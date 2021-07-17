JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) (OTCPK:CAJFF) surprised positively for FY12/2020 and Q1 FY12/2021 results. However, the newly unveiled medium-term plan underlines the core problem at the company remains unresolved - no growth. With limited scope to improve shareholder returns, we remain bearish on the shares.

Quick primer

Canon is a print business machines, imaging (primarily cameras), medical equipment and industrial optical products company, led by Chairman/CEO Fujio Mitara since 1995. In printers it competes in a crowded market with FUJIFILM (OTCPK:FUJIY), Xerox (XRX), Seiko Epson (OTCPK:SEKEY), Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY), Oki Electric (OTCPK:OKIEY), Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAY) and Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY). In cameras the key peers are Nikon (OTCPK:NINOY) and Sony (SONY). Medical equipment specializes in diagnostic imaging (CT and MRI scanners) competing with GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF), Philips (PHG), Carestream Health (part of Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF), Shimadzu (OTC:SHMZF) and FUJIFILM. Industrial equipment is primarily in flat panel display (FPD) lithography, competing primarily with Nikon and ULVAC (6728).

Q1 FY12/2021 sales by segment

Q1 FY12/2021 operating profit by segment

Q1 FY12/2021 operating margins by segment

Key financials

Our objectives

Canon beat expectations in FY12/2020 with demand recovering in H2 FY12/2020 in cameras (EOS R5 and R6 were hit products) and for inkjet printer demand from a combination of emerging market recovery and education/work-from-home. FY12/2021 is off to a strong start from low hurdles YoY, with Q1 FY12/2021 operating profits surging 114% YoY as volumes recover all-round, but especially notable in cameras, medical (as surgery volumes return) and FPD lithography equipment as postponed projects restart. Printing was flat - but the company raised FY12/2021 guidance strongly after just one quarter.

Our initial view of Canon was that it was a franchise in decline. In this piece we want to assess the following:

Were we too early to write off Canon? Look at the new medium-term plan announcement for credible growth drivers.

Outlook for shareholder returns.

We will take each one in turn.

Current business portfolio may maintain an even keel

If we put aside the issue of the mature printer business, the key question appears to be whether Canon has transformed its business portfolio sufficiently in order to grow earnings for the long term. Efforts have been made but some are more successful than others - Tokki was a master stroke in 2007 (OLED specialists) but commercial printer Océ in 2010 was questionable. Network camera company Axis in 2015 has been relatively neutral in impact so far.

FY12/2020 highlighted that some Canon "magic" is still there with the camera business. The EOS mirrorless camera range appears back on top, and demand is robust enough to limit promotion costs to enhance margins. As more office workers go back to their premises in H2 FY12/2021, there is expected to be renewed demand for multi-functional device printers. Consensus expects FY12/2021 operating profit to beat revised guidance by 8%.

It was therefore quite timely that the company unveiled its "Phase VI" plan for FY12/2021 to FY12/2025 in May 2021. The key messages appear to be that Canon will cultivate new business areas from its existing activities, and this will be a core factor in raising sales volume as well as operating margins to 12% or higher in FY12/2025 - double the level expected in FY12/2021.

We can see some potential in Canon expanding into adjacent markets to generate more sales, particularly in applying camera technology into areas such as autonomous driving and machine vision. The Medical business is highly competitive, but the addressable market continues to increase and the company has plans to enter the in vitro diagnostic market which could be a new growth driver (but sounds a little late). In terms of margin enhancement there is said to be scope for cost reductions.

The problem we sense (and consensus seems to reflect the same sentiment in FY12/2022) is that there does not seem to be any real material growth drivers. Earnings will return rapidly to pre-pandemic levels but afterwards there does not seem to be any concrete strategy. The company is self-funding but there is no major cash pile in order to invest into new initiatives, and any investing being carried out has not recorded a ROIC above 10% since FY12/2008.

Canon may have some moments in the sun going forwards, but we do not see any credible growth drivers to meaningfully offset the decline in the printer business.

Next we look at shareholder returns.

Limited cash generation for shareholder returns

The new medium term plan announcement made no mention of shareholder returns. In recent years the company has been paying dividends relatively in par with free cash flow generation. Back in FY12/2011 Canon has a net cash balance of JPY870 billion/$7.9 billion - in FY12/2021 this balance has been reduced to JPY11 billion/$0.1 billion. When we look at capital allocation over the last 10 years, we see that cash-outs are higher than cash-in. The conclusion is that there appears to be limited leeway for shareholder returns to ramp from here - unless profitability truly recover and free cash flow generation is energized.

Capital allocation (cumulative) over the last 10 years

Options to generate cash to enhance shareholder returns could be debt financing, but this looks unlikely given the conservative nature of management. Asset sales could be on the cards, but there does not appear to be a major divestment strategy on offer and asset sales over the last decade have been small.

From this we surmise that shareholder returns will be limited in scope for improvements in the future.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY12/2021 17.4x, free cash flow yield of 5.4% and dividend yield of 3.7%. These valuations in isolation are quite attractive.

However, given the context of flat growth into FY12/2022, low ROE and limited scope to improve shareholder returns, we believe the shares look relatively overpriced.

Risks

Upside risk comes from Canon demonstrating real growth as opposed to a post-pandemic return to business. This could come from a major return to office work environments, growth in popularity of digital cameras or via M&A. Earnings could see a boost as fixed costs are cut primarily in the shape of staff.

Although unrealistic there could be a possibility of Canon merging with another lens-maker business (for example Nikon or FUJIFILM) in order to consolidate the industry. A merger scenario could boost cost-cutting prospects as well as boost competitiveness in certain crossover markets.

Downside risk comes from accelerating trends in digital transformation. Office work become much less popular than before, and ASPs for printers begin to fall at a faster pace. With approximately 75% of sales derived overseas, Canon is also susceptible to forex risk with a strengthening yen.

With hurdles YoY normalizing, flat growth into FY12/2022 could see a re-rating down as earnings growth decelerates significantly.

Conclusion

We did not see the upside risk from cameras and inkjet printers in H2 FY12/2020 and the brisk start to FY12/2021 underlines a healthy bounce back for Canon as business conditions normalize. We concede that there will be instances in the future for the company to surprise on the upside in certain core competencies such as cameras and lithography/semiconductor equipment. However, as the new medium term plan highlighted there does not seem to be a core growth strategy in place. With flat growth expectations for the future and limited scope to improve shareholder returns, we believe the shares are expensive. We remain bearish on the shares.