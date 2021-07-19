Viorika/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

International investors have suffered greatly over the past decade, so why add these stocks to a US stock portfolio? Besides some risk-reduction benefits, investors need to repeat, "past performance is no guarantee of future results".

Here we see that adding a small number of international stocks provides some StdDev improvement and the CAGR loss didn't negatively affect either the Sharpe or Sortino ratio.

For investors looking for one ETF for their international equity exposure and not worried about the USD's movement, I would be Bullish on the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

A brief Review of data that supports owning International stocks

A major driver of stock performance should be the economic growth in the countries where any company operates.

Notice, based on Purchasing Power Parity data, China is #1, with India replacing the US as #2 by 2050. The world's two most populated countries, China and India, together constitute about 36% of the world's population today. Most of the new "middle class" consumer growth is also destined for those two countries.

IMF data also shows that EM and Developing countries are forecasted to grow faster than the Advanced countries, like the US, Japan, and Western Europe. VXUS has a large exposure to those faster-growing countries.

Exploring VXUS

Seeking Alpha describes the ETF as:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of global ex-US region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index. VXUS started in April, 1996. Source: Seekingalpha.com

VXUS has $48b in assets and the yield (TTM) is 2.45%. Vanguard's fee is only 8bps. VXUS invests based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index, which FTSE describes as:

The FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index is a market-capitalization weighted index representing the performance of large, mid and small cap companies in Developed and Emerging markets, excluding the USA. The index is derived from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which captures 99% of the world's investable market capitalization. Source: Research.ftserussell.com

As of the end of June, the subsector breakdown of the Index was:

The Index holds stocks in 48 different countries and claims its almost 7,400 stocks represent 99% of the international equity market. The index is reviewed in March and September. For more about the index methodology, FTSE provides a Global Index Series PDF.

The allocation across regions is:

With over 26% in Emerging Markets-based stocks, VXUS is well-positioned to grow with these countries. Europe reflects only Western Europe countries, and Pacific is Asia Developed countries. With talk and concerns about delisting Chinese stocks or their government imposing new rules on companies, investors should know that China-based companies comprise 10.5% of the ETF.

Using the more common sector breakdown, VXUS has these allocations.

Compared to most Large-Cap US equity funds, the Technology weight comes in at about half what you usually see. Overall, there seems to be a more balance between the sectors than many ETFs. As mentioned, most of the world's growing middle-class consumers live in Emerging Markets countries, so to have 20% exposure to the two Consumer sectors plus Health Care should help the ETF's performance. Of course, the increased wealth of these consumers will aid the growth in all sectors to some degree.

As of 7/15/21, the Top 15 holdings were:

Of these, I found (hopefully a good representative for those with foreign tickers) the following in the Seeking Alpha database using their Portfolio feature. It gives an idea of how fellow SA Authors and Wall Street think about them. None are rated below Neutral there, though three have poor Growth grades.

Dividend and Capital Gains

Source: Investor.vanguard.com - DVDs

Investors cannot expect a steady income stream from VXUS as the payout varies widely each quarter. VXUS has harvested some losses but is sitting on $15.76/share in unrealized gains. When realized, unless offset, these would become taxable to investors. Vanguard provides a tax document that explains this in more detail. Realized losses can be carried forward, I do not believe gains can be.

Finally, here is how the Seeking Alpha ETF grading system sees VXUS.

Grades have held steady Above Average over the last six months. The recent price movement shows why Momentum gets a C+ grade.

For more information about the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, here is a link to the Prospectus.

Portfolio Strategy

Another reason to own International stocks is to hedge against a weakening US dollar. Psycho Analyst covered that reason in his VXUS: A Dollar Hedge, Not A Value Investment article, just published.

I mentioned the choice of index can have a big impact on the ETF's results. That is not the case for these ETFs that follow different indices.

The gap between the FTSE-indexed ETFs and the MSCI-indexed funds is small in both return and risk measurements. Researching what each holds, especially country allocations, would be important in picking which ETF to own, as would fees. ACWI and DBAW have higher fees than the other three.

As shown above, Vanguard also has an ETF based on another FTSE index that has half the number of stocks by ignoring most of the Small-Cap stocks: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU).

Besides excluding the smaller stocks, the two ETFs mirror each other closely, as does their return and risk statistics. Investors preferring larger stock exposure would gravitate toward VEU, not VXUS.

For investors looking for one ETF for their international equity exposure and not worried about the USD's movement, I would be Bullish on the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, especially for its EM countries weighting.

For those believing the USD will hold steady or rise in value versus other currencies, the Deutsche X-trackers MSCI All World ex U.S. Hedged Equity ETF would be the preferred choice. For those who want to focus only on EM stocks, you might want to research the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO).