Red Hot Inflation: Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W​) surged 6.1% higher in June from one year ago, suggesting investors ought to embrace baskets that are less likely to be disrupted if the Fed is forced to play catch-up by tightening faster than expected.

According to Fidelity’s Asset Allocation Research Team, since 1962 the early phase of every business cycle has been kindest to investors, producing an average total return over 20%. It’s been tougher sledding in the mid- to late-phases, which tend to favor groups less exposed to shifting demand tied to economic expansion or contraction. For example, healthcare stocks tend to be among one of the best places, historically, to invest during the late cycle because often, demand for healthcare products and services can’t be delayed or ignored.

Arguably, we’re still firmly within the mid-cycle phase. Gross Domestic Product remains high and it’s still driving earnings growth. However, markets are forward looking, and the odds that inflation will force hawkish fiscal and monetary policy seem to be improving. Although full-fledged tightening won’t happen all at once, bond buying programs could begin tapering this year and the Federal Reserve could begin hiking rates sometime in 2022.

If less accommodation is on the horizon, then shifting attention toward healthcare stocks could be savvy.

Early signs of life

Weekly, we score over 1,600 stocks based on 7 key factors that can cause prices to pop or drop. I explain the methodology more here, but in short, stocks are ranked based upon their history of beating expectations, anticipated earnings growth, insider buying activity, short- and long-term money flow, contra short interest analysis, valuation relative to historical P/E, and seasonality.

Once each stock is analyzed, we aggregate scores by market cap, sector, and industry to spot trends. For instance, while healthcare remains near the bottom of the mid-cap and small-cap sector ranking, it’s recently begun climbing the large-cap ranking. It remains to be seen if the move broadens to include smaller companies, but the recent improvement in big cap healthcare could signal increased institutional interest because larger, highly liquid names are the best way for big money to gain exposure to a basket quickly.

Stocks to add to watch lists today

Most of the healthcare industries we track in large cap score at or above the universe average score, led by diagnostics, drugmakers, and healthcare plans. And although mid-cap and small-cap healthcare score lower than large cap healthcare, there are pockets of strength. For example, medical devices and instruments score above average in mid cap and in small cap, medical instruments and health information are top scoring.

I recommend focusing on strong scoring stocks within strong scoring baskets, so the following table includes the highest-scoring ideas within each of these high-scoring healthcare industries.

First up, top-rated, large cap healthcare stocks.

In diagnostics, the pack is led by DexCom (DXCM). DexCom's continuous glucose monitors help diabetes patients eliminate or significantly reduce the number of daily finger sticks necessary for checking their blood sugar levels. Patients use disposable sensors that last up to 10 days and those sensors continuously track and wirelessly transmit A1C levels to the patient or caregiver’s smartphone. Automated systems that pair insulin pumps with glucose monitors are the next big thing in diabetes treatment, and DexCom’s monitor can be used with Tandem’s system and, if approved, Insulet’s system. This year, DexCom expects revenue to exceed $2.26 billion, up from $1.9 billion in 2020. Given 4 million people in the U.S. rely on mealtime insulin and only 30% of them use a continuous monitor, there's plenty of potential for significant revenue growth.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is the best-scoring big-cap drugmaker. It benefits from cancer drugs, including its mega-blockbuster, Opdivo, and fast-growing gene therapies used for blood cancer, including its recently approved CAR-T for multiple myeloma, Abecma. A post-COVID increase in doctor visits should improve prescription volumes across its line-up with Bristol Myers cancer drug portfolio providing some insulation against an economic downturn. The company estimates its late-stage and newly launched drugs could contribute over $20 billion to sales by 2029, offsetting patent risk associated with its older drugs.

Also, investors can consider Biogen (BIIB) and AbbVie (ABBV), too. Despite a drumbeat of pushback stemming from the FDA’s controversial approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, there’s a big need for new treatment options in this indication. The controversy could mean a slow launch, but that could still mean billions of dollars in sales. AbbVie's best-seller, Humira, begins facing generic competition in 2023, but new drugs targeting Humira’s approved indications have already been launched, partially offsetting the threat. For instance, Skyrizi’s total prescription share is second among U.S. psoriasis biologics at about 15%, only trailing Humira. Additionally, AbbVie could see a bounce in demand for its other top-seller, Botox, as patient demand for aesthetic treatments increase because of post-vaccination return-to-work and social events.

