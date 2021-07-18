stigalenas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Danske Bank A/S (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY) is Denmark's largest bank with a strong Nordic presence, but with some rough recent years. Despite a couple of years having passed since the onset of its money laundering scandal, there is still lack of clarity concerning the outcome for especially the potential U.S. issued fines or need for settlement. This has put the stock underwater ever since, and with declining revenues and profits, the current stock price level might very well prove to be the new normal for its trading range. There appears to be little stock price appreciation potential, and despite an expected strong dividend yield for 2022 as calculated based on management's recent upwards adjusted net income expectations, there is little that Danske Bank can offer as an investment that less risky peers both regionally and internally couldn't do without the added risk.

Introduction

I went long Danske Bank back in February 2019 when the stock traded at $18.46 per share (121.65 DKK) with the stock currently trading at around $17 per share. Back then, the company traded at P/B value of 0.62, P/E of 7 for a dividend yield of 7%, which I concluded provided a strong dividend while waiting for the stock to appreciate back to fair value, as the valuation metrics were well below long term average. Danske Bank operates in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Northern Ireland, Ireland but its main market is Denmark where it captures 30% market share of deposits and 25.2% of lending (Danske Bank Factbook p. 39). Denmark as an economy ranks 4th globally on ease of doing business, 6th on the global innovation index, and 10th for the global human development index. The other Scandinavian economies also rank highly on all these parameters combined with all of them ranking amongst the global top when measured on nominal GDP per capita. Sounds like a pretty good place to be a bank resulting in lots of possibilities for secure lending and wealth management, so why was Denmark's largest bank trading at such low P/B and P/E values.

A massive money laundering scandal was uncovered back in 2018 which, as the news unveiled, gradually decimated Danske Bank's stock price. At the darkest days of the pandemic, the stock sunk all the way to $10.6 per share (71.30 DKK) but has since retraced its steps. The scandal was possibly the largest of its kind ever, which has meant Danske Bank has been under investigation by agencies across Europe and North America which could result in devastating fines, potentially in billions of dollars' worth. The Chairman of the board resigned, the CEO resigned and through all layers of the organisation, Danske Bank purged the functions that had been related to the $200+ billion scandal.

Update On The Money Landry Scandal

New Chairman of the board, Karsten Dybvad, stated the bank might not have fully escaped the fallout until after 2024. Danske Bank released a public statement in December 2020 stating the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury - OFAC - had informed the bank that investigations had been terminated without consequences. However, Danske Bank is still under investigation by the American Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There is still no clarity concerning their eventual conclusions and impact for Danske Bank.

"It could be difficult for U.S. authorities to fine Danske Bank A/S for its involvement in a multibillion-dollar money-laundering scandal in the Baltics, according to legal experts speaking to S&P Global Market Intelligence." - Anonymous source

Is the first sentence from an article brought by the American S&P Global Market Intelligence research company on January 29th 2020. Point of the article being that the U.S authorities have previously only penalised banks in relation to money laundering if the bank in question held a U.S. banking license. Danske Bank doesn't hold such a license. With estimates for potential fines going as low as $400 million to upwards of $9 billion, which would be the largest on record, it matters immensely for Danske Bank how all this turns out. Should it end in the larger end of the spectrum, the Bank could very well need a bailout from the Danish government which could result in restrictions on doing business in exchange or significant dilution or other harmful measures for shareholders in the long run.

In previous cases, banks have been charged under the Bank Secrecy Act in relation to upholding a U.S. banking license, as was the case for HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC) who was fined $1.92 billion back in 2012 after the DoJ found its anti-money laundering program insufficient. Same for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) which was fined $425 million in relation to a money laundering scheme in 2017. Despite its lack of a U.S. banking license, Danske Bank could still be brought to court under U.S. criminal money laundering control statutes as the majority of the $200+ billion of transactions were completed in USD and in collaboration with banks having a U.S. banking license.

According to Terence Gilroy, partner at Baker McKenzie's compliance and investigations practice, pursuing such a lawsuit is more difficult as it requires evidence of intent as well as knowledge of funds derived from unlawful activity, with this evidence not needed under the Bank Secrecy Act if that runway had been point of departure.

Alternatively, Danske Bank could be charged with breach of sanctions, however, with Danske Bank's own investigation concluding that there appears to be no breach of sanctions. In 2015, BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF) suffered a $8.9 billion fine for breach of sanctions against Sudan, Iran and Cuba.

Settlement Appears As The More Likely Scenario

"A public company can't afford to take a massive case to trial; it takes too long and the stock price can't take the uncertainty." Ex-DoJ source

This statement is backed by Terence Gilroy, who suggests the bank would likely attempt to reach what is labelled a global settlement, resolving the case with all regulators at once to avoid later fines down the road. Estimates of settlement size appears in the range of $400 million to $2 billion.

