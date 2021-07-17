Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) has seen a successful public offering as investors like the solutions, the market opportunity and commercial traction of the company's products. While current sales multiples are high and losses are still reported, the underlying growth and market potential is huge, marking investors probably rightfully optimistic here.

Transform Ophthalmology And Optometry

Sight Sciences aims to transform ophthalmology and optometry through proprietary devices which target the underlying cause of these prevalent eye diseases.

The company has two marketed products: the OMNI surgical system and the TearCare System, targeting glaucoma and dry eye disease, respectively. With glaucoma being the most prevalent disease, the combined target market is very large at $16 billion. With current revenues posted by manufacturers at $2.7 billion for these markets, it is evident that current solutions are largely inefficient to address both markets in a good manner here.

The OMNI is a hand-held and single-use device used by surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure with a safe minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). The OMNI is authorized by the FDA in all adult primary open-angle glaucoma standalone procedures or in combination with cataract procedures and is responsible for the vast majority of sales reported by the company. The company has commercialized the OMNI from early 2018 on.

The TearCare system uses a wearable, open-eye design to apply localized heat to the eyelid in a customized way. Hereby obstructions from meibomian and dysfunction are addressed, a primary cause of DED (dry eye disease) yet this is must a minor portion of the business, responsible for just 6% of sales. This comes after the company only started commercialization of this product in April 2019.

The potential is huge as 102 million people across the globe suffer from Glaucoma of which primary open-angle glaucoma is the most prevalent case, affecting 60 million people across the globe, of which more than 4 million in the US. The addressable market for OMNI is pegged at $6 billion, while manufacturers generate just $350 million in revenues.

Dry eye diseases impact more than 700 million people across the globe and nearly 40 million in the US, yet many are undiagnosed. The US market opportunity is pegged at $10 billion, while current solutions of peers generate just a hundred million in revenues, indicating that the current measures are who fully inadequate.

Valuation & Offering Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 10 million shares in a price range between $23 and $24, with final pricing set at the higher price of the range. This means that the company will see gross proceeds of around $240 million from the offering.

The company has 45.3 million shares outstanding which means that equity is awarded a $1.09 billion valuation at the offer price. This valuation includes a pro forma cash position of around a quarter of a billion, for a $840 million operating asset valuation.

Looking at the underlying results, we see revenues at just $7.5 million in 2018 when OMNI made its debut. These results were accompanied by a $14.3 million operating loss. Revenues tripled to $23.3 million in 2019 as operating losses of $24.0 million were largely in line with the reported revenues.

In the year 2020, impacted in a big way by Covid-19 of course, revenues still rose 18% to $27.6 million, albeit operating losses increased to $32.2 million, surpassing revenues in a bigger way as well. The slower pace of growth should be seen on a quarter by quarter basis. First quarter sales of $6.5 million were solid in 2020, as revenues fell off a cliff to just $3.5 billion in the second quarter.

Revenues recovered spectacularly to $8.7 million in the third quarter, rose to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter, but fell back a bit to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. With a run rate at $34 million a year, the expectations are high at 25 times sales, as the sequential growth is no longer seen in recent quarters.

In that light, it is comforting that the company sees second quarter sales at a midpoint of $12.5 million, after three quarters of stagnation. Despite the big increase in sales on a sequential basis, operating losses are still seen at a midpoint of $11.3 million, quite some burn rate. However, with sales trending at $50 million a year here, operating asset valuations have compressed to 17 times sales.

These conclusions are based on the offer price, as shares rose to $33 currently. This $9 move higher added more than $400 million to the valuation and expectations, boosting the operating asset valuation to roughly one and a quarter of a billion, for a 25 times annualized sales multiple.

Concluding Thoughts

Other than the clear valuation concerns and continued losses, there are some other risks. This includes reimbursement coverage risks and competition from a whole range of peers. This includes the names like Glaukos, AbbVie, Novartis, Alcon, Johnson & Johnson, and many others.

Other risks include the large reliance on a single product (which can be painful if the FDA changes its stance, or product issues arise), as well as reliance on third party manufacturing and sourcing of key input materials.

Given the rapid commercial traction, including the solid sales numbers in the second quarter, and the huge addressable market, I am quite optimistic. With sales running at just $50 million a year, the potential is very high, and growth rates are high, making the near term sales multiples not that meaningful.

I like the potential of the business and the traction, and while expectations are high, a just over a billion valuation in relation to the market opportunity and growth seems perhaps reasonable, although it requires real execution in the quarters and years to come. Amidst all of this, I am not actively chasing the shares yet here, but shares definitely deserve a spot on my watch list.