Switching gears, big cap health insurers, such as UnitedHealth (UNH), are also top rated. UnitedHealth just reported sales increased 15% year-over-year to $71 billion in the second quarter, resulting in earnings per share of $4.70, beating estimates by $0.25. The company’s now bested analyst forecasts in every quarter since at least Q2 2017. UnitedHealth could see a decline in employer-based products in a recession, but it’s also a big player in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, two populations that offer potential tailwinds regardless of economic growth.

LARGE CAP 7/15/2021 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 98.8 Danaher Corporation (DHR) DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 95.0 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 90.0 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 95.0 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 90 83.8 DRUG MANUFACTURERS Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 95.0 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 105 97.5 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 85.0 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 95.0 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 97.5 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 93.8 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 95.0 Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 91.3 HEALTHCARE PLANS UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) HEALTHCARE PLANS 80 85.0 Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) HEALTHCARE PLANS 80 83.8 Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE PLANS 80 83.8

In mid cap, the best scoring medical devices stock this week is InMode (INMD). Its solution allows doctors to perform aesthetic treatments, including liposuction, using radio frequency energy, which can reduce scarring and improve recovery times. Post-COVID tailwinds are driving demand for these procedures, prompting management to boost its outlook. Earlier this week, management issued Q2 guidance for sales to exceed $86.5 million and earnings per share above $1. For the full year, InMode expects revenue above $305 million, far north of the $279 million consensus outlook.

The strongest-scoring medical instrument stocks are Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) and Merit Medical (MMSI).

Hill-Rom markets various hospital products, including smart-beds, surgical tables, and products used to support respiratory patients. Its revenue growth doesn’t make it a barn burner, but it’s a steady-eddy style play with single-digit revenue growth and expected earnings growth that’s slightly better than that.

Merit Medical sells disposable products used in various cardiovascular and endoscopy procedures. Similar to Hill-Rom, it only expects single digit sales growth this year, but its bottom line could grow double-digits thanks to cost-cutting and rebounding post-COVID procedure demand. Overall, analyst estimates target earnings per share of $1.93 this year, up 17% from 2020.

MID CAP 7/15/2021 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE MEDICAL DEVICES InMode Ltd. (INMD) MEDICAL DEVICES 95 93.8 CONMED Corporation (CNMD) MEDICAL DEVICES 80 85.0 MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 80 77.5 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 80 86.3

Turning our attention to small cap, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.’s (LMAT) recent dip may offer a buy opportunity. The company's stock offering sent shares lower this week. LeMaitre, which markets products used in vascular disease procedures, expects its capital raise to bolster its balance sheet by $54 million.

The company's second quarter sales are expected to reflect roughly 65% year-over-year growth to $41 million and if you back out acquisitions, sales still increased 35%. Overall, operating income in the quarter should be between $10.9 million to $11.3 million, up 128% at the midpoint.

And the best scoring, small cap health information companies are Evolent Health (EVH) and OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX).

Evolent offers solutions to help healthcare providers and payers make the most of value-based care models that may offer better care at a lower cost than traditional fee for service models. A restructuring means its headline revenue is down from 2020, however, the company’s targeting mid-teens organic sales growth this year, which could set it up for top line growth in 2022.

Finally, OptimizeRx is enjoying growth thanks to its ability to digitize the relationship between drugmakers and doctors. Its software delivers information about its clients treatment options directly into doctors electronic health records systems. It can boost awareness of treatment options, including drugmakers financial hardship programs, and be used to improve communication and patient adherence. In Q1, OptimizeRx’s sales increased 48% year-over-year to $11.2 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.03. Demand for the company’s solution has increased because COVID restrictions pressured in-person education, so it will be important to see how sticky its revenue is in the post-COVID world. Currently, the consensus is bullish given consensus estimates call for EPS to increase 80% to $0.90 in 2022.