As can be seen, the stock has plummeted significantly as a result of the money laundering scandal while still not being out of the bushes causing the stock to trade in a narrow range as investors await the conclusion to the expected U.S issued fines.

The Financials

Whenever such a scandal occurs, media and society alike are quick to suggest that existing customers will flee across the street due to ethical reasons. Interestingly, when looking at Danske Bank's market shares, they appear rather stabile throughout the most recent years despite no lack of news headlines whenever something comes to the surface related to the case.

Danske Bank Factbook Q1-2021, p. 39.

Looking at Danske Bank's financial development in recent years, and we see a rather gloomy picture. Total income has been declining from DKK 47.959 million in 2016 to DKK 40.928 million in 2020. Net income has also declined from DKK 19.858 million in 2016 to DKK 13.822 million in 2019 and DKK 6.304 million in 2020 during the Covid-19 year where impairments were needed across the entire sector globally. On the compliance side of things, Danske Bank has had to staff up to remove itself from similar situations going forward while the overall headcount has been reduced gradually and a few divestures have been made.

Danske Bank Factbook Q1-2021, p. 4.

Throughout that period, the RoE has dwindled from 13.1% to 9.6% in 2019. Danske Bank released a public statement on July 8th, saying that net income for FY2021 had been adjusted upwards in excess of DKK 12.000 million compared to previous expectations of DKK 9.000-11.000 million. This expected improvement was in relation to increased customer activity and a better than expected improved macroeconomic situation, again in line with most peers around the mature economies. This would allow the bank to cut back on previous impairments.

As such, Danske Bank is far away from its former self, which leads me to the next observation that matters for investors when investing in banks.

How Can We Expect The Dividend To Develop

One of the reasons I bought into Danske Bank back then was on the thesis of underappreciation for the stock price and the strong compensation in terms of a solid dividend while waiting for the price to reverse to fair value. At that point in time, the payout ratio stood at 45% with an official policy of a payout ratio between 40% and 60%.

That was of course well before anything labelled Covid-19 existed, but the dividend has been reduced to a paltry DKK 2.0 per share for 2020 (already paid to shareholders) due to industry wide restrictions having affected the sector and the dwindling earnings as a result of Covid-19.

Danske Bank Factbook Q1-2021, p. 40.

With 853.368 million outstanding shares as of 31st of March 2021, a net income of DKK 12.000 million would equal an EPS of DKK 14.06 for FY2021. A 40% payout would equal a 2022 calendar year dividend of DKK 5.6 while a 60% payout would equal DKK 8.4. Seeing that Danske Bank has stuck to a payout ratio of 45-50% since 2016, we should probably not expect the dividend to go higher than DKK 7.03 which would equal a payout of 50%.

Remember, the upwards adjustment said net income in excess of DKK 12.000 million, so assuming a 50% payout based on an exact net income of DKK 12.000 leaves a little wiggle room for a real payout ratio a bit lower as income could be slightly higher. At the current stock price of $17 (DKK 112), a dividend of DKK 7.03 would equal a dividend yield of 6.2%

What is a bit more alarming is that the future expected net income will be significantly lower than previous years, with analyst consensus estimates of a net income of DKK 11.797 million in 2022 and DKK 13.210 million in 2023. This would equal a RoE in the range of 6.5% to 7.5%, which I don't find that impressive.

This is despite Danske Bank operating, as previously mentioned, in a region of the world with strong consumers and lenders, which is set to experience growing economies in the years to come, as also indicated by Danske Bank itself.

Danske Bank Factbook Q1-2021, p. 44.

Outlook & Conclusion

Considering the EPS expectations for the coming years, I think it's fair to conclude, that Danske Bank will have to look beyond 2023 to regain its former earnings levels from 2016, if that is even possible. That reduces the potential for stock price appreciation from this level, despite the fact that the stock is still "cheap" when measured on P/B. On top we have the added risk of fallout from the ongoing DoJ and SEC investigation into Danske Bank which could result in a significant fine or costly settlement.

Data by YCharts

If we were staring into a near-team future of significant expansion in income, one might be willing to accept the added risk, but that is not the case despite its major markets showing strong expected economic growth in the years to come. The potential fallout could very well also impact potential dividends in the years to come, which would be another risk for potential investors.

Despite offering a potentially fat dividend at the current price, I believe the company provides little potential for growth while coming with a significant risk that most of its regional or international peers doesn't, so I would not initiate a position within Danske Bank if I didn't hold one already.

At the current share price, however, I also believe there is limited downside potential for existing shareholders as its P/B is well under the long-term average, and appears to have bottomed out at around 0.54 meaning it's a hold for existing investors who believe in the fundamental thesis of this company for the long term, given its strong presence within an economically interesting region of the world for both lending and wealth management.

As for my own action, I'll strongly consider taking the loss and realising my original thesis didn't hold as the world developed differently that I originally anticipated.