee development and creativity, earning a respectable 4.2 stars on Glassdoor.

Joining the Libra Association, a nonprofit working to build a globally inclusive cryptocurrency.

Sure, there are issues that could come up, and a few have. There have been controversies around political stores, but Shopify has refused to shut them down citing free speech and continues to host stores for both sides of the aisle. And there was recently a report that nearly 28% of Shopify stores involve scams such as fake or illegal items, although it's not clear that this issue has applied to any of the stores that are visited frequently or that Shopify has failed to take action when appropriate.

The main risk to the bottom line is probably that they would come under pressure to lower their fees/take rate to better support small businesses, but their current rates are fairly competitive.

Lack of Index Inclusion

This is a minor point, but because Shopify is a NYSE listed company based in Canada, it is unlikely to ever be included in either of the most traded indexes (the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100). Investors who normally invest passively through these indexes will miss out on Shopify's future gains, which may be substantial.

If you normally invest through these indexes and this article convinces you that there's even a slight chance of Shopify's continued alpha, you could open a small position worth about 1% of your index position. It could grow much larger in the future while presenting very little overall downside risk as a small position.

Business Details & Competition

We will now take a more in-depth look at the various parts of Shopify's business and consider the competition in each segment. We'll see that it's often the case that competitors offer a partial solution to the problems that Shopify solves, but don't completely overlap with Shopify's vertically integrated business model.

Content Management Systems

While websites can be created using technical tools like HTML and CSS, most SMBs don't have the expertise to use these tools effectively. This could be one reason why only 54% of SMBs are online today, according to Clutch.

One could view the remaining 46% of businesses as a huge opportunity, which helps to explain why a wide variety of solutions have been created to allow SMBs to build a website and manage their online presence without needing strong technical skills.

WordPress, Wix (NASDAQ:WIX), Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP), Weebly (NYSE:SQ), GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), and of course Shopify are some of the players that offer such solutions. All of their offerings typically include a website builder with themes, domain name registration, and hosting. Some also offer e-commerce solutions such as the ability to sell items on your website, process payments, and manage inventory/shipping labels.

As a result of the many competitors in this space, some analysts have gone so far as to call it commoditized. In my view, this is a bit too extreme, since each of these solutions has high switching costs and a learning curve. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that intense competition combined with frequent churn among SMBs means that these companies have to spend a significant amount of money on marketing efforts in order to acquire new users:

Marketing Cost / Revenue (2020) Delta Marketing Cost (yoy) Revenue Growth (yoy) Marketing Cost (2020) Shopify 0.21 +27% +86% 602M SquareSpace 0.42 +41% +28% 260M Wix 0.44 +42% +30% 428M

Source: The author

Note that some solutions mentioned above such as WordPress are not included in the above table since sufficient data is not available on them, either because they are private or part of a larger company.

We can see that Shopify is an exception in the chart above because it spends the least on marketing relative to revenue, and it is not ramping up its marketing spend nearly as quickly as the other companies. Despite this, and despite being a larger company, it is paradoxically growing revenue at a faster rate than the other companies.

There could be many reasons for this, one of which is certainly that as a larger company Shopify spends more on marketing in absolute dollars. But very likely, it's also because Shopify has a superior product for e-commerce websites. Consider that while all of these three solutions allow their users to create a website where they can sell items, Shopify provides or is working to provide the following unique benefits:

Sell your products on third party websites including Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, and Google (in addition to on your own website).

Have your store included in Shopify's Shop app, currently the #4 Shopping app on the App Store.

The most active third party app ecosystem, with over 6,000 apps on the Shopify App Store (vs 300 on the Wix App Market).

Fulfillment services to simplify shipping.

Take payments in multiple currencies.

Process payments and manage inventory in a physical store.

Offer "buy now, pay later" or installment payments.

These are just some of the advantages that Shopify offers. And I won't get into comparing features such as inventory management among these apps, but there are some indications that Shopify is superior here as well.

With all of these advantages, it feels increasingly difficult to find any reason for SMBs looking to build their e-commerce presence to use any product besides Shopify. This is one likely reason why Shopify is able to grow faster than its competitors despite spending less on marketing, which is in turn one reason why Shopify is profitable while the other companies are not.

What about non-commerce websites?

Another distinction between Shopify and most of these competitors is that Shopify focuses exclusively on e-commerce websites while the others also offer more general website building tools. Such tools can be useful for making blogs, photography websites, forums, scheduling websites (e.g. for gyms), etc.

