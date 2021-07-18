RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based Gran Colombia (OTCQX:TPRFF) is a gold and silver exploration, development, and production company mainly focusing on Colombia.

The wholly-owned Segovia operations in Colombia is the main asset for the company.

However, the company owns 44.3% (not including warrants) or 53.2% (with warrants) of the Marmato mine Project in Colombia, under Caldas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:ALLXF), which it spun out on February 25, 2020, through a reverse takeover with Bluenose Gold.

Source: Presentation

Also, the company recent transactions:

On February 4, 2021, Gran Colombia's equity interest in Aris decreased from 53.5% to 44.3%. Gran Colombia recorded a gain on the loss of control of $56.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, commencing February 4, 2021, Gran Colombia ceased consolidating Aris in its financial statements and began equity accounting for its investment in Aris. On March 15, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which it proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold X it does not already own. Source: Presentation

The company reported its first-quarter 2021 results on May 13, 2021, and on July 15, 2021, announced the second-quarter gold production and other details concerning repayment of debt. This article will analyze that news in detail.

The investment thesis is clear, whereas the gold price outlook is uncertain and depends on the Fed decision to battle rampant inflation. The company presents a solid balance sheet with no net debt and steady production with excellent growth potential.

However, the gold sector is highly volatile and generally tightly correlated to the gold price. Still, in some instances, the gold miners follow the market trend and can diverge as we are experiencing now. The gold price trade well above $1,800 per ounce, but the gold miners are suffering steep losses. It is what we have been experiencing this week. A divergence situation that I consider as an opportunity.

Hence, I recommend trading the short term with about 50% of your position to reduce your risk exposure.

Important note: TPRFF has recently underperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) after a long period of stagnation. It is a good sign for 2021.

Data by YCharts

CFO Mike Davies said in the Q1 conference call:

While Segovia is the epicenter of our free cash flow generation, we also have a solid portfolio of investments, capable of creating value for our shareholders.

YouTube video: Beyond gold.

Gran Colombia - Financial Snapshot 1Q'21 - The Raw Numbers

Gran Colombia 4Q '19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues In $ Million 88.46 100.98 77.13 113.14 99.67 101.92 - Net Income in $ Million -148.85 24.52 -16.80 24.15 -36.53 124.56 - EBITDA $ Million -150.44 50.02 -0.72 44.28 -17.61 143.45 - EPS diluted in $/share -3.01 0.42 -0.27 0.17 -0.61 1.28 - Operating Cash flow in $ Million 34.64 31.81 6.43 67.71 30.42 13.62 - Capital Expenditure in $ Million 12.68 13.98 10.81 14.35 23.67 11.12 - Free Cash Flow in $ Million 21.95 17.83 -4.38 53.37 6.76 2.50 - Total Cash $ Million 84.24 99.71 87.75 138.20 122.51 73.71 57.0 Total Long term Debt (incl. current) In $ Million 90.02 59.53 67.28 63.43 140.21 57.00 34.15 Shares outstanding -(diluted) in Million 52.03 58.38 61.34 74.95 61.67 73.99 - The dividend is paid per month now/ Quarterly dividend in $/share. - - - 0.034 0.034 0.034 0.034

Data Source: Company release and presentation. (More data available for subscribers only).

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $101.92 million in 1Q'21

The company announced first-quarter revenues of $101.92 million, up 1% from the same quarter a year ago and up 2.25% sequentially.

It was a decent quarter with gold production and a multi-year record gold price realized that I would analyze later in this article.

The first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $46.3 million compared to $50.4 million in 1Q'20.

2 - Free cash flow was $2.50 million in 1Q'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

The trailing free cash flow TTM is now $58.20 million, with free cash flow in Q1'21 of $2.5 million.

The dividend payout is about $10.2 million based on the yearly free cash flow, which is largely covered by the free cash flow.

The company is also buying back stocks. CFO Mike Davies said in the conference call:

with the repurchase of 702,000 shares for cancellation at a cost of $3.2 million. In addition, we currently have 61.6 million shares issued and outstanding reflecting the issuance of 421,000 shares to redeem 10% of the convertible debentures in April, bringing the remaining principal of the convertible debentures outstanding down to $18 million.

3 - Gran Colombia is net debt-free

In the press release, the company said:

The Company's balance sheet remained solid with total cash of $73.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021. After the quarterly Amortizing Payments in 2021 and the early optional redemption completed on May 10, 2021, the aggregate principal amount of Gold Notes currently outstanding is $19.75 million. The Company also completed a partial redemption in April 2021 of 10% of its Convertible Debentures bringing the amount outstanding down to CA$18 million.

In May 2021, the company used $10.4 million to complete an early optional redemption of the Gold Notes ahead of schedule.

At the end of June 2021, Gran Colombia had a cash position of approximately $57 million. The aggregate principal amounts of the Gold Notes and Convertible Debentures outstanding were reduced to $19.75 million and CA$18 million, respectively. Also, the company indicated the successful completion of the acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the recently announced high-grade drilling results from our ongoing exploration programs at Segovia.

4 - Production of gold was 51,486 Au Oz in 1Q '21. The company announced 52,198 Au Oz and 54,573 Ag Oz at its Segovia operations in 2Q'21.

a) - Gold and Silver production: Historical chart

Production comes from Segovia operations mainly. Segovia operations include:

Sandra K mine Providencia mine El Silencio mine Carla is a potential with a probable reserve of 33K Au Oz.

With Maria Dama Processing Plant and "El Chocho" Tailings Storage.

The Segovia operations processed an average of 1,581 tonnes per day ("tpd") in the second quarter of 2021 with an average head grade of 12.6 g/t.

The company expects its 2021 annual gold production at Segovia between 200K and 220K ounces.

CEO Lombardo Paredes said in the press release:

We have continued to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021. With our trailing 12-months total gold production from Segovia at the end of the second quarter amounting to 202,895 ounces, up 3% over 2020, we remain on track to meet our production guidance at Segovia for the full year of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold. The expansion of Maria Dama to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and commissioning of the new polymetallic plant at Segovia will commence in the third quarter. Our use of cash is typically higher in the second quarter each year as we complete the required payments of income tax instalments in Colombia.

b) Gold Production for Q1'21 per mine

Source: Presentation

c) - Quarterly AISC (consolidated) and the gold price received: Chart history

d) - Great Pipeline projects

Zancudo Project - Colombia 100% Juby Project - Ontario Canada with Caldas Gold Toroparu Project - Guyana to be 100% Meadowbank - Nunavut 26%

Technical analysis (short term) and commentary

TPRFF forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $4.80 and support at $3.70. The RSI is now at 35, which suggests a possible breakdown to $3.50-$3.30.

The trading strategy that I recommend is to sell partially between $4.7 and $4.8 with an upper target sell at $5.55, and buy accumulate between $3.8 and $3.3.

Important: TPRFF is highly correlated to the gold price, and you should adopt a trading strategy based on this relationship.

The gold price is actually going up due to the Fed's unwillingness to raise interest despite rising inflation. However, if inflation starts to get out of hand, which is possible, the Fed will have to move swiftly despite what has been announced recently. Thus, I expect the gold price to go up slightly as long as this status quo is not changing.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

