Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) has seen a modest jump higher on the opening day of trading, as investors like the potential of this technology play within the legacy banking industry. While I too see the underlying potential market up for grasp, valuations are high as the company has furthermore made a huge deal recently which raises some questions, as the loan market seems to have peaked already as of recent. Given all of this, I am leaning cautious at these levels.

Simpler and Transparent Financial Services

Blend Labs describes the business as a re-architecting banking software play, centered around the consumer. The company helps hundreds of financial service firms to process billions in loan volumes on a daily basis.

Blend aims to simplify the world of banking to consumers. With consumers having a mobile phone being carried around pretty much at all times, consumers can hail cabs, order food at all times and in a convenient way, yet the same does not imply for banking as well (yet).

Loans still often take weeks to obtain and besides the time spent, the many tasks make that is far from frictionless. Banks are still suffering from legacy software, in some cases still paper trails, as data silos and lack of innovation is the logical result of such an environment.

Founded in 2012, Blend Labs had a goal to make applying a loan as easy as buying anything else online. In the near decade long period ever since, the company has grown to process more than $5 billion in transactions a day, with some $1.4 trillion in loan applications processed last year.

In essence the service entails a suite of lending, credit card and deposit interfaces which enable these legacy providers to serve their customers in a modern way, as the company is geared up for success of its customers, only charging when a transaction is successfully completed. This contradicts to a traditional SaaS model as this is an important feature, with loan volumes having been very strong, notably in the mortgage business since Covid-19. Of course, the question is what the true run rate looks like with originations down a bit in recent months.

The company serves nearly 300 customers including 31 of the top 100 financial firms and 18 of these customers generated over a million in revenues, combined making up roughly half of total revenues.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell 20 million shares in a preliminary price range between $16 and $18 per share, with shares eventually sold at the higher end of the price range, resulting in the company raising $360 million in gross proceeds with the offering.

With 220 million shares outstanding, equity of the firm is valued at $3.96 billion. This valuation includes nearly $600 million in net cash for a roughly $3.4 billion operating asset valuation.

In the year 2019, the company posted sales of just over $50 million albeit accompanied by nearly $82 million in operating loss. Sales nearly doubled to $96 million in 2020 as operating losses narrowed slightly to $75 million, marking great operating leverage (while there is still a long way to go). If we look at the first quarter results of this year, revenues are still doubling on an annual basis to $31.9 million for the quarter at a run rate of $128 million per annum. This run rate reveals that the shares are valued at 26 times annualized sales.

Note that this picture is not complete, as the company announced the purchase of Title365 in March of this year, a transaction which closed in June. The purchase of Title365, a title insurance company which generated $212 million in sales in 2020 came at a $422 million deal. That purchase will bolster the revenue profile of the company a great deal, but at the same time the composition of the revenue base and organic growth rate as well.

This deal complicates the picture a bit, as the core business is valued at over 20 times sales, while the company acquired a legacy and larger provider at just 2 times sales. The fact that Title doubled sales over the past year unfortunately is not too indicative, as pretty much the same applies for the entire mortgage (origination) industry. This observation raises the question about the true organic growth of Blend as well.

Investors do not have too many doubts as the stock has risen to $20.50 per share at this moment in time, adding another $550 million to the valuation of the firm, with the entire business valued at around $4 billion here.

What Now?

The Title deal could result in sales probably running at a rate of $340 million a year, which dramatically reduces the sales multiple with a $4 billion valuation. That results in a 12-times multiple while sales double, and while investors think of this as a technology play, a huge part of the business is a legacy play, as I fear the worst if underlying momentum stalls.

Besides slower sales growth, or even declines if underlying loan markets drop off, we furthermore have to account for the big losses at the actual moment in time. All of this makes me have a clear wait and see approach here, as this is essentially a technology named boosted by the mortgage industry which has seen a great year, triggering many public offerings which subsequently have done poorly as investors recognize that the party on that front is over.