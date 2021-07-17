martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

Yesterday I read an article about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) titled "British American Tobacco: Way Overvalued In Declining Industry", after which I decided to use the "Submit your own" function for the first time (as in the screenshot above). I do not in any way intend to belittle Pinxter Analytics' work. A simple analysis showed me that the conclusions of that article aren't founded enough.

Based on income statement common size analysis and common sense, I then created my own revenue projections, which led me to a DCF model. The findings of the model speak of a rather comfortable upside potential for BTI in the foreseeable future.

Rebuttal

Pinxter Analytics claims that a) the company's revenue is saved by vaping, and b) the governments will soon take measures to limit this market. Therefore, amid a "not so healthy balance sheet", the company's stock is a sell.

The fact is that BTI is slowly transitioning its business structure to the "New Categories" and "Traditional Oral" segments, which are much safer for nicotine addicts:

Revenue, £B 2018 2019 2020 3-y CAGR New categories 0.9 1.3 1.4 15.15% Traditional Oral 0.9 1.1 1.2 8.44% Combustibles 22.9 23.0 22.8 -0.13% Other 0.6 0.5 0.4 -10.72% Total 25.3 25.9 25.8 0.64% Revenue breakdown 2018 2019 2020 3-y CAGR New categories 3.62% 4.85% 5.43% 14.42% Traditional Oral 3.72% 4.18% 4.65% 7.75% Combustibles 90.44% 88.89% 88.37% -0.77% Other 2.22% 2.09% 1.55% -11.28% Total 100% 100% 100%

Source: Author's calculations based on BTI's SEC filings

As you can see, the total revenue is growing very slowly (by only 0.64% for the last 3 years) but that transition indeed saves the growth. At the same time, Pinxter refers to analysts' forecasts that BTI's revenue CAGR will be 2.2% until 2028:

When it comes to expectations, analysts expect the company to report a sales CAGR of roughly 2.2% through 2028, the same time period of the aforementioned market industry report but slightly higher than the 1.8% expected growth rate, indicating some market share gains. <...> Source: From Pinxter Analytics' article

The second point is the fear that governments will start a real war with the tobacco companies, which will affect the revenue forecasts. In fact, this fight has been going on for many years, and it does affect the idiosyncratic risks of BTI and its peers to some extent, but the industry, as you can see, is still alive. Stagnation is clearly observed only in the "Combustibles" segment. A business built on nicotine addiction is good because no matter how the government tries to regulate it, it all depends on how quickly the global society consciously concludes the dangers of new smoking products. Before that happens, the share of the new business segments will continue to grow at the same rate. Government restrictions will affect the price of the products, and this won't only apply to BTI. The entire industry is ultimately more likely to adjust to the new constraints than not.

Common sense revenue projections and DCF modeling

Two relatively new BTI's businesses, "New categories" and "Traditional Oral", have grown quite rapidly over the past 5 years. By 2025 the total addressable market (TAM) of those is projected to grow by another 9.26% annually (CAGR):

Source: Deutsche Bank Conference, June 2021

That is, with the current market share of 12.2% (of the global TAM), the company is likely to earn up to £3.54 billion in revenue in FY2025 (the market share multiplied by the market size). In other words, this company's segment can grow with a CAGR of ~6.37%, which is quite conservative, given that in FY2020 the growth amounted to 11.30% YoY.

Units sold 2017 2018 2019 2020 4-y CAGR Combustibles, B 756 723 689 658 -3.41% New categories: 341 610 1429 2289 60.96% Vapour 140 189 226 344 25.20% THP 2 7 9 11 53.14% Modern oral 199 414 1194 1934 76.56% Traditional Oral 9 8 8 8 -2.90%

Source: Author's calculations based on BTI's SEC filings

I believe that BTI has a fairly predictable business development scenario in the next 5 years, and trends in the common size analysis of the profit and loss statement confirm this.

Common size analysis, IS 2018 2019 2020 Revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% EBIT 36.8% 34.8% 38.6% Finance cost -5.5% -6.2% -6.8% Share of associates and JV 1.7% 1.9% 1.8% EBT 33.0% 30.6% 33.6% Taxes -8.5% -8.0% -8.2% NI 24.5% 22.6% 25.4%

Source: Author's calculations

Revenue is declining amid growing operating profit margin, and since the marginality is growing faster than revenues fall, we observe a 3-year net income CAGR of ~1.87%.

I built a DCF model, taking into account all the above specifics:

Source: Author's calculations

Due to the accelerated decline in the rate of revenue growth (in certain business segments), my conclusions regarding BTI's total revenue turned out to be quite conservative (with a 5-year CAGR of -0.37%).

The next step is the calculation of EBIT and the rest of the FCFF components. I assume that the EBIT margin will increase from 38.6% (in 2020) to 39.24% in 2021, after which it'll be fixed at this level until 2025. I deliberately accelerated the growth of finance costs, to take into account the company's growing debt load. The rest of the model's metrics will be based on average values. So I end up with the following outputs:

Source: Author's calculations

As you can see, the company's net profit will fall by an average of -0.64%. So the actual EPS may indeed decline even more due to an increase in the weighted average number of shares outstanding (during the last quarter, the number of diluted shares increased by 0.05%). But it's important to remember that when valuing a company by the DCF method, we always focus on free cash flows, calculating the intrinsic value of the company based on the actual number of shares outstanding (or just comparing resulting equity value with factual market capitalization, which is the same thing).

Source: Author's calculations

The constructed model leads to the upside potential of ~42%, which is quite a lot, especially amid the dividend yield of 7.48% (with a payout ratio of 64.05%).

However, it's worth considering the obvious risks associated with my findings

Firstly, the most obvious risk is the stagnating "Combustibles" business segment. BTI is gradually moving away from it, but the share of this segment is too large to ignore. Of course, I tried to take into account how the company's revenue will react to a probable slowdown in the growth of "New Categories" and "Traditional Oral" segments, but no one can say what will actually happen to the company if this risk materializes. In current market conditions, you either go up or people just start selling your stock immediately. On the other hand, it seems to me that there's no reason to worry if you're a value investor: with the current payout ratio, BTI's dividends seem to be quite sustainable.

Secondly, my model has a lot of clumsy assumptions that cannot be ironed out by just conservatism. The model's outputs shout the loudest about it: the share of the company's terminal value accounts for 59.64% of the resulting enterprise value; typically this share should be ~70%. This fact suggests that most of the company's value is explained by discounted free cash flows in the next 5 years, which is illogical, given more than a century of BTI's operating activities history. In addition, my model is rather poor at predicting changes in the net working capital (NWC), which has historically seriously affected the company's FCFs.

Final thoughts

Despite the described risks, I believe that BTI has a future. Yes, the fundamental upside is hardly 42%, but I honestly don't understand how this company can be an idea for a short sale. The stock is currently trading at the price level of 2017, with total revenue in FY2020 33.46% more than 3 years ago:

Source: Seeking Alpha charting

With the current dividend, which has grown by an average of 5.18% over the past 5 years, even a classical DDM model would speak of double-digit growth potential.

Over the past 5 years, the total stock return amounted to -17.89%, and over three years - to -6.63%. However, it can be seen even in the chart above, that the multi-year drawdown from the 2017-18 highs is gradually recovering. This is why I don't buy any bearish thesis in general. Based on fundamental analysis, I recommend value investors buying BTI at its current levels.