It is possible that Shopify will expand into this space in the future since they already offer a lot of the features necessary to build these types of websites. However, I am not particularly concerned about Shopify's current lack of involvement here for a few reasons:

E-commerce provides a variety of value creation opportunities (payment processing, shipping, advertising/referrals, etc.) whereas a simple blog or website is unlikely to provide much value beyond an annual subscription fee.

As we have seen above, there are significant opportunities for differentiation among e-commerce website builders, whereas it is less clear that there can be significant differentiation among generic website/blog builders. (I've covered Wix separately where I discuss concerns about its lack of differentiation).

Bloating the current product with more generic website building tools could make it less intuitive and/or damage Shopify's brand.

To further prove the point of quality over quantity, we can simply look at the companies' revenues. Despite offering fewer types of websites, in 2020 Shopify generated $2.9B in revenue vs $988M from Wix and $621M from Squarespace. This is despite the fact that Shopify only has 1.7M paying users, compared to 5.5M on Wix and 3.7M on Squarespace.

Marketplaces

Shopify has revolutionized our ecommerce store. All our sales channels are integrated in one place, so we can seamlessly sell in all the places our customers are. - Kirrin Finch

The elephant in the room when it comes to e-commerce is of course Amazon, and there are other well known online marketplaces that allow third party merchants to sell goods like eBay and Etsy. There are also many international marketplaces like Alibaba, JD (NASDAQ:JD), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre. And that's just the major players in an increasingly long list that includes many other companies both big and small like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Wish (NASDAQ:WISH). Even companies like Facebook and Snapchat which were not traditionally involved in commerce have been making an e-commerce push lately, perhaps as a testament to how lucrative this space is.

While this may seem like an overwhelming amount of competition, viewing these companies as direct competitors to Shopify misrepresents the company's core business. Yes, Shopify facilitates e-commerce and is becoming a marketplace thanks to its Shop app. But the one common thread among almost all of the marketplaces listed above is that they have an integration/partnership with Shopify that allows merchants to list their products on the aforementioned marketplaces through Shopify.

It's true that Shopify can probably command a higher take rate when purchases are made directly on merchants' websites or through the Shop app. But the retail space is historically fragmented; no one retailer accounts for more than 18% of GMV, although online is currently more concentrated with Amazon having nearly 40% market share in the USA. It's not realistic to expect a single marketplace to dominate e-commerce in the long term.

Over time, it may prove preferable to be the silk road connecting multiple online marketplaces instead of just being one popular marketplace. But there's no reason why Shopify can't have both; it can connect merchants to multiple marketplaces including its own Shop app. But whether its first party marketplace is successful is not critical to Shopify's success. What is critical is that Shopify is the only marketplace poised to benefit from fragmentation among other marketplaces.

POS Solutions & FinTech

A point-of-sale (POS) system is an electronic system that enables a business to take payment for products or services in person, and typically offers an integration with online services like inventory management and sales reporting. Despite the benefits of POS systems, 56% of single store retailers aren't using one, instead using an old fashioned combination of cash registers, Excel sheets, etc. to accomplish the same purpose. As a result, the POS market is expected to grow between 6.9% and 21.9% per year until 2030.

Shopify offers a POS solution, but it competes with a variety of other companies including Square, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and Stripe. In fact, if the website building space looks competitive, the POS space is perhaps even more fragmented. For example, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) supports integration with 7 different POS systems and there's not even that much overlap between them and this top 10 list of POS systems or this one. There are POS systems specialized for each type and size of business, and they are made by companies ranging from startups to stalwarts like Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Even some of the companies mentioned in other sections like Wix are now offering POS.

And it's possible to construct strong bull cases for some other POS systems as well. For example, Square offers a well-known POS system which more or less has feature parity with Shopify's. They even have an entire webpage dedicated to Square POS vs Shopify POS where they claim that they offer slightly lower pricing among other benefits. Square even offers an online store creator with an option to transfer your data from Shopify, although it lacks many of Shopify's best features listed previously.

Square may be one of Shopify's biggest long term competitors considering that both companies are also branching into other FinTech services. For example, they are both offering alternative lending services where they leverage data acquired from merchants' usage of their POS system and other products to do risk adjustment. They can even allow the merchant to automatically pay back the loan as a portion of their future sales.

And with many businesses already using other Square services, and an increasingly large number of their customers using Square's Cash App, it could be argued that Square's offering benefits from stronger network effects than Shopify's. A similar argument could be made for PayPal's combination of Zettle POS and its Venmo cash app, although PayPal doesn't offer as many e-commerce tools.

