20 AAII Dividend Growers Include 10 Ideal Dogcatcher Picks For July

miriam-doerr/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

While half this collection of 20 American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) US Stock Dividend Growers are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, the other half live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their single share price. All ten are from the financial services sector.

In the current bullish market advance, it is now possible for seven of those ten AAII Stock Dividend Growers, to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices.

In the wake of the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap up those ten top yield dogcatcher ideal US Stock Dividend Grower dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of the ten you then hold.)

To run-down the 'safer' dividends of these ten 'Ideal' prospects, check out the Dividend Dog Catcher marketplace site after July 23.

See also "Fair Price" Rates For Investors in the Afterword section at the tail of this post.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 16.88% To 34.04% Top Ten AAII US Stock Dividend Grower Net Gains To July, 2022

Three of the ten top AAII US Stock Dividend Growers by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based July forecast for US Stock Dividend Growers (as graded by Brokers) was 30% accurate.

Estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2021-22 data points. Note: target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Top ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 15, 2022 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Air Lease Corp (AL) [1] netted $340.35 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 114% more than the market as a whole.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) [2] was projected to net $282.53, based on the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) [3] was projected to net $266.69, based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 33% greater than the market as a whole.

Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) [4] was projected to net $254.77, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) [5] was projected to net $250.92 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

German American Bancorp (GABC) [6] was projected to net $232.94, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) [7] was projected to net $226,72, based on a median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% greater than the market as a whole.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) [8] was projected to net $209.27, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) [9] was projected to net $187.96, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 13% greater than the market as a whole.

Macatawa Bank Corp (MCBC) [10] was projected to net $168.75, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 24.21% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 27% over the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 20 Dividend AAII US Stock Dividend Growers By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts.com

These broker-estimated upside (or downside) stock prices provide a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 20 Dividend AAII US Stock Dividend Growers By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The July Dogs of The AAII US Stock Dividend Growers

Top ten AAII US Stock Dividend Growers selected 7/15/21 by yield represented just two of eleven Morningstar sectors. Nine financial services representatives listed claimed slots one through seven, nine, and ten: Investors Bancorp Inc [1]; The Western Union Co. (WU) [2]; First Interstate BancSystem [3]; Macatawa Bank Corp [4]; Evans Bancorp (EVBN) [5]; Orrstown Financial Services Inc; [6] Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) [7]; First Financial Northwest (FFNW) [9]; Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) [10].

Then, one healthcare firm placed eighth, Amgen Inc (AMGN) [8], to complete these AAII US Stock Dividend Growers top ten, by yield, for July.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten AAII US Stock Dividend Growers Showed 14.03% To 33.49% Upsides To July, 2022

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 15.73% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten AAII US Stock Dividend Growers To July, 2022

Ten top AAII US Stock Dividend Growers were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts 7/15/21 did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten AAII US Stock Dividend Growers selected 7/15/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield AAII US Stock Dividend Growers (31) Delivering 13.16% Vs. (32) 11.37% Net Gains by All Ten by July 15, 2022

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten AAII US Stock Dividend Growers kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.73% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced AAII US Stock Dividend Growers top yield stock, Investors Bancorp Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.48%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield AAII US Stock Dividend Growers for July 15 were: Riverview Bancorp Inc; Macatawa Bank Corp; Investors Bancorp Inc; First Financial Northwest Inc; Orrstown Financial Services Inc, with prices ranging from $7.17 to $23.30.

The five higher-priced top-yield AAII US Stock Dividend Growers for July 15 were: The Western Union Co; Timberland Bancorp Inc; Evans Bancorp Inc; First Interstate BancSystem Inc; Amgen Inc, whose prices ranged from $23.44 to $246.63.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 10 (as of 7/15/21) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices:

Since seven of the top ten US Stock Dividend Grower shares by yield are currently priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following chart compares those seven plus three at current prices with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top AAII Dividend Gainer Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

The charts above retain the current dividend amount and adjust share price to produce a yield (from $1K invested) to equal or exceed the single share price of each stock.

As you can see, this illustration shows seven fair priced dogs (ISBC; WU; MCBC; ORRF; TSBK; FFNW; RVSB) and three out-of- bounds-priced stocks (FIBK; EVBN; AMGN).

The outliers need to trim prices between three and one hundred sixty three dollars to realize the 50/50 goal for share prices equaling dividend payouts from $10k invested.

The alternative, of course, would be that companies raise their dividends. That, of course, is a lot to ask in these highly disrupted and dollar-flooded-times.

Net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your US Stock Dividend Grower stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.