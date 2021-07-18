SLindenau/iStock via Getty Images

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) went public in January of this year. When reviewing the potential investment case of the firm, I concluded that there was a high valuation for this promising homebuilder. After two strong quarters reported ever since, and shares on a net basis having lost some ground, I see much more appeal at these levels, despite some lingering concerns.

Initial Thoughts

Dream Finders is a rapidly growing homebuilder. Founded in 2009 the company has grown rapidly to close its 1,000th house in 2013, an impressive growth trajectory. The company is active in regions like Orlando, Denver, Jacksonville, Austin, and Washington D.C., generally markets with growing populations.

After a period of rapid growth, Dream Finders claims to be the 11th largest private homebuilder in the country. The company focuses on single-family entry-level and move-up homes. A distinguishing factor is the asset-light business model which relies on just-in-time acquisition of parcel lots, as the company furthermore offers adjacent services like title insurance and montage solutions.

While this provides great dynamics to the business model and reduces risk of fluctuations in the value of inventory, it has a downside risk as well in markets in which inventory of lots is very tight. Despite some tight conditions here and there, the company has been doing well as the pandemic triggered a major move to suburban areas outside the cities.

The IPO in January took place at $13 per share, yet shares rose to $22 per share on the first day of trading, giving the firm a $2.1 billion valuation. That valuation is awarded to a business which reported a 42% increase in sales in 2019 to $744 million, with net earnings doubling to $39 million. That rapid growth was driven by 2,000 units sold for the year at average selling prices of $362,000.

2020 had been a very strong year, ironically driven by the pandemic, with sales up another 37% in the first nine months of the year to $672 million. Fourth quarter numbers were not yet available, as the purchase of H&H meant that numbers would come in even higher, as the company posted a pro forma $844 million revenue number for the first nine months of the year, with pro forma earnings reported at $35 million. With the fourth quarter seasonally being strong, a $1 billion run rate and $50 million in earnings look reasonable, perhaps conservative.

That being said, a $2.1 billion enterprise valuation, equivalent to roughly 2 times sales and 40 times earnings, made me a bit cautious to consider an allocation at that time. Besides the high valuation, I noted that there were risks to the asset-light business model with lack of availability of lots being an issue, as well as higher interest rates, lack of labor, and building suppliers. Major names like Lennar (LEN) and D.R. Horton (DHI) trade around 1.5 times sales, but are far more profitable, with these businesses valued at an earnings multiple in the mid-teens.

Strong Start, Has Reverted

Since the offering, shares have seen a strong momentum run which pushed shares up to a high at $34 early in June. By now shares have reverted to just $18, still above the offering price, but down quite a bit from recent highs. Shares are even down a bit from levels reported in the first day of trading.

Since the offering, there have been quite some corporate developments. Early in February, Dream Finders acquired Century Homes Florida. This seems like a bolt-on deal with 134 homes under construction, 229 finished lots, which based on the unit count suggests that this is a true-bolt-on deal, yet the average selling price of these homes might be a bit higher given the location where the company is active.

In March, the fourth quarter results were reported with revenues up 82% to $461 million (in part driven by the acquisition of H&H). For the year, sales rose 52% to $1.1 billion, as pre-tax earnings more than doubled to $79 million. All of this was based on more than 3,100 home closings in the year 2000.

Based on strong momentum and two recent acquisitions, the company guided for a huge 5,000-6,000 home closings in 2021 which together with a bit of higher prices (still in the works) could mean that revenues could double to $2 billion. Moreover, earnings are likely strong given the momentum and increase in home prices.

First quarter sales were reported in May, up 82% on the year before to $344 million in what is a seasonally softer quarter. Net profits of $16.6 million translate into decent margins in the mid-single digits. With home closings just surpassing the 1,000 mark in the quarter, the $2 billion run rate is certainly still in the works as seasonally higher margins in the coming quarters might easily result in after-tax margins of 6-8%. That might result in after-tax profits of $120-$160 million, close to $1.50 per share at the midpoint of this range.

And Now?

After two very strong quarters, and shares having lagged in recent times, the situation looks quite a bit more compelling. Trading at $18, the company is valued at just 12 times earnings as momentum is still there, but the best operating momentum is already a thing of the past.

All of this means that the valuations have become more compelling at 1 times sales and 12 times earnings. This makes the situation a lot more interesting, although I realize that this is becoming just another homebuilder. This comes as recent acquisitions mean that the company is diverging from its no-inventory principle, to ensure availability of lots in the near term.

Given all of this, I am leaning quite upbeat here, as the combination of stronger earnings and a lagging share price is nice to see for a potential shareholder. On the other hand, this remains a very cyclical industry with slim margins as long-term track record for shareholders depends heavily on timing and capital allocation of management. While the market is still good and rates move a bit lower, the affordability, lack of availability of labor and materials and high prices are somewhat of a cause for concern.

Nonetheless, I am happy to start initiating and adding slowly on dips from here.