But Square and other FinTech companies are a long way from competing with Shopify's e-commerce offerings for the same reason that Wix, Squarespace, etc. are behind. And Shopify will only compete in the area of FinTech where it's best poised to succeed - with merchants who are already using the company for e-commerce. That is, merchants who use Shopify for their online store, inventory management, etc. will be more likely to also use it for POS systems and alternative lending thanks to a vertical integration with their other offerings. This will likely happen even if Shopify's FinTech offering would otherwise be slightly inferior to a competitor's.

I like Shopify's strategy here of letting the likes of Square, PayPal, Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), big banks, etc. battle for market share in the competitive area of generic FinTech services, while it focuses more exclusively on building FinTech that enables e-commerce and integrates smoothly with its other offerings.

Even if Shopify's FinTech initiatives don't play out as hoped, it may not have that large of an impact on its business. Unfortunately, they don't break out this revenue (for example, POS is included in the merchant solutions segment which accounts for 69% of revenue), so we can't know how much adoption these solutions have. They acknowledge that the hardware sales are very small relative to overall revenue, but it's less clear how much they make off the POS transaction fees as opposed to online sales. But considering that they didn't charge for POS in half of 2020 due to covid (while revenue from merchant solutions grew massively), and that it's only available in select geographies, POS/FinTech is more likely to be a growth opportunity than a current revenue driver at risk of being disrupted.

Fulfillment Services

Shopify is working to build its own fulfillment network, which will allow it to deliver its sellers' products to their buyers. This will give Shopify control over another part of the e-commerce funnel, increasing the company's revenue and potentially improving its merchants' experience via faster and more reliable shipments.

This short video describing the offering indicates some benefits to sellers like smarter inventory management, putting the merchant's brand front-and-center, and product storage in multiple areas around the country (leading to faster shipping times).

Building this network will put Shopify in a somewhat awkward competition with companies like UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX). While it's true that Shopify's fulfillment network could cause its sellers to move away from third party fulfillment services, Shopify is also helping to drive overall growth in e-commerce which benefits companies like UPS and FedEx.

Here are some quotes from UPS to demonstrate the awkward position they're in.

"We expect to continue to face significant competition [from] e-commerce companies" -UPS "One customer, Amazon.com, Inc., represented approximately 13.3% of our consolidated revenues... Volume growth was primarily driven by business-to-consumer e-commerce, which grew by approximately 33%, led by our largest customer, Amazon." - UPS

Thus, fulfillment networks that aren't vertically integrated are seeing increased revenue from e-commerce growth while simultaneously losing market share to vertically integrated networks like Amazon's. This is not an enviable position, at least when compared to vertically integrated networks (like Shopify's) which are more likely to simultaneously gain market share and benefit from e-commerce growth.

In this sense, the main long term threat to Shopify's fulfillment network would be Amazon's (or Walmart's, etc). But as with FinTech services above, Shopify's merchants are more likely to use it for fulfillment if they're already using the company's other e-commerce offerings. Moreover, Shopify's network offers the key benefit of allowing the merchant's brand to be front-and-center, whereas companies like Amazon and FedEx use fulfillment and packaging as an advertising opportunity.

There should be enough space for multiple fulfillment networks anyway, as shown by other geographies. For example, both Alibaba and JD operate their own fulfillment network in China. Similarly, Alibaba and Sea Limited both operate fulfillment networks in Southeast Asia. In this sense, North America is unique in that Amazon is the only major e-commerce fulfillment network. Shopify appears to be ready to change that.

However, it's worth noting that fulfillment networks are expensive to build out and tend to have low margins. UPS and FedEx both operate with 15-20% gross margins. As such, while the fulfillment network presents a massive opportunity for Shopify, it's also a risk because it's so capital intensive.

E-Commerce Software Vendors

To build a Shopify-like e-commerce platform is not hard to do. What's very hard to do is replicate the partnership ecosystem and the value they drive. - Jay Myers of Bold Commerce (third party app developer for Shopify's App Store)

There are a couple "Shopify clones" which have very similar business models to Shopify but are much less popular, namely BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and WooCommerce. Like Shopify, these alternatives offer e-commerce stores, third party integrations with Facebook and others, and even POS systems. Through partnerships, they also offer payment processing, shipping/fulfillment, and more. BigCommerce went public in 2020, but less is known about WooCommerce since it's still private.

In their annual report, BigCommerce claims that Shopify is focused mostly on SMBs whereas BigCommerce serves larger companies as well, giving it more market opportunity. Yet, Shopify's Plus service is focused entirely on big businesses and all indications are that Shopify is actually more popular with big brands than BigCommerce. Brands using Shopify include Tesla (TSLA) ($644B), Sephora ($331B), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) ($314B), and PepsiCo ($192B). A longer list can be obtained here. BigCommerce has a similar list on their homepage with well known but mostly private brands like Ben and Jerry's and Skullcandy. It's not a bad list, but these aren't exactly 12-digit market cap brands like the ones using Shopify. BigCommerce just appears to be more focused on big business because it accounts for a larger percentage of its much smaller revenue.

BigCommerce also has an entire article dedicated to how they're better than Shopify because they have more functionality built into their webpages (as opposed to requiring third party extensions), which also makes them cheaper if the third party extensions aren't free. They say this is possible because they focus entirely on merchant solutions without building verticals in house.

The advantages that BigCommerce claims may be real, but they are all features that Shopify's better-staffed engineering team could build out fairly easily if they were actually losing business for lacking them. I believe that Shopify hasn't done this because it knows the importance of supporting third party developers, and I tend to agree with this approach when looking at the App Store's/Play Store's impact on iOS/Android.

Regardless of the minor differences between some features, Shopify has significant advantages which cannot simply be engineered away:

Much greater size (190B vs 4B market cap, 1.7M vs 60K merchants) which leads to stronger network effects, better brand recognition/credibility, economies of scale, and more access to capital.

Including sellers in Shopify's Shop app, currently the #4 Shopping app on the App Store.

A more active third party developer ecosystem that adds valuable features and provides advertising revenue (there are 6,000 apps on Shopify's App Store vs 875 on BigCommerce's).

A more proven management team which has a stronger track record of past success.

First party support for payment processing, fulfillment, etc. (although BigCommerce would argue that advantages them by giving them more focus, as shareholders we'd certainly prefer the vertically integrated business as long as it has similar quality and growth).

Ultimately, these similar businesses are proof that Shopify's business model is working and that it's a good business to be in. However, I don't view them as significant threats to Shopify because of the advantages mentioned above.

It's possible that these competitors will also continue to grow since there are strong enough secular tailwinds to support multiple businesses, but Shopify has outperformed them in the past and there aren't any noteworthy arguments as to why that should change. Despite being much bigger, Shopify is still growing faster yoy than these competitors. BigCommerce has been around since 2009, so if they were going to overtake Shopify, the time to do that was 10 years ago.

Other Competitors

Source: Gartner

The above chart is taken from a Gartner report on e-commerce leaders. Notably, there are many companies in this chart that we haven't discussed yet, and there are companies we have discussed that are not mentioned in their report. Many of the companies in the chart are not direct Shopify competitors since their focus is more niche, perhaps on business-to-business commerce and/or larger clients. Nevertheless, this reinforces the notion that Shopify operates in many different spaces, all of which are highly competitive.

The chart shows Shopify as the winner in execution based on its unrivaled growth and recent mid-market expansion. Gartner also notes Shopify's ease of use and large App Store as strengths.

However, they list Shopify as a challenger rather than a leader based on its "completeness of vision," basically saying that their offerings are incomplete due to their lack of popularity in business-to-business commerce (as opposed to business-to-consumer) and limited reach/availability outside of North America and Europe.

But as investors rather than prospective clients, we can view these perceived shortcomings as growth opportunities. That is, Shopify has an opportunity to move upmarket, expand internationally, and increase its appeal in B2B commerce (which it is already working on with its Handshake acquisition). And given the company's virtually unrivaled track record of execution to date, they should have a good chance of growing into these new areas as well. In the meantime, missing features like B2B tech are not likely to be considerations for Shopify's current SMB merchants.

The companies listed as leaders - namely Salesforce and Adobe - are unfortunately difficult to analyze. These are both much larger companies and as such their reporting contains comparatively little detail about their e-commerce businesses. For example, Adobe's Commerce offering is part of the Adobe Experience Manager, which is part of their Digital Experience segment, which accounts for 24% of their total revenue (and of that 24% most of it comes from unrelated products like AEM and Marketo Engage).

As such, it's unfortunately not possible for us outsiders to get a sense of how quickly their e-commerce offering is growing, how big it already is, or what their long-term vision for the segment is. Adobe does note that their offering is intended to "scale from mid-market to enterprise businesses" which seems to imply that it's not focused on SMBs like Shopify is. This approach would partially explain why Magento has only 250,000 users as opposed to Shopify's 1.7 million.

Nevertheless, these companies' ability to integrate e-commerce with their other established solutions like front office management and digital marketing presents a unique value proposition that Shopify doesn't currently offer.

While there's no denying that lack of deep knowledge about every Shopify competitor is a risk, in the case of Adobe and Salesforce there's not much cause for concern at this point. If their e-commerce solutions were growing exceptionally quickly or were already big enough to be appealing to investors, the companies would certainly make them a larger part of their reporting since they wouldn't want to leave out any info that might make someone invest in them. Until they create an e-commerce segment in their reporting or otherwise indicate that their solutions are gaining a lot of traction, I'm willing to take the risk of assuming that Shopify is outperforming them in the same way that it's outperforming BigCommerce and other competitors. As one indicator of this, Shopify is 15% more recommended on Gartner's own peer review website than Adobe or Salesforce and has 1.5x as many reviews as Adobe and 4.5x as many reviews as Salesforce.

Measuring the Competition

From the above sections, it's clear that Shopify offers many services and thus has a lot of direct or indirect competitors. The most common bear argument besides valuation is that competition will cause Shopify to lack differentiation and lose market share in an increasingly commoditized market. They point to articles like this one which list a variety of competitors and don't show Shopify as having the clear best offering.

But let's take a look at where the most direct competition stands now.

Year Founded 2020 Revenue Growth Rate (yoy) Shopify 2006 2.9B 86% Wix 2006 1.1B 30% Squarespace 2003 621M 28% BigCommerce 2009 152M 35%

Source: The Author

We can see from the above chart that Shopify and the closest thing it has to direct competitors were all founded around the same time, over a decade ago. Competition is nothing new to Shopify.

Yet despite this prolonged competition, last year Shopify brought in more revenue than all three of these competitors combined, even if we generously ignore the fact that much of the revenue from Wix and Squarespace is from generic website CMS not related to e-commerce. And despite being the largest of the group already, Shopify still has by far the fastest revenue growth rate of any of them.

This prolonged track record of success flies in the face of the argument that competition is a real concern, especially considering that complete market dominance is not even necessary for Shopify's continued growth in the massive and expanding e-commerce industry.

Source: Shopify investor presentation

As shown above, Shopify's share of U.S. retail e-commerce is second only to Amazon. Notably, none of Wix, Squarespace, BigCommerce, Wordpress, Adobe, Salesforce, Square, or WooCommerce appear on this list. Moreover, Shopify is partnered with nearly half of the companies that are listed including each of the top 4.

Although I've beaten these points to death, I'll again restate some reasons why Shopify is so far ahead of its competitors:

The largest partner network, referral network, merchant network, and third party developer network all invested in the company's success.

The most revenue, giving them more access to funding for advertising spend, further development of verticals, etc.

The best management team, at least when it comes to a demonstrated track record of past success.

The Shop app, which along with partner integrations gives merchants more exposure for choosing Shopify.

The best part is that all of these points only get stronger the more that Shopify continues to outgrow its peers and gain popularity.

Valuation & Final Thoughts

Source: Shopify investor presentation

While I tried to provide a balanced view of Shopify in this article, my bullish outlook introduces some bias. But when looking at the company's incredibly successful business and comparing it to its closest competitors, it's difficult to find points that aren't bullish. With the lead that Shopify appears to have in scale, vertical integrations, and partnerships - and the abundant future growth opportunities shown in the graphic above - making a bull case for Shopify's competitors feels like trying to make a bull case for a startup mobile OS overtaking iOS/Android.

Nevertheless, one valid concern is around valuation. With a P/S above 45 the stock is definitely not cheap, even considering its 86% revenue growth in 2020, profitability despite that growth, and decent margins. The good news - or as permabears would say, the bad news - is that Shopify's valuation is not particularly unique in this market. There's no shortage of companies like CrowdStrike, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), and e-commerce peer Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) with similar growth rates that command even higher valuations albeit with different margins and business models.

If one wants to avoid all hyper growth companies for fear of a market crash, that's a personal choice that I won't try to argue with. While history shows that dollar cost averaging and staying fully invested usually outperforms market timing, there can be personal reasons for choosing safer investments like being close to retirement.

But if there are companies worth buying at high valuations, Shopify should be near the top of that list given the strength of its business as outlined in this article. Even if one wants to argue that the company is 50% overvalued (which I don't believe it is), their rapid growth opportunities through international expansion, moving upmarket, building out the fulfillment network, integrating FinTech, and helping more businesses succeed online should allow them to close that gap within 1-2 years. But considering their estimated $153B addressable market vs less than $3B in 2020 revenue, their growth - and thus their returns - may be above the market average for many years after that.

All told, Shopify's track record of success, fantastic partnerships/positioning, increasingly unrivaled size and verticals, and abundant paths for future growth make it one of the best long term growth opportunities in the market today. I am willing to pay a high price for the company and intend to hold it as one of my largest positions for